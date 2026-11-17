Politics: South Sudan

Sudanese civil society groups in northern Abyei, a disputed border territory between Sudan and South Sudan, said they held a peaceful demonstration on Monday 16 November 2026 against South Sudan’s plan to include Abyei in its first national elections. They handed a petition to the United Nations peacekeeping force in the territory and asked it to pass the document to the UN secretary-general.

South Sudan’s vote is now set for Thursday 11 February 2027, postponed from 22 December 2026, and the National Elections Commission (NEC) opened voter registration on Saturday 14 November. For US readers, the dispute matters because the UN resolution renewing the Abyei peacekeeping mission, which the United States welcomed, ties its future to progress between the two countries.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Protest. Northern Abyei groups say they petitioned the UN force on 16 November against elections there.

Vote. South Sudan’s general elections are now set for 11 February 2027, postponed from 22 December 2026.

Registration. Voter registration runs from 14 to 28 November at 3,161 centres nationwide.

UN. On 13 November the Security Council extended the Abyei peacekeeping force until 15 November 2027.

As of 17 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

A disputed border territory is again at the centre of an argument over who may vote, and the UN peacekeepers there are being asked to carry the message.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Abyei Email address Follow

Why Abyei Is Disputed

Abyei was already disputed when South Sudan became independent from Sudan in 2011, and it still has no agreed owner. A referendum on whether it would join Sudan or South Sudan was provided for under the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement, the deal that ended Sudan’s civil war, but it has never been held because the two countries disagree over who may vote.

In October 2013 the Ngok Dinka, the Dinka community that lives in southern Abyei, organised their own referendum in which an overwhelming majority voted to join South Sudan, and neither country nor the international community recognised the result. The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has monitored security in the territory since June 2011.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Ramaphosa faces calls to quit as ANC leader” Get the brief

What the Groups Said

Ambadi Yahya Kabashi, speaking for northern Abyei civil society organisations, said: “We reject the unilateral decision by the government of South Sudan to conduct elections in Abyei.” He said the plan could revive intercommunal tensions, and he called for dialogue.

The groups argued that holding elections without an agreement between Sudan and South Sudan would break the arrangements that govern the territory, citing the May 2004 Protocol on the Resolution of the Abyei Conflict. They also referred to an earlier petition submitted on 21 July 2026.

Two Governments, Two Positions

At the UN Security Council on Thursday 5 November, Sudan’s representative condemned the decision by South Sudan’s National Elections Commission (NEC) to include Abyei in its electoral constituencies, saying it undermined the territory’s legal status. South Sudan’s representative replied that the unresolved status of Abyei should not be used to ignore the rights of the Ngok Dinka community, particularly the nine Ngok chiefdoms, the traditional districts of the Ngok Dinka.

The two governments also disagree over armed forces in the territory. Under the benchmarks the resolution builds on, the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group fighting Sudan’s army, are expected to withdraw completely from Abyei, and South Sudan is to withdraw its forces from southern Abyei.

File photo, 2009: a Misseriya elder, from a nomadic herding community that uses the area, speaks at a community meeting in Sudan. Photo: Sudan Envoy via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The Election Timetable

The NEC began voter registration on Saturday 14 November, to run until Saturday 28 November, at 3,161 centres across South Sudan’s 10 states and three administrative areas. The vote would be the country’s first national election since independence in 2011.

Under South Sudan’s 2018 Revitalised Agreement, which ended its civil war, an extended transitional period is due to end in February 2027, which is why the new election date matters. Peter Mayom, who chairs the high election committee in Upper Nile State, said materials had not yet reached some remote areas when registration began, and he expected them within days.

The UN Mission Is Renewed

On Friday 13 November the Security Council extended the UNISFA mandate until 15 November 2027 in Resolution 2838, by 13 votes to none, with China and Russia abstaining. The resolution also calls for 640 authorised UN police officers to receive visas.

The US representative said of the benchmarks that “it states who must act, what they must deliver and how this Council will mark progress,” and the resolution ties the mission’s future to benchmarks for Sudan and South Sudan, including talks on Abyei’s final status. China abstained because of its objection to linking future renewals to political benchmarks.

What to Watch

Voter registration ends on Saturday 28 November, the first date by which the NEC’s handling of Abyei will become visible. Election day is set for Thursday 11 February 2027.

The question to follow is whether the NEC keeps Abyei in its constituency map or changes it after the objections from Sudan and the northern Abyei groups. No decision has been published.

What It Means for You

For US readers the effect is indirect: the dispute bears on whether South Sudan’s first election can go ahead on schedule, on the border with a country at war, and on the UN mission that the United States welcomed. Aid workers and travellers should note that the UN told the Security Council on 5 November of deadly attacks in the area since September.

The mandate renewal shows the Security Council still wants peacekeepers in place while the two countries argue. It keeps UN monitors in place, but it settles nothing about who may vote.

What Is Not Known

We have not independently confirmed the size or conduct of the 16 November demonstration, which is the groups’ own account. It is also not known whether UNISFA has forwarded the petition, how the NEC will respond, or whether voters in Abyei will be registered.

The South Sudan government has not, as far as we found, commented on this petition. Its position at the Security Council on 5 November is the latest on record.

Related Coverage

Earlier reports cover the call for a UN probe into the Abyei attack, the Abyei market drone attack and South Sudan and its neighbours. See also the South Sudan news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are groups protesting elections in Abyei?

Northern Abyei groups say elections there without a Sudan and South Sudan agreement would break the arrangements governing the territory. They told the UN force the plan could reignite tensions.

When are South Sudan’s elections?

The general elections are set for 11 February 2027, postponed from 22 December 2026. Voter registration runs from 14 to 28 November.

What is UNISFA?

UNISFA is the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei, set up in June 2011 to monitor security there. The Security Council extended its mandate on 13 November until 15 November 2027.

Who claims Abyei?

Sudan and South Sudan both claim it. A referendum on its future, provided for in 2005, has never been held because they disagree over who may vote.

Sources: United Nations Security Council, Resolution 2838 (2026) on UNISFA (13 November 2026); South Sudan National Elections Commission registration timetable (14 to 28 November 2026); Security Council statements by Sudan and South Sudan (5 November 2026); statements by northern Abyei civil society groups (16 November 2026), as publicly reported; 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement and May 2004 Abyei Protocol.