File photo: Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, 2021. Photo: IAEA Imagebank, CC BY 2.0.

Published Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5:03 a.m. ET (12:03 p.m. Port Sudan) · Source: UN human rights office (OHCHR)

Drones have become the deadliest weapon in Sudan's war, and civilians are paying for it. The UN human rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, that it has confirmed 2,230 civilian deaths in the sudan war this year, and that drone strikes caused more than 1,630 of them.

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The UN says the true toll is likely higher, because it counts only deaths it could confirm. The count runs from January to the end of October in a war between Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) that began in April 2023.

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Key Facts Who. The UN human rights office (OHCHR) confirmed 2,230 civilian deaths in Sudan from January to October.

Drones. More than 1,630 deaths came from drone strikes, nearly three-quarters of the total.

Trend. Drones caused over 80% of deaths in January to June, about 62% since (our calculation).

Where. Kordofan, in southern Sudan, accounted for over two-thirds of civilian casualties in January to June.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: Sudan ceasefire by Dec. 31 at 11% (US$15,105 traded), as of 5:02 a.m. ET.

A new UN count shows drone strikes now cause most confirmed civilian deaths in Sudan, and the damage is spreading to power and fuel supplies.

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In plain English Sudan's army and the RSF have been at war since April 2023. The UN human rights office, led by High Commissioner Volker Türk, counts the civilian deaths it can confirm, and it now finds that armed drones, small unmanned aircraft that carry explosives, are the main cause.

How the Toll Has Grown

From January to June, at least 1,390 civilians were killed in fighting between the army, the RSF and allied armed groups, and more than 80% of them died in drone strikes. In the next four months, another 840 civilians were killed, close to 520 of them by drones.

On those figures, the Rio Times calculates that drones caused about 73% of deaths over the full period, and roughly 62% from July to October. In the report's January to June period, Kordofan, a region in southern Sudan, accounted for more than two-thirds of documented civilian casualties, followed by Darfur in the west.

At least 41 civilians were killed in White Nile state, south of the capital Khartoum.

A market in Khartoum, Sudan. File photo.

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Markets, Clinics and Power Stations Under Fire

In the first half of the year, the UN documented at least 39 drone strikes on markets, 20 on civilian vehicles, 17 on fuel tankers and depots, and 16 on health facilities. Schools, water sources and camps for displaced people were also struck, some of them repeatedly.

Between Oct. 20 and Nov. 4, 29 drone strikes that the UN attributes to the RSF hit power facilities and fuel stations across 11 states. The blackouts and fuel shortages reached millions of people far from the front lines and disrupted dialysis, surgery and clean water.

A Warning the UN Made in May

Türk said in May that drones had caused more than 80% of civilian deaths in the first four months of 2026, at least 880 people. He urged robust measures to stop arms transfers to the warring parties, including increasingly advanced armed drones.

The new report calls drones “one of the defining features of the conflict in the Sudan,” because they let the parties strike far beyond the areas they control. Türk condemned the warring parties' “continued and brazen disregard for the laws of war,” which the UN says may amount to war crimes.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put the odds of a Sudan civil war ceasefire by Dec. 31, 2026 at 11%, with only US$15,105 traded on that contract as of 5:02 a.m. ET on Nov. 17. Trading is thin, and these prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

The count gives context to any American decision on aid, sanctions or arms limits for Sudan, since the UN's main call in May was for robust limits on arms transfers, including increasingly advanced armed drones. We found no US government reaction to the report on Tuesday.

Our related coverage includes the joint call by five regional and global bodies to stop drone strikes and our guide to Sudan.

What Is Not Known

We did not have the full OHCHR report text, so some details come from the UN statement released alongside it. The UN material we reviewed does not say which side carried out most drone strikes, apart from the 29 attributed to the RSF.

We found no response from the army, the RSF or the Sudanese government.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many civilians has the UN confirmed killed in Sudan this year?

The UN human rights office has confirmed 2,230 civilian deaths from January to the end of October 2026, including more than 1,630 from drone strikes. It says the real toll is likely higher.

Which parts of Sudan are hit hardest?

In the UN report's January to June period, Kordofan, in the south, accounted for more than two-thirds of documented civilian casualties, and Darfur, in the west, followed. At least 41 civilians were also killed in White Nile state.

Sources: UN human rights office (OHCHR) report and statement of Nov. 17, 2026; OHCHR press release of May 2026; Polymarket.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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