A Puerto Rican boxer who held a world title in the 1970s has died, according to a fellow former champion, and no cause has been given.

Photo: Moebiusuibeom-en / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

PUERTO RICO · BOXING

Alfredo “El Salsero” Escalera, a former world boxing champion from Puerto Rico, has died at the age of 74, according to Víctor “Luvi” Calleja, a former world champion who later led the Puerto Rico Boxing Commission, the island’s boxing regulator. Calleja said on Saturday 28 November 2026 that Escalera died that morning at his home in Puerto Rico.

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The account comes from Calleja, and no statement from the police, the family or the commission had been located at the time of writing. The cause of death has not been made public.

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Key Facts Who: Alfredo “El Salsero” Escalera, former world super-featherweight champion, aged 74.

What: Death announced by former champion Víctor “Luvi” Calleja; no official confirmation yet.

When and where: Saturday 28 November 2026, at his home in Puerto Rico.

Career: Won the World Boxing Council (WBC) title in 1975; record 53 wins, 14 losses, 3 draws.

As of 28 November 2026, 15:14 GMT

A Puerto Rican boxer who held a world title in the 1970s has died, according to a fellow former champion, and no cause has been given.

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Calleja said Escalera was found without life at home by his wife, who then told Calleja. No official confirmation has been published.

Calleja won a world title in the super-bantamweight division with the World Boxing Association (WBA), another body that sanctions championships. The WBA reported in April 2017 that he had been named president of the Puerto Rico Boxing Commission.

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Escalera was born on 21 March 1952 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, and boxed under the nickname El Salsero. He fought as a super-featherweight, a division with a 130-pound (59 kg) limit, and his last fight came in 1983, a defeat to Charlie Brown at Madison Square Garden in New York.

His career record is 53 wins, 14 losses and 3 draws, with 31 knockouts. He won the world title on 5 July 1975 by beating Kuniaki Shibata, the Japanese champion who had held the title since 1974, at the Kasamatsu Park Gym in Mito, Japan, in the second round.

File photo: the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The image does not show Escalera.

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The date comes from the World Boxing Council (WBC), the body that sanctions the title, in its own “On this day” entry of 5 July 2021. Some reference sites give a different day or venue, so this report follows the WBC.

He lost the belt in January 1978 at the Juan Ramón Loubriel Stadium in Bayamón, a city next to San Juan, to Alexis Argüello of Nicaragua, in a fight remembered as the “Bloody Battle of Bayamón”, which ended in the 13th round. His reign as champion therefore ran from July 1975 to January 1978.

Argüello, who later won world titles in three weight classes and died in 2009, beat Escalera again in a rematch in Rimini, Italy, in February 1979, once more by knockout in the 13th round. Puerto Rico is a US territory and its people are US citizens, so Puerto Rican champions have long been followed by American boxing fans.

No funeral date has been announced. The cause of death remains unknown until the family, the police or the commission say more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Alfredo Escalera?

He was a Puerto Rican boxer who held the WBC super-featherweight world title in the 1970s. He was known as El Salsero.

How did he die?

The cause has not been made public. No official statement had been located at the time of writing.

Is a funeral planned?

No funeral date has been announced.

Sources World Boxing Council, “On this day” page, 5 July 2021

World Boxing Association, April 2017 announcement on the commission presidency

statements by Víctor Calleja, 28 November 2026

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