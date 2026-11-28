Brazil’s top court wants to shut the door on spending bills that Congress passes without saying how to pay for them, and the vote opens in two weeks.

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court will vote from Friday 11 December 2026 on a rule that would make it unconstitutional to pass spending or tax breaks without saying how to pay for them. The justices vote online from 11:00 on 11 December until 23:59 on Friday 18 December, and at least eight of the 11 must agree.

The proposal, filed as PSV 150, is a “súmula vinculante”, a binding precedent that every court and public body in Brazil would have to follow. Justice Gilmar Mendes, a veteran member of the court, presented it in June to stop “pautas-bomba”, Portuguese for spending bills that Congress passes without a funding source.

Key Facts Who. Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, on a proposal by Justice Gilmar Mendes, a veteran justice.

What. A binding rule voiding laws that add spending or tax breaks without funding.

When. Online vote 11 to 18 December 2026; eight of 11 votes needed.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 21:00 GMT.

Brazil’s top court wants to shut the door on spending bills that Congress passes without saying how to pay for them, and the vote opens in two weeks.

For anyone who holds Brazilian bonds, the real or US-listed Brazilian shares, the question is fiscal credibility. A rule the court can enforce would make it harder for lawmakers to add costs that bond buyers would otherwise have to price in.

Why the Court Is Acting Now

The court has already moved in this direction: on Thursday 30 April 2026, in case ADI 7633, a direct challenge to a law’s constitutionality, a majority held that the law extending payroll tax relief to 2027 (Law 14.784/2023) was formally unconstitutional because it skipped Article 113 of the constitution’s transitional provisions, which requires an impact estimate for tax breaks. The justices kept the law’s existing effects in place for legal certainty.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The June trigger came in the Senate. On Wednesday 10 June 2026 senators passed, with changes, bill PL 5122/2023, which lets the government use money from the pre-salt Social Fund, an oil-revenue fund, to refinance farm debts at 3.5% to 7.5% a year.

The government later issued provisional decree MP 1.376/2026 on rural debt, which the Senate approved on 11 November and sent to the president for signature. The Finance Ministry put the cost of the bill at up to R$140 billion (about US$25 billion) over 13 years in a note of 11 June.

The Finance and Planning ministries estimated in the same note that nine proposals then pending in Congress would cost R$111 billion a year (about US$20 billion). The dollar figures use the market close of 5.56 reais per US dollar on 27 November.

Finance Minister Dario Durigan met the court’s president, Edson Fachin, and Mendes on Wednesday 17 June 2026. “I was told by them that there is a proposal for a súmula in the Supreme Court,” he told reporters (translated from Portuguese).

The Supreme Federal Court in Brasília at night. (File photo: Falcão Alado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Who Backs the Rule and Who Does Not

The proposed text says Article 113 applies to the federal government, the states, the Federal District and the municipalities. Any law that creates or changes mandatory spending, grants a tax benefit or waives revenue without a prior budget-impact estimate and compensation measures, as the Fiscal Responsibility Law (Complementary Law 101/2000) requires, would be unconstitutional.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGU), the government’s legal arm, backed it on Wednesday 12 August, saying the rule is “to assure fiscal prudence” (translated), especially for states and municipalities that often need federal rescues. It also asked that the rule cover bills still moving through Congress, not only laws already passed.

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Senator Tereza Cristina, a former agriculture minister who defended the farm-debt bill, said around the Senate vote of 10 June that farmers planted “with the dollar at R$6” and are harvesting “with the dollar at R$5”. The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGR), which advises the court, sought a middle path in an opinion filed on 22 October, and the Senate has pushed back on the compensation requirement.

If eight justices vote yes, every court and public body would have to apply the rule, and Congress would have to attach a cost estimate to bills before they become law. The rule would not cut spending already in law, and it leaves open how strictly the court would judge the quality of the estimates.

Any justice can pause the online vote with a request for more time (“vista”) or move it to a physical session (“destaque”), which would delay the result beyond 18 December. The court has not said when it would publish the final wording if the vote passes.

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Background: Brazil Minister Faces Senate on New Tax.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PSV 150?

It is a proposed binding precedent from Justice Gilmar Mendes. It would bar laws that add spending or tax breaks without a cost estimate and a way to pay.

How many votes does it need?

At least eight of the court’s 11 justices. The online vote runs from 11 to 18 December 2026.

Why does it matter to investors?

It would limit Congress’s power to add unfunded costs to the federal budget. That supports the fiscal credibility that bond and equity buyers watch.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: Supreme Federal Court proposal PSV 150 and calendar; Supreme Federal Court ruling in ADI 7633 (30 April 2026); Federal Senate vote of 10 June 2026 on PL 5122/2023; Finance Ministry statements; Attorney General’s Office filing of 12 August 2026; Constitution art. 103-A; STF · Senado Federal · Ministério da Fazenda · AGU · Lei Complementar 101/2000

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