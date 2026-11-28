Palmeiras and Estudiantes de La Plata play a single-match Libertadores final in Montevideo today at 3 p.m. ET. Here is what is at stake and how to follow.

Palmeiras lift the trophy at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo after the 2021 final. The same stadium hosts the 2026 final on 28 November. (Photo: Artigas Pessio, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts Match. Palmeiras (Brazil) v Estudiantes de La Plata (Argentina), a single-match Copa Libertadores final.

When. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, 5 p.m. Brasília time (UTC-3), which is 3 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) by conversion.

Where. Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay.

Tickets. Palmeiras' 12,000 supporter tickets sold out in about three hours at US$95 each.

Stakes. Palmeiras seek a fourth title (1999, 2020, 2021); Estudiantes seek a fifth and their first since 2009.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Palmeiras at 62% and Estudiantes at 36% to win the title (Nov. 28, 12:22 p.m. ET).

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Kickoff and Venue

The Copa Libertadores final 2026, the premier South American club competition run by the continental body CONMEBOL, is a single match between Brazil's Palmeiras and Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata. It kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. Brasília time (UTC-3), which is 3 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) by conversion, at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

CONMEBOL announced the kickoff time on Oct. 31. Its ticketing page confirms the date and venue but gives no time, so the hour is not confirmed at the organiser.

File photo: the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, host of the final.

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What Is at Stake

Palmeiras, coached by Portugal's Abel Ferreira, are chasing a fourth title after wins in 1999, 2020 and 2021. This is their eighth final, and they lost the 2025 final 1-0 to Flamengo in Lima.

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Palmeiras reached Montevideo by beating Fluminense, a Rio de Janeiro club, 5-3 on penalties after a 1-0 defeat in the second leg of the semifinal. Estudiantes, from the city of La Plata near Buenos Aires, are the underdogs in the markets.

Estudiantes, coached by the Uruguayan Alexander "Cacique" Medina, seek a fifth continental title and their first since 2009. They eliminated Brazil's Corinthians in the quarterfinals and the defending champion Flamengo, of Rio, in the semifinals on penalties.

The clubs last met in this competition in 1968, when Estudiantes won at the Centenario. Sources disagree on the details of that tie, so we do not report a score.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35

-0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 · EUR / BRL 6.08 · Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.68% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities +2.30% ENEV3 Industrials -0.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.30% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.03% ABEV3 Energy -1.63% PETR4, PRIO3 Consumer Disc. -2.77% AZZA3 Materials -5.27% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,573.35

-0.13%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,657.88

+1.85%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,718.92

+1.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

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MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.56 — +4.27% 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.14 -2.43% +30.06% 43.19 44.87 41.42 64,577,700 VALE3 57.19 -2.62% -13.78% 58.73 59.55 56.89 31,802,900 ITUB4 42.73 +0.40% +8.11% 42.56 44.80 42.51 41,171,300 BBDC4 16.07 +1.52% -17.51% 15.83 16.90 15.66 151,261,300 BBAS3 16.90 +2.18% -23.74% 16.54 18.60 16.66 131,270,100 B3SA3 17.23 +6.62% +16.97% 16.16 18.37 16.79 102,379,900 ABEV3 16.26 -1.03% +18.51% 16.43 16.73 16.17 46,610,800 WEGE3 49.87 -2.90% +13.21% 51.36 51.75 49.31 12,930,200 PRIO3 61.93 -0.83% +64.23% 62.45 63.19 60.88 9,622,700 SUZB3 51.98 -5.27% +7.84% 54.87 53.93 51.94 14,708,100 RENT3 34.65 +2.61% -22.48% 33.77 39.60 33.89 33,805,300 AZZA3 16.47 -2.77% -42.27% 16.94 19.00 16.22 6,444,600 CSNA3 3.89 +4.01% -54.13% 3.74 4.12 3.76 25,786,800 GGBR4 25.89 -2.30% +35.48% 26.50 26.94 25.79 18,063,200 ENEV3 29.38 +2.30% +46.61% 28.72 30.24 29.00 19,748,400 Largest moves today B3SA3

17.23

+6.62% SUZB3

51.98

-5.27% CSNA3

3.89

+4.01% WEGE3

49.87

-2.90% AZZA3

16.47

-2.77% VALE3

57.19

-2.62% RENT3

34.65

+2.61% PETR4

42.14

-2.43% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 28 Nov 2026 Lula’s Banker Pick Draws a 2003 Comparison Read →

Fans Arrive in Montevideo

Palmeiras' 12,000 supporter tickets sold out in about three hours at US$95 each. A second CONMEBOL allocation for mixed seating also sold out.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, the title market priced Palmeiras at 62.0% and Estudiantes at 35.5% at 12:22 p.m. ET on Nov. 28, with US$53,532 traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Following the Match

Our live hub carries updates through the match. ESPN and Disney+ are named as broadcasters for South America, and we have not confirmed a US broadcaster.

What It Means for US Readers

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET, or noon Pacific, on Saturday, Nov. 28. Check the live hub for updates.

What Is Not Known

We found no confirmed US broadcaster, no lineups, and no injury or suspension news. We also found no poll by a named institute.

The kickoff time rests on the Oct. 31 announcement and is not shown on CONMEBOL's own ticketing page. Stadium capacity and security arrangements are not confirmed, and sources disagree on the score of the 1968 meeting.

Frequently Asked Questions

What time does the Copa Libertadores final start in US Eastern time?

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Brasília time on Saturday, Nov. 28, which is 3 p.m. ET by conversion. The hour comes from the CONMEBOL announcement of Oct. 31 and is not shown on CONMEBOL's ticketing page.

Where is the final being played?

The final is at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. CONMEBOL's ticketing page confirms the date and venue.

What is at stake for each club?

Palmeiras seek a fourth title after 1999, 2020 and 2021, having lost the 2025 final to Flamengo. Estudiantes seek a fifth title and their first since 2009.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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