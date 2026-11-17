The La Mesilla border post in Huehuetenango, Guatemala, on the border with Mexico. File photo from the Covid-19 era. Photo: Rene Hernandez, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

GUATEMALA · CARTELS · UNITED STATES

US agents have arrested Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz, a Guatemalan accused of running a large cocaine-trafficking group, in San Diego. A federal court there is due to hold a detention hearing, where prosecutors ask the court to keep him in jail until trial, on Tuesday 17 November at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

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On Monday 16 November the State Department announced rewards of up to US$10 million each for information on him and on a second Guatemalan, Walfre Donaldo Calderón-Calderón, up to US$20 million in total. The department says both men operate in association with Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a drug-trafficking group the Trump administration designated a foreign terrorist organisation in 2025.

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Public court filings say agents seized more than 5,500 kilograms of cocaine and US$3.7 million linked to Montejo Saenz in a multi-year investigation. The charges are allegations, and guilt has not been established.

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Key Facts Arrested Montejo Saenz (“Mosh”), 40, was arrested in San Diego and pleaded not guilty on 9 November.

Wanted Walfre Donaldo Calderón-Calderón (“El Teniente Jr.”), 44, charged in San Diego in 2019.

Rewards Up to US$10 million each (US$20 million total) from the State Department’s drug-tip reward programme.

Next Detention hearing (custody decision) for Montejo Saenz, 17 November, 9 a.m. Pacific time.

As of 17 November 2026, 06:45 GMT.

One suspect is in a San Diego court and the other is wanted, with the State Department offering up to US$10 million for each.

What the US Says Happened

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California says members of the Homeland Security Task Force, a multi-agency US federal team, arrested Montejo Saenz in San Diego. Adam Gordon, the top federal prosecutor for the district, said every drug kingpin “has an expiration date”.

Montejo Saenz entered a not guilty plea at his first appearance in federal court in San Diego on Monday 9 November. A detention hearing, at which prosecutors ask the court to keep him in custody, is set for 17 November at 9 a.m. before US Magistrate Judge David D. Leshner.

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A bus at the Huehuetenango bus station in Guatemala. File photo. Photo: Ridiculopathy, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Who the Two Men Are

Montejo Saenz is charged in an indictment of 1 November 2018 with conspiring to distribute cocaine intended for unlawful importation and with conspiring to distribute cocaine on board a vessel, and the maximum penalty is life in prison and a US$10 million fine. The indictment says the conspiracy involved cocaine distribution in Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Mexico and elsewhere.

Calderón-Calderón is charged in a 31 May 2019 indictment in the same court with conspiring to distribute cocaine intended for importation and with conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it on board a vessel. Publicly filed documents say he now leads a drug-trafficking group with links to what the US calls narcoterrorist cartels in north-west Guatemala, near the Mexican border.

The indictment against Calderón-Calderón was unsealed in June 2025, after a deadly shootout in Huehuetenango, a Guatemalan province on the Mexican border, involving Mexican law enforcement. Federal agents in San Diego then received information that his father, Baldemar Calderon-Carrillo, the lead defendant, had been killed on 8 June 2025.

Why the Case Reaches Beyond Guatemala

In March 2022 the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) named on its sanctions list the Los Huistas drug-trafficking group, Eugenio Dario Molina-Lopez, another Guatemalan charged with cocaine trafficking, Montejo Saenz and others. Molina-Lopez, for whom the State Department offered up to US$10 million in 2022, was arrested in April 2026 and has a motion hearing and trial-setting date of 15 January 2027.

On Friday 13 November the Treasury sanctioned Los Huistas again and sanctioned Los Mendoza, a second Guatemalan group, for supporting Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and, in the case of Los Huistas, also the CJNG. Treasury says the two groups control trafficking corridors along Guatemala’s borders with Honduras and Mexico, and OFAC’s listing of Los Mendoza names Guatemala, Honduras and Belize.

What It Means for You

For US readers the rewards are an appeal for information, not a sanction. The Treasury sanctions of 13 November block the named groups’ property under US jurisdiction and generally bar US persons from dealing with them without an OFAC licence.

What Is Not Known

The Justice Department release does not give the date of the arrest or say where Calderón-Calderón is now. It quotes no defence lawyer for either man.

More: Guatemala news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Axel Bladimir Montejo Saenz?

A 40-year-old Guatemalan known as “Mosh”, arrested in San Diego and charged with cocaine-trafficking conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty on 9 November, and the charges are allegations.

How much is the US offering?

The State Department offers up to US$10 million for each man, up to US$20 million in total. The State Department says the rewards are for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of each man, in any country.

What is the CJNG?

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is a Mexican drug-trafficking group that Washington designated a foreign terrorist organisation in 2025. The State Department says both men operate in association with it.

What happens next?

A detention hearing for Montejo Saenz is set for 17 November at 9 a.m. in San Diego before US Magistrate Judge David D. Leshner. Calderón-Calderón is still wanted.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error