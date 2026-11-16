Table as of Saturday, November 14, 2026, after matchday 3 of 6 (a matchday is one round of games for every team) · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF) fixtures and results; kick-off times in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

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Algeria lead Group I of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON, Africa’s national-team football championship) 2027 qualifiers on 7 points after matchday 3, with the table last changed on Saturday, November 14, 2026. Zambia are second on 4 points, Togo third on 3 and Burundi fourth on 2, according to the results listed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the continent’s football governing body.

Matchday 4 is on Tuesday, November 17, starting with Burundi v Zambia at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Time (ET); this page sits under our main guide to the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

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Key Facts Leader. Algeria, 7 points from 3 games, after matchday 3 on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

Next. Burundi v Zambia, Tuesday, November 17, 8:00 a.m. ET; Togo v Algeria, 11:00 a.m. ET.

Qualify. Top two of the four teams reach the finals; no co-host is in Group I.

Pause. After matchday 4 the groups rest until the March 2027 window.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices Algeria at 86% to win Group I (US$8,756 traded), as of 7:50 p.m. ET, Nov 15.

Algeria need a result at Togo to take a firm grip, while Zambia and Togo are separated by one point.

Cover photo: Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers, a large stadium in the capital (photo: Billal Haddadi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons). It is a library photo, not a Group I venue.

Group I Table After Matchday 3

Group I standings after matchday 3, with results to Saturday, November 14. P = played, W = won, D = drawn, L = lost, GF/GA = goals for/against, GD = goal difference, Pts = points. Built from CAF results; where a media table differs, CAF wins. Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Algeria 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 7 2 Zambia 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4 3 Togo 3 1 0 2 1 3 -2 3 4 Burundi 3 0 2 1 3 4 -1 2

Algeria are three points clear of Zambia and four clear of Togo with three games left. With no co-host in the group, the top two teams of the four go through.

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Group I Results So Far

Friday, September 25 (matchday 1): Algeria 3-1 Zambia; Togo 1-0 Burundi.

Tuesday, September 29 (matchday 2): Burundi 2-2 Algeria; Zambia 2-0 Togo.

Friday, November 13 (matchday 3): Zambia 1-1 Burundi.

Saturday, November 14 (matchday 3): Algeria 1-0 Togo.

Dates are the kick-off dates on CAF’s fixture list. Algeria have not lost, and Burundi have drawn their last two games.

Group I Fixtures in US Eastern Time

Matchday 4 is the return leg of each pairing; CAF lists kick-off times in GMT, which we convert to US Eastern Time.

Tuesday, November 17: Burundi v Zambia, 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT).

Tuesday, November 17: Togo v Algeria, 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 GMT).

CAF’s list does not confirm venues for these two matches. Matchdays 5 and 6 are in the March 2027 window, and we have no confirmed dates or times for them yet.

How Qualification Works

Only Groups D, H and L include a co-host (Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, the hosts of the finals), CAF says. This group has none, so the top two of its four teams qualify; the three hosts qualify automatically.

The finals take place in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from Saturday, June 19 to Saturday, July 17, 2027, according to CAF.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, Algeria have a headline price of 86% to win Group I, ahead of Zambia (5.0%), Togo (1.8%) and Burundi (below 1%), as of 7:50 p.m. ET (00:50 UTC) on November 15. The market is small, with about US$8,756 traded in total; these prices are bets, not polls, and thin trading means a single bet can move them.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We have not confirmed CAF’s own published table, so the played, won, drawn and lost columns are built from CAF’s match results; one media table shows different points for Burundi and Togo that its own results do not support, so we follow CAF’s results. Venues for matchday 4 and the exact dates and kick-off times for March 2027 are not confirmed.

How to Watch From the US

We could not confirm a US broadcaster or stream for the Group I matches, so check CAF’s fixture list and the CAF channels before kick-off. All times above are converted from the GMT times on CAF’s list; US Eastern Time is five hours behind GMT.

Next Update and Pause

This page is updated after each matchday until Wednesday, November 18, 2026, then once more with the final standings and the next dates. It then pauses until matchdays 5 and 6 in the March 2027 window.

More on the Group I race:

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads Group I in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers?

Algeria lead on 7 points from three games, ahead of Zambia on 4, Togo on 3 and Burundi on 2, after matchday 3 on November 13 and 14, 2026.

When is the next Group I match?

Burundi v Zambia is on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 GMT). Togo v Algeria follows at 11:00 a.m. ET.

How do teams qualify from Group I?

The top two of the four teams qualify for the 2027 finals. Group I has no co-host, according to CAF.

When does Group I resume after matchday 4?

Matchdays 5 and 6 are in the March 2027 window, CAF says; exact dates are not confirmed.

Sources: Confederation of African Football (CAF), AFCON 2027 qualifiers fixtures, kick-off times and results, read November 15 and 16, 2026; Polymarket, AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group I Winner, read 7:50 p.m. ET, November 15.

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