File photo. The port at Port Sudan. Photo: Bertramz, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Key Facts Who. The Quintet: the African Union, the East African bloc IGAD, the Arab League, the EU and the UN.

What. A joint statement condemning drone attacks and urging a humanitarian truce, then a full ceasefire between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Where. Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile, Gadaref, Gezira, Sennar and Red Sea states.

When. Dated 13 November 2026 and published by IGAD on 14 November.

Unknown. No casualty figures were given, and the statement does not name who carried out the strikes.

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Five Bodies Condemn the Strikes

On 13 November 2026, the Quintet condemned a deadly escalation of drone attacks in the sudan war. The group comprises the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD, an East African regional bloc), the Arab League, the European Union and the United Nations.

IGAD published the joint statement on 14 November. It names Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, Blue Nile, Gadaref, Gezira, Sennar and Red Sea states as targets.

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The statement says the attacks caused civilian casualties and damaged power stations and health facilities, leaving widespread electricity outages. It gives no casualty figures and does not say which side carried out the strikes.

The war began in April 2023 between the Sudanese army and the RSF, a paramilitary group.

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What the Quintet Demands

"There is no military solution to the ongoing war," the statement says, adding that "the guns need to be silenced." It calls for an immediate halt to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure and an end to external support that fuels the escalation.

The Quintet urges regional and international actors to back de-escalation efforts, including the Quad, a diplomatic group of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. It wants a humanitarian truce as a step toward a comprehensive ceasefire, and it demands accountability for violations of international humanitarian law.

The statement rejects parallel governments and says Sudan's future must be shaped by an inclusive, Sudanese-led political process. The Quintet says it is engaged with Sudanese stakeholders on a structured political dialogue, following recent contacts with political and civilian forces in Khartoum.

The Nile at Khartoum, one of the cities named in the statement. Archive photo. photo. The Nile River at Khartoum. Photo: Hans Birger Nilsen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Diplomacy Remains Stalled

A UN-backed consultative meeting on Sudan in Geneva, attended by 27 countries, ended in late October without a truce. Massad Boulos, President Donald Trump's senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, said Washington backed the Quintet and the Quad and that there is no military solution.

On 2 November, Pekka Haavisto, the UN special envoy for Sudan, said the UN was waiting for a meeting with the RSF's political bloc before Christmas. Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also chairs Sudan's Sovereignty Council, ruled out negotiations with the RSF in October.

Egypt's foreign minister, Badr Abdelatty, and Boulos met in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 13 November and discussed Sudan. No initiative or timetable was announced.

What It Means for US Readers

Washington is part of the Quad and, through Boulos, has said there is no military solution to the war. The US has also pushed for an expanded arms embargo, which Russia has rejected and China has urged caution on.

For readers following the war from the United States, the statement is a joint appeal from five major bodies. It does not, by itself, change the military picture or set a date for talks.

What Is Not Known

No casualty toll for the 13 November strikes has been published. The date and format of the UN meeting with the RSF before Christmas are unconfirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Quintet?

It is a joint grouping of the African Union, IGAD, the Arab League, the European Union and the United Nations. It is engaged with Sudanese stakeholders on a structured political dialogue.

Who carried out the 13 November drone attacks?

The Quintet statement does not say.

When could the next talks take place?

UN envoy Pekka Haavisto said on 2 November that the UN was waiting for a meeting with the RSF's political bloc before Christmas. No fixed date or venue has been confirmed.





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