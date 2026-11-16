The Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa, DR Congo, photographed from a passing car in December 2025. Photo: Fiston bamela, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Data as of Monday, 16 November 2026, after matchday 3 · Source: Confederation of African Football (CAF) match reports and fixture list · Times are US Eastern time (ET)

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DR Congo lead Group E of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifiers on 9 points after matchday 3, as of Monday 16 November 2026, having won all three games. Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea are level on 4 points, and Sierra Leone have none.

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Matchday 4 is on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 November, and this page is part of our Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers guide covering all 12 groups. Our round 3 standings report and the AFCON 2027 qualifiers data room hold the wider picture.

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Key Facts Leaders. DR Congo 9 points; Zimbabwe 4, Equatorial Guinea 4, Sierra Leone 0 after matchday 3 (16 November).

Next. Zimbabwe v Equatorial Guinea, Monday 8:00 a.m. ET; Sierra Leone v DR Congo, Tuesday 11:00 a.m. ET.

Qualify. No co-host here: the top two teams go through to the finals.

Updates. Updated until 18 November, then paused until matchdays 5 and 6 on 22 to 30 March 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market: DR Congo about 95% to win Group E (7:42 p.m. ET, 15 November).

A win for DR Congo at Sierra Leone on Tuesday would guarantee their place at the finals, CAF says.

In plain English The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is Africa’s national-team championship, and qualifying decides which of the 48 entrants reach the finals. A matchday is a round in which every team plays once, and goal difference is goals scored minus goals conceded.

Group E Table After Matchday 3

Group E table after matchday 3, as of Monday 16 November 2026. Points match the CAF group reports; the goal columns are our calculation from the results below. Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 DR Congo 3 3 0 0 7 2 +5 9 2 Zimbabwe 3 1 1 1 4 4 0 4 3 Equatorial Guinea 3 1 1 1 1 2 −1 4 4 Sierra Leone 3 0 0 3 3 7 −4 0

P played, W won, D drawn, L lost, GF goals for, GA goals against, GD goal difference, Pts points.

DR Congo have scored 7 goals and conceded 2, a goal difference of +5. Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea are level on 4 points, and we list Zimbabwe first on goal difference (0 against −1), which is our ordering and not a CAF ruling.

The Gombe district of Kinshasa, DR Congo’s capital, in 2020. Photo: EdwinAlden.1995, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Group E Results So Far

Thursday 24 September, matchday 1: DR Congo 2, Equatorial Guinea 0; Sierra Leone 2, Zimbabwe 3.

DR Congo 2, Equatorial Guinea 0; Sierra Leone 2, Zimbabwe 3. Monday 28 September, matchday 2: Equatorial Guinea 1, Sierra Leone 0; Zimbabwe 1, DR Congo 2.

Equatorial Guinea 1, Sierra Leone 0; Zimbabwe 1, DR Congo 2. Thursday 12 November, matchday 3: DR Congo 3, Sierra Leone 1; Equatorial Guinea 0, Zimbabwe 0.

CAF reported all six games. CAF’s 2 October roundup lists the Zimbabwe v DR Congo line as “1-2”, with DR Congo winning, and that is what we use.

Read our match report: DR Congo beat Sierra Leone 3-1.

Group E Fixtures and Kick-Off Times

Monday 16 November, matchday 4: Zimbabwe v Equatorial Guinea, 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 Greenwich Mean Time, GMT).

Zimbabwe v Equatorial Guinea, 8:00 a.m. ET (13:00 Greenwich Mean Time, GMT). Tuesday 17 November, matchday 4: Sierra Leone v DR Congo, 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 GMT).

Sierra Leone v DR Congo, 11:00 a.m. ET (16:00 GMT). 22 to 30 March 2027, matchdays 5 and 6: Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo, Zimbabwe v Sierra Leone, Sierra Leone v Equatorial Guinea and DR Congo v Zimbabwe.

CAF’s fixture list gives times in GMT, which is five hours ahead of US Eastern time now that US clocks have gone back, and it does not name the venues for matchday 4. CAF has set matchdays 5 and 6 for 22 to 30 March 2027 but has not yet published dates, times or venues for individual games, and the pairings above follow from the home-and-away format.

How Qualification Works

CAF, the Confederation of African Football, draws 48 teams into 12 groups of four, and each team plays the other three home and away over six matchdays. The finals are in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from Saturday 19 June to Saturday 17 July 2027.

Group E has no co-host, so the top two teams qualify, CAF says. CAF’s 15 November preview says a DR Congo win over Sierra Leone on Tuesday would guarantee their place, while Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea meet in a battle for the other one.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket market “AFCON 2027 Qualifying: Group E Winner”: DR Congo about 95%, Zimbabwe about 3%, Sierra Leone about 3%, Equatorial Guinea about 1.5%, with US$10,208 traded, as of 7:42 p.m. ET on Sunday 15 November 2026 (00:42 UTC on 16 November). Polymarket is a prediction market, a site where people bet real money on outcomes, and its prices are bets, not polls or forecasts.

Thin volume means a few large trades can move a price.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

How to Watch From the US

We found no US broadcaster or streaming service named for the qualifiers, and CAF’s fixture list names none. We will add one here if CAF or a rights holder names it.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the venues for the matchday 4 games or the dates and times of the March fixtures, because CAF has not published them. The tie-break order CAF applies if Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea finish level on points is not stated here.

More: DR Congo news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

The big picture: Sierra Leone explained — economy, politics, society and daily life in one read.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who leads Group E in the Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers?

DR Congo lead Group E on 9 points after three wins, as of 16 November 2026. Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea have 4 points each and Sierra Leone none.

When is the next Group E match?

Zimbabwe v Equatorial Guinea is on Monday 16 November at 8:00 a.m. ET, and Sierra Leone v DR Congo is on Tuesday 17 November at 11:00 a.m. ET, according to CAF.

How do teams qualify from Group E?

The top two teams in Group E qualify for the finals, because the group has no co-host, CAF says. A DR Congo win on Tuesday would guarantee their place.

Where can I watch Group E in the US?

We found no US broadcaster or stream named for the qualifiers, and CAF’s fixture list names none.

Sources: CAF, matchday 1 roundup, 26 September 2026; CAF, matchday 1 and 2 fixtures and format; CAF, matchday 3 and 4 fixtures, 3 November 2026; CAF, matchday 2 roundup, 2 October 2026; CAF, DR Congo and Equatorial Guinea reports, 12 November 2026; CAF, matchday 4 preview and fixtures, 15 November 2026; Polymarket, Group E Winner market, 15 November 2026.

Update schedule: we update this page after each matchday until Wednesday 18 November 2026, then once with the final matchday 4 standings and the next dates, then pause it until matchdays 5 and 6, which CAF has set for 22 to 30 March 2027.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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