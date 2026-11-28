RABAT · Culture

RABAT — This is the monthly culture and events guide for people who live in Rabat or are staying for weeks. It covers the things to do in Rabat December 2026 has to offer, with dates, venues and booking routes.

December in Rabat is a month for theatres and concert halls, based on the programmes we could confirm. The Théâtre National Mohammed V (TM5, the national theatre) and the Théâtre Royal (the riverside opera house) carry most of the programme, and the Institut français (the French cultural institute) adds free talks and a new exhibition.

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Key Facts Jason Derulo plays the Théâtre Royal, Rabat’s riverside opera house, on 4 December.

The Andalusiyat festival of Andalusian music opens on 10 December at the Théâtre Mohammed V.

The Royal Symphony Orchestra performs at the Théâtre Royal on 20 December.

The Institut français offers free talks and an exhibition from 18 December.

Derulo plays the Théâtre Royal on 4 December, Andalusiyat opens on 10 December and the Royal Symphony Orchestra performs on 20 December.

Kasbah des Oudayas ramparts, Rabat. File photo.

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1 to 6 December: The Opening Week

Tuesday 1 December, 19:30 The Poetry of Camões in Portuguese Music (La poésie de Camões dans la musique portugaise) Théâtre National Mohammed V (TM5), Rabat; the TM5 programme page does not name the hall The evening is billed as poems by Luís de Camões, Portugal’s national poet, set to Portuguese music. The TM5 programme page lists no price, so call the box office on +212 5 37 20 83 16.

Wednesday 2 December, 20:00 ABBA Tribute Live Show Théâtre National Mohammed V (TM5), Rabat; the TM5 programme page does not name the hall A live tribute to the Swedish pop group ABBA, on a Wednesday evening. The TM5 page lists no price, so see tm5.ma/spectacles or call the box office on +212 5 37 20 83 16.

Friday 4 December Jason Derulo, The Last Dance Tour Théâtre Royal de Rabat, on the Bouregreg river The US pop singer Jason Derulo plays one night in Rabat. The Théâtre Royal’s event page links to events.ma and guichet.com, online ticket sellers, for tickets but shows no start time or price, so check before you book.

Friday 4 December, 20:00 Hajib in Concert Théâtre National Mohammed V (TM5), Avenue Al Mansour Addahbi TM5 lists a concert by the artist Hajib on this date. The TM5 page lists no price, so see tm5.ma/spectacles or call the box office on +212 5 37 20 83 16.

Saturday 5 December Noetic, by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui Théâtre Royal de Rabat, on the Bouregreg river Noetic is a contemporary dance work by the choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. Dance needs little language, which suits visitors who do not speak French or Arabic, and the Théâtre Royal programme page links to events.ma, an online ticket seller, for tickets.

7 to 13 December: Andalusiyat and Comedy

Thursday 10 December, 20:00 Andalusiyat, 23rd edition: opening evening, Al Ala, song of the two shores Théâtre National Mohammed V (TM5), Avenue Al Mansour Addahbi Andalusiyat is a festival of Andalusian music, and Al Ala is the classical Andalusian music tradition of Morocco. The Rabat Andalusian Orchestra, led by Mohamed Amine Debbi, plays with the singer Bahaa Ronda, and TM5 lists no price.

Thursday 10 December, 18:30 Meeting with Kaoutar Chaqchaq, Porous Days (Des jours poreux) Médiathèque (media library), Institut français de Rabat, 1 rue Abou Inane · Free The author Kaoutar Chaqchaq presents her book Porous Days, which carries a French title, at the Institut français, the French cultural institute in Rabat. Entry is free within the limit of available places.

Friday 11 December, 20:00 L’Comedy Club, 5th edition Institut français de Rabat, Rabat The Institut français agenda at if-maroc.org/rabat/evenements lists the 5th edition of this comedy night at 20:00. It shows no price or ticketing details, so check with the Institut français before you go.

14 to 20 December: Gospel, a Free Exhibition and the Royal Symphony

Friday 18 December London Community Gospel Choir Théâtre Royal de Rabat, on the Bouregreg river The London Community Gospel Choir performs one night at the Théâtre Royal. The programme page links to events.ma, an online ticket seller, for tickets and shows no start time or price.

From Friday 18 December to 23 January 2027 From Atom to Pixel (De l’atome au pixel), by Oualid Lazrak Institut français de Rabat · Free This exhibition by the artist Oualid Lazrak opens on 18 December. Entry is free, and the Institut français agenda has the opening hours.

Sunday 20 December Maestro Oleg Reshetkin and the Royal Symphony Orchestra Théâtre Royal de Rabat, on the Bouregreg river The Royal Symphony Orchestra, a Moroccan orchestra, performs under the conductor Oleg Reshetkin. The Théâtre Royal event page dates it 20 December and links to events.ma, an online ticket seller, but shows no start time or price.

21 to 31 December: Theatre and a Symphonic Night

Tuesday 22 December Le Cercle des poètes disparus, with Xavier Gallais Théâtre Royal de Rabat, on the Bouregreg river The French title means Dead Poets Society, and this is a stage version of the film with the actor Xavier Gallais. The event page does not state the language of performance, so check before you book.

Saturday 26 December Three Legends • One Symphony Théâtre Royal de Rabat, on the Bouregreg river A symphonic evening billed as Three Legends, One Symphony, on the Saturday after Christmas. The Théâtre Royal event page shows no start time or price.

Planning Your Rabat in December

The Théâtre Royal publishes its programme at theatreroyalrabat.ma/en/programmations, and TM5 publishes its programme at tm5.ma/spectacles. Prices were missing from most pages we could read, so confirm the cost before you pay.

Film fans have the Institut français at 18:00 for L’Objet du délit by Agnès Jaoui (6 to 8 December) and Mariage au goût d’orange by Christophe Honoré (13 to 15 December). Check the Institut français agenda for showtimes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the biggest concert in Rabat in December 2026?

Jason Derulo’s The Last Dance Tour plays the Théâtre Royal de Rabat on Friday 4 December. Booking details are on the Théâtre Royal’s programme page at theatreroyalrabat.ma/en/programmations.

Are there free events in Rabat this December?

Yes. The author talk with Kaoutar Chaqchaq on Thursday 10 December and the exhibition From Atom to Pixel, which opens on 18 December, are both free at the Institut français.

Where is the Théâtre Mohammed V in Rabat?

The Théâtre National Mohammed V is on Avenue Al Mansour Addahbi in Rabat. TM5 gives its box office number as +212 5 37 20 83 16.

How do I find tickets for the Théâtre Mohammed V?

The programme is at tm5.ma/spectacles. The TM5 box office number is +212 5 37 20 83 16.