Brazil’s highest court has sat one justice short for months. Lula is now said to be weighing a Senate-backed name he has so far resisted.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is to meet Supreme Court justices and congressional leaders this weekend to fill an empty seat on the court. Brazilian political columnists reported the plan on Saturday 28 November 2026, and the presidential palace has not confirmed it.

The seat has stood empty since Luís Roberto Barroso retired in October 2025, and the Senate rejected Lula’s first nominee, Jorge Messias, then the government’s top lawyer, on Wednesday 29 April 2026. Senate president Davi Alcolumbre now pushes a rival name that Lula is reported to resist.

Key Facts What. Talks to fill the Supreme Court seat empty since October 2025; the Senate rejected nominee Jorge Messias.

When. Reported for 28 to 29 November 2026; the presidential palace has not confirmed.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a betting market, gives a Lula nomination by 31 December 91% (28 November, 1:24 p.m. ET).

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:30 GMT

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Brazil’s highest court has sat one justice short for months. Lula is now said to be weighing a Senate-backed name he has so far resisted.

The Supreme Federal Court, known as the STF, is Brazil’s constitutional court and has 11 seats. Luís Roberto Barroso retired early in October 2025, the Senate’s news service says, so the court has sat with ten justices since.

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Lula announced Messias, then the government’s top lawyer, for the seat in November 2025, but the formal message reached the Senate only in April 2026. The Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee approved him 16 to 11 after an eight-hour hearing.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On 29 April 2026 the full Senate voted 42 against and 34 in favour, short of the 41 votes needed for approval. Press accounts say it was the first Senate rejection of a Supreme Court nominee since 1894.

After the vote, Messias said the Senate floor is sovereign, press reports say, and Supreme Court president Edson Fachin said he respected the decision. Neither reaction changed the arithmetic: the seat stayed empty, and the next nominee still needs 41 votes.

The Senate chamber in Brasília, where a Supreme Court nominee needs an absolute majority. (File photo) Foto: Waldemir Barreto/Agência Senado

Brazilian political columnists attribute the defeat to Alcolumbre, who they say opposed the name from the start. Alcolumbre has not publicly confirmed that reading.

On Saturday, press reports in Brazil say, Alcolumbre told justices that Luís Felipe Salomão would win enough Senate votes. Salomão presides over the Superior Court of Justice, Brazil’s top tribunal for non-constitutional law, and neither Alcolumbre nor Lula has confirmed the move.

The same reports say Lula resists Salomão because of his distaste for that court since the Operation Car Wash corruption investigation. Salomão sat on the court’s civil side, not in its criminal judgments, those reports add.

Political columnists say the weekend talks aim at a candidate who has Lula’s trust, the backing of the justices and a clear path to Senate approval. Salomão passes the third test in Alcolumbre’s view, they say, but not yet the first.

Other names circulate, among them Paulo Gonet, the federal prosecutor-general. Alcolumbre and several justices had also tried to back Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president, but press reports say Lula told associates he does not intend to nominate him.

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Pressure is also growing for a Black woman nominee, as press accounts say the court has never had a Black woman justice. Rachel Barros, Minister of Racial Equality, said in an interview published on 28 November 2026: “A população tem total direito de fazer a reivindicação,” meaning the population has every right to make the demand.

Centrão, a bloc of conservative and centre-right parties, sees such a nominee as a way to ease Senate resistance, press reports say. The same reports say Lula has pledged to name at least one woman to the court.

An earlier meeting of Lula with justices and Alcolumbre is reported for 21 November 2026. Lula reportedly defended Messias there but showed openness to alternatives, including women.

About three weeks of congressional work remain before the year-end recess, press accounts say, and no date for a nomination has been set. Any nominee must win an absolute majority of the Senate after a hearing.

The court rules on presidential powers, on prosecutions from the era of former president Jair Bolsonaro and on disputes over technology and trade. Its makeup therefore shapes how far Lula’s government can carry its agenda into 2027.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a crypto prediction market, prices a Lula nomination announcement by 31 December at about 91% as of 1:24 p.m. ET on 28 November 2026, with the best bid at 89% and the best offer at 93%. About US$17,400 has been traded on that contract and US$40,700 across all deadlines of the event, and prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Supreme Court seat still empty?

The Senate rejected Lula’s first nominee in April, and Lula and Senate leaders have not agreed on a replacement. The reported talks aim to end that standoff.

Has Lula chosen a new nominee?

Not publicly. Names are circulating in the press, but neither Lula nor the Senate president has confirmed a choice.

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Sources Primary sources: Brazilian Senate vote on Jorge Messias, 29 April 2026 (Senado Federal); Supremo Tribunal Federal; Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (Senado Federal); interview with Rachel Barros, Minister of Racial Equality, 28 November 2026; Polymarket.

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