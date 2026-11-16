File photo, 2024. A street in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, with roadside stalls at dusk; it does not show the events in this report. (Photo: Tawsol58, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

At least 13 civilians, including women and children, were killed on Sunday 15 November 2026 in an airstrike on the Abu Galb area (also spelled Abu Qalb) of Abu Zabad, a locality in West Kordofan state in Sudan’s Kordofan region, according to Emergency Lawyers, a group of Sudanese lawyers that documents attacks on civilians. A second monitor, the Kordofan Human Rights Observatory, a local rights group, counted 15 dead and said a drone carried out the attack.

Both groups blame Sudan’s army (the Sudanese Armed Forces), which is fighting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, for control of Kordofan. The army could not be reached for comment; neither figure has been independently confirmed, and other groups have given different counts.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What At least 13 civilians killed in an airstrike on Abu Galb, Abu Zabad, on 15 November.

Who Emergency Lawyers counts 13 dead; the Kordofan Human Rights Observatory counts 15.

Blame Both groups hold Sudan’s army responsible; the army could not be reached.

Open The groups describe the weapon differently: air attack or drone.

As of 16 November 2026, 20:30 GMT

Monitors give different tolls and different weapons, so the exact figures remain open while the army has not replied.

What the Monitors Report

Emergency Lawyers said in a statement on Monday 16 November that its preliminary monitoring found 13 civilians dead and several homes destroyed. It blamed an army air attack, and it said indiscriminate attacks on residential areas could violate international humanitarian law.

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The Kordofan Human Rights Observatory, a local monitoring group, gave a higher toll of 15 dead, including four children. Its spokesperson, Murtada Ahmed, said the strike hit a football pitch and that three bodies were found burnt.

File photo, 2016. Open ground near El Obeid in Sudan’s Kordofan region during the rainy season. Photo: Evon2023, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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What the Groups Demand

Emergency Lawyers asked for an immediate halt to air attacks on populated areas and for an independent, transparent investigation. It also asked for accountability and for unhindered humanitarian and medical access, so that aid organisations can establish a full casualty count.

The army could not be reached for comment on the strike. We found no statement on it from the RSF or the United Nations.

The Big Picture

Kordofan has become one of the main fronts of the war between the army and the RSF, which began in April 2023. The strike adds to a series of attacks on civilians in the region that we have reported.

Earlier attacks there are covered in Sudan Drone Strike Kills 100+ in Kordofan and Sudan Army Claims New Gains in Kordofan. The war has been fought on several fronts since 2023.

What It Means for You

For readers following Sudan, the strike adds to the toll of the war in Kordofan. Neither toll could be independently confirmed, and Emergency Lawyers is still asking for unhindered access for investigators and aid groups.

Anyone with family or work links to West Kordofan should rely on official travel advice and aid agencies for updates. Figures from monitors are preliminary and often change in the days after an attack.

What Is Not Known

The death toll is not confirmed: Emergency Lawyers says 13 and the Observatory says 15. The weapon is also unclear: Emergency Lawyers describes an air attack and the Observatory a drone.

The army’s account of the strike is not known, and the toll has not been independently verified. We will update this story if the army, the RSF or the UN responds.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Abu Zabad on 15 November?

An airstrike hit the Abu Galb area of Abu Zabad in West Kordofan, Sudan. Emergency Lawyers says it killed 13 civilians; the Kordofan Human Rights Observatory says 15.

Who is blamed for the strike?

Both monitoring groups say Sudan’s army carried out the attack. The army could not be reached for comment on 16 November.

Why do the death tolls differ?

Emergency Lawyers calls its figure preliminary. Neither toll has been independently confirmed, and other groups give different counts.

Who are the Rapid Support Forces?

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are a Sudanese paramilitary group fighting the army since April 2023. The two sides are contesting Kordofan.

Sources: Emergency Lawyers (Sudan), statement on the Abu Zabad airstrike, 16 November 2026; Kordofan Human Rights Observatory, statement by spokesperson Murtada Ahmed, 16 November 2026; Sudanese Armed Forces, no statement published as of 16 November 2026

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