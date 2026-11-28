Gustavo Meza taught and directed Chilean actors for generations, and he died in a week that also took two other veterans of the country’s stage.

Culture: Chile

Gustavo Meza, the Chilean theatre director who founded the acting school Teatro Imagen, has died at 88, the independent company Teatro Ictus announced on the night of Friday 27 November 2026. He won Chile’s state-awarded National Prize for Performing and Audiovisual Arts in 2007, and his death comes days after those of two other veterans of Chilean stage and screen.

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Teatro Ictus, a prominent independent theatre company based in Santiago, posted the news on social media and gave no cause of death. For readers abroad, his passing closes a career that shaped Chilean actors for decades and also reached a university campus in the United States.

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Key Facts Who. Gustavo Meza, Chilean theatre director and founder of the Teatro Imagen acting school, aged 88.

What. Teatro Ictus, an independent Santiago theatre company, announced his death on Friday 27 November 2026.

Farewell. Wake at the Teatro Nacional Chileno, a Santiago theatre, on Saturday 28 November; ceremony 17:00 local time.

Power Index. Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Gustavo Meza taught and directed Chilean actors for generations, and he died in a week that also took two other veterans of the country’s stage.

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Meza was born on 10 March 1938 in Osorno, a city in southern Chile. He entered the Universidad de Chile, the country’s leading public university, in 1954 to study psychology before moving to its theatre programme.

There he became a disciple of Pedro Orthous, a co-founder of the university’s Teatro Experimental, its experimental theatre company. After graduating he joined the directing staff of the Teatro Nacional Chileno, the university’s national theatre company, and lectured in the Theatre Department of its Faculty of Arts.

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He also worked at the Teatro de la Universidad de Concepción. In 1974 he founded his own company and acting school, Teatro Imagen, with the actors Tennyson Ferrada and Yael Unger.

The school was inspired by the method of Konstantin Stanislavski, the Russian theatre theorist. It is not known whether the Teatro Imagen school still holds classes.

Sala La Comedia in Santiago, a venue of the Teatro Ictus company, which announced Meza’s death. (Photo: Carlos yo, CC BY-SA 4.0, 25 March 2023, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Teatro Ictus paid its own tribute in its statement. It called him “National Prize winner, great connoisseur of Chilean theatre and founder of a prestigious acting school.”

The company also recalled his time with the group. “His time at Ictus marked several generations,” it wrote, adding that “his direction and unmistakable style remain in our memory, in the loving memories of group work and the anecdotes of the tours of Europe.”

The statement sent condolences to his sons, Juan Cristóbal and Gonzalo, “who have just lost their mother,” and to the actress Elsa Poblete, “his great companion of so many years.” Meza had been married to the actress Delfina Guzmán between 1959 and 1969, and Juan Cristóbal is a composer and producer while Gonzalo is an actor.

Guzmán, one of Chile’s best-known actresses, died on Tuesday 24 November 2026, three days before Meza’s death was announced. Another veteran, the actress, director and playwright Shenda Román, was 98 when her death was reported on Friday.

Chile’s Ministry of the Cultures, Arts and Heritage said Román’s work was “inscribed in fundamental films of our cinema,” naming El Chacal de Nahueltoro by the director Miguel Littin and Tres tristes tigres by the director Raúl Ruiz. It added that she belonged to “a generation that contributed decisively to the development and professionalisation of the performing arts in our country.”

Meza belonged to the same era of Chilean theatre, studying in the 1950s and founding his school in 1974. He won the National Prize that August, by unanimous decision of the jury, for founding Teatro Imagen and for his career.

He was 69 when he won it. On 22 October that year he joined the Academia Chilena de Bellas Artes, the Chilean Academy of Fine Arts, as a full member.

His teaching reached well beyond Santiago: the Universidad de Chile’s profile lists exchanges at universities in Bogotá and Valle in Colombia, the Complutense in Madrid, Long Island in the United States and the Drama School of Finland. It also records theatre teaching in Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru, Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, Canada, Spain and Turkey, as well as across Chile.

The family said in a message that the farewell will take place on Saturday 28 November at the Teatro Nacional Chileno, in its Sala Antonio Varas. “We will be keeping vigil from 12 o’clock and we will hold a ceremony at 5 p.m. with all his friends, students, colleagues and those who want to say goodbye,” it said.

The public statements give no cause, date or place of death. Teatro Ictus asked that his memory “be greatest among his students, friends and family.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Gustavo Meza?

He was a Chilean theatre director and teacher who founded the acting school Teatro Imagen. He was one of the country’s National Prize winners in the performing arts.

How did he die?

No cause of death has been stated by Teatro Ictus, the company that announced his death.

Why do the three deaths matter to Chile’s theatre world?

Three veterans of Chilean stage and screen died within days of one another. The culture ministry says the generation of artists such as Román helped professionalise the country’s performing arts.

Sources Teatro Ictus statement on the death of Gustavo Meza; Universidad de Chile profile of Gustavo Meza; Teatro Ictus; statement of the Ministry of the Cultures, Arts and Heritage on Shenda Román.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error