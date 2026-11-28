Libertadores Final Starts at 3 p.m. Eastern
Palmeiras and Estudiantes de La Plata play a single-match Libertadores final in Montevideo today at 3 p.m. ET. Here is what is at stake and how to follow.
Key Facts
- Match. Palmeiras (Brazil) v Estudiantes de La Plata (Argentina), a single-match Copa Libertadores final.
- When. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, 5 p.m. Brasília time (UTC-3), which is 3 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) by conversion.
- Where. Estadio Centenario, Montevideo, Uruguay.
- Tickets. Palmeiras' 12,000 supporter tickets sold out in about three hours at US$95 each.
- Stakes. Palmeiras seek a fourth title (1999, 2020, 2021); Estudiantes seek a fifth and their first since 2009.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Palmeiras at 62% and Estudiantes at 36% to win the title (Nov. 28, 12:22 p.m. ET).
This story is part of our coverage of the Copa Libertadores final 2026. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide.
Latest: Palmeiras v Estudiantes Final Airs on beIN
Kickoff and Venue
The Copa Libertadores final 2026, the premier South American club competition run by the continental body CONMEBOL, is a single match between Brazil's Palmeiras and Argentina's Estudiantes de La Plata. It kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 5 p.m. Brasília time (UTC-3), which is 3 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) by conversion, at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
CONMEBOL announced the kickoff time on Oct. 31. Its ticketing page confirms the date and venue but gives no time, so the hour is not confirmed at the organiser.
What Is at Stake
Palmeiras, coached by Portugal's Abel Ferreira, are chasing a fourth title after wins in 1999, 2020 and 2021. This is their eighth final, and they lost the 2025 final 1-0 to Flamengo in Lima.
Palmeiras reached Montevideo by beating Fluminense, a Rio de Janeiro club, 5-3 on penalties after a 1-0 defeat in the second leg of the semifinal. Estudiantes, from the city of La Plata near Buenos Aires, are the underdogs in the markets.
Estudiantes, coached by the Uruguayan Alexander "Cacique" Medina, seek a fifth continental title and their first since 2009. They eliminated Brazil's Corinthians in the quarterfinals and the defending champion Flamengo, of Rio, in the semifinals on penalties.
The clubs last met in this competition in 1968, when Estudiantes won at the Centenario. Sources disagree on the details of that tie, so we do not report a score.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.13%
176,573.35
-0.13%
71,657.88
+1.85%
10,718.92
+1.69%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
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|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|176,573.35
|-0.13%
|+11.55%
|176,799.84
|183,626
|175,899
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.56
|—
|+4.27%
|5.65
|5.48
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|42.14
|-2.43%
|+30.06%
|43.19
|44.87
|41.42
|64,577,700
|VALE3
|57.19
|-2.62%
|-13.78%
|58.73
|59.55
|56.89
|31,802,900
|ITUB4
|42.73
|+0.40%
|+8.11%
|42.56
|44.80
|42.51
|41,171,300
|BBDC4
|16.07
|+1.52%
|-17.51%
|15.83
|16.90
|15.66
|151,261,300
|BBAS3
|16.90
|+2.18%
|-23.74%
|16.54
|18.60
|16.66
|131,270,100
|B3SA3
|17.23
|+6.62%
|+16.97%
|16.16
|18.37
|16.79
|102,379,900
|ABEV3
|16.26
|-1.03%
|+18.51%
|16.43
|16.73
|16.17
|46,610,800
|WEGE3
|49.87
|-2.90%
|+13.21%
|51.36
|51.75
|49.31
|12,930,200
|PRIO3
|61.93
|-0.83%
|+64.23%
|62.45
|63.19
|60.88
|9,622,700
|SUZB3
|51.98
|-5.27%
|+7.84%
|54.87
|53.93
|51.94
|14,708,100
|RENT3
|34.65
|+2.61%
|-22.48%
|33.77
|39.60
|33.89
|33,805,300
|AZZA3
|16.47
|-2.77%
|-42.27%
|16.94
|19.00
|16.22
|6,444,600
|CSNA3
|3.89
|+4.01%
|-54.13%
|3.74
|4.12
|3.76
|25,786,800
|GGBR4
|25.89
|-2.30%
|+35.48%
|26.50
|26.94
|25.79
|18,063,200
|ENEV3
|29.38
|+2.30%
|+46.61%
|28.72
|30.24
|29.00
|19,748,400
17.23
+6.62%
51.98
-5.27%
3.89
+4.01%
49.87
-2.90%
16.47
-2.77%
57.19
-2.62%
34.65
+2.61%
42.14
-2.43%
Fans Arrive in Montevideo
Palmeiras' 12,000 supporter tickets sold out in about three hours at US$95 each. A second CONMEBOL allocation for mixed seating also sold out.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, the title market priced Palmeiras at 62.0% and Estudiantes at 35.5% at 12:22 p.m. ET on Nov. 28, with US$53,532 traded.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Following the Match
Our live hub carries updates through the match. ESPN and Disney+ are named as broadcasters for South America, and we have not confirmed a US broadcaster.
What It Means for US Readers
Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET, or noon Pacific, on Saturday, Nov. 28. Check the live hub for updates.
What Is Not Known
We found no confirmed US broadcaster, no lineups, and no injury or suspension news. We also found no poll by a named institute.
The kickoff time rests on the Oct. 31 announcement and is not shown on CONMEBOL's own ticketing page. Stadium capacity and security arrangements are not confirmed, and sources disagree on the score of the 1968 meeting.
Frequently Asked Questions
What time does the Copa Libertadores final start in US Eastern time?
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Brasília time on Saturday, Nov. 28, which is 3 p.m. ET by conversion. The hour comes from the CONMEBOL announcement of Oct. 31 and is not shown on CONMEBOL's ticketing page.
Where is the final being played?
The final is at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay. CONMEBOL's ticketing page confirms the date and venue.
What is at stake for each club?
Palmeiras seek a fourth title after 1999, 2020 and 2021, having lost the 2025 final to Flamengo. Estudiantes seek a fifth title and their first since 2009.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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