A 30-day siege can limit movement and gatherings in eastern Guatemala, and Washington warns its citizens away.

File photo, 2008. The white church on the main square of Zacapa. (Photo: Fernando Reyes Palencia, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Expats: Guatemala

Guatemala’s eastern state of siege lets soldiers and police detain suspects without a judge’s order and search homes in specific cases in Zacapa and Izabal. The US Embassy has told American citizens to avoid both departments.

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The cabinet adopted Government Decree 8-2026 on Saturday 14 November 2026, and it was published on Sunday 15 November for 30 days. Izabal holds Puerto Barrios, a Caribbean port, and the tourist and sailing centres of Livingston and Río Dulce, while Zacapa lies inland next to it.

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Key Facts Who. Guatemala’s government, Army and national police; the US Embassy.

What. A 30-day state of siege; US citizens are told to avoid the area.

Where. Zacapa and Izabal departments (provinces), eastern Guatemala.

When. Decree adopted Saturday 14 November 2026; Congress ratified it Tuesday 17 November.

As of. 28 November 2026, 13:00 GMT

A 30-day siege can limit movement and gatherings in eastern Guatemala, and Washington warns its citizens away.

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The decree follows a run of killings in the east. Eight people died in Huité, Zacapa, on Sunday 27 September.

On Friday 6 November an ambush in Río Hondo, Zacapa, killed Julio César Portillo Paz, a member of Congress, who died in hospital after the attack. Three officers of his police escort died at the scene.

On Friday 13 November five people, four men and a woman, were killed in the hamlet of El Tocino, in La Majada, Zacapa. The same day two men were killed in an armed attack in Puerto Barrios.

The US government designated three Guatemalan trafficking groups as terrorists that same day. The State Department listed Los Lorenzanas as a foreign terrorist organisation, while the Treasury’s sanctions office (OFAC) sanctioned Los Mendoza, which it links to Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, a large drug-trafficking organisation, and added a terrorism designation for Los Huistas, already under drug-trafficking sanctions since 2022.

President Bernardo Arévalo said of the criminal groups: “Estas estructuras criminales quieren que nos rindamos” (“These criminal structures want us to give up”). He added that the measures are not aimed at persecuting citizens.

File photo, 2008. The central plaza of Zacapa in eastern Guatemala, with the town church in the background. (Photo: Fernando Reyes Palencia, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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Under the decree, anyone suspected of disturbing public order can be detained without a prior judicial order. Soldiers and police may also search homes without a prior judicial authorisation in specific circumstances.

Controls on vehicle movement and parking are allowed. Public meetings and demonstrations can be limited.

By Tuesday 17 November Guatemalan authorities had counted 21 arrests under the siege: 14 in Zacapa and 7 in Izabal, 16 on court orders and 5 caught in the act. The count does not say whether any detainee is tied to the attacks behind the decree.

Guatemala’s Congress ratified the decree on Tuesday 17 November as Decree 29-2026. An amendment keeps the siege to Zacapa and Izabal but lets the state security forces take control of prisons nationwide.

The US Embassy alert bars US government personnel from travelling to Zacapa and Izabal during what it calls a “state of emergency”, and advises citizens to avoid both departments. It tells residents to use caution and follow Guatemalan instructions, and it mentions curfews and limits on movement and gatherings.

The alert points travellers to the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), the State Department’s free trip-alert service, and to ASISTUR, Guatemala’s tourist-assistance line, on 1500 (+502 2290-2810). INGUAT, Guatemala’s tourism institute, said the siege does not suspend tourist activity and that cruise operations in Izabal continue as scheduled.

The embassy alert mentions curfews but gives no hours, and whether foreigners must carry a passport or residence card at checkpoints is not known. The 30 days run to about mid-December, and whether they will be extended is not known.

Guatemala also used a nationwide 30-day state of siege earlier this year, Decree 1-2026, which Congress ratified on Monday 19 January. The current measure is narrower, covering two of the country’s 22 departments.

For a US reader the practical point is the embassy’s line: its staff cannot go to either department, and citizens are told to avoid them. Anyone already there should follow the Guatemalan authorities’ instructions and keep the embassy’s alert page, gt.usembassy.gov, to hand.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Can foreigners still visit Zacapa and Izabal?

Guatemala’s tourism institute says tourist activities continue, while the US Embassy advises its citizens to avoid both departments. Visitors from other countries should check their own government’s advice.

What does the state of siege change for residents?

It lets the authorities limit movement and gatherings and detain suspects without a prior judicial order. The limits apply only to the two departments.

Where can a visitor in Guatemala get help?

ASISTUR is the national tourist-assistance line. STEP sends alerts from the US government to enrolled US citizens.

Sources Government Decree 8-2026 (Decreto Gubernativo 8-2026); Congress Decree 29-2026; Guatemalan authorities’ arrest count to 17 November; US Embassy Guatemala security alert, mid-November 2026 (gt.usembassy.gov); INGUAT statement; US Treasury and State Department designations of 13 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error