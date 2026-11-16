Three Sudanese groups give death tolls between 9 and 15 for a strike they blame on the army in and around Abu Qalb in West Kordofan state on Sunday 15 November 2026. Tasis, the Sudan Founding Alliance, a political bloc allied with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), counts 9 dead, the Emergency Lawyers, a Sudanese rights group, count 13, and the Kordofan Observatory, a local rights monitor, counts 15.

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All three blame the Sudanese army, and the Emergency Lawyers call their figures initial. We found no army comment, and none of the tolls has been independently confirmed.

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Key Facts Who Three Sudanese groups blame the army; one, Tasis, is allied with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Toll Tasis counts 9 dead, the Emergency Lawyers 13 and the Observatory 15, four of them children.

Where Abu Qalb, near Abu Zabad, a town in West Kordofan state, on Sunday 15 November 2026.

Status Initial counts from three groups; we found no army comment and no independent confirmation.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction platform, gives a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 2026 an 11.0% chance (16 November, 8:50 a.m. ET).

The reports come from a region where the army and the RSF have been fighting since April 2023. Civilian counts there often differ by source.

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What the Three Groups Report

The Kordofan Observatory says an army drone hit a football pitch in Abu Qalb, in Abu Zabad local district, and that other projectiles fell on homes, which burned. Its spokesman, Murtada Ahmed, told a Sudanese radio station that four children were among the 15 dead.

The Emergency Lawyers say their initial monitoring shows 13 civilians killed, including women and children, and several homes destroyed. They called on the army to stop air strikes on residential areas and urged an independent and transparent investigation.

Tasis, a political bloc allied with the RSF, said in a statement seen by a Sudanese radio station on 16 November that army aircraft attacked Abu Qalb, near Abu Zabad, a town in West Kordofan, and that its preliminary count was nine dead: five women, a girl and three men. It also reported dozens of wounded, many dead livestock and destroyed homes, and denied that the strike hit RSF gatherings.

File photo, 2016. Open ground near El Obeid, a city in Kordofan, a different place from Abu Qalb. Photo: Evon2023, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Why the Tolls Differ and Who Is Speaking

The tolls span six deaths, and the three sources are not equals: Tasis is a party to the war, since it is aligned with the army’s opponent, while the Observatory and the Emergency Lawyers are Sudanese rights groups that monitor attacks, though neither has been independently verified. Where figures differ, we give the range and name each source.

The Observatory’s spokesman also said air raids hit Ghubeish, a town in West Kordofan, on the same Sunday, along with a village next to Abu Qalb. He said the monitor could not obtain precise casualty figures for those attacks, so we do not count them here.

Why It Matters

Kordofan, a region in south-central Sudan, has been one of the war’s most contested areas, and rights monitors have reported civilian harm there in recent weeks; see our reports on a deadly strike in Kordofan in October and on later fighting in the region. The three counts show how hard it is to establish what happened in places where independent monitors have little access.

What Is Not Known

None of the three tolls has been confirmed by an independent group, and we found no army account of the strike. The number of wounded and the full damage to homes are unknown.

What It Means for You

For readers following Sudan, the reports, if confirmed, would add to a pattern of civilian harm in Kordofan that monitors have described. Treat the figures as early counts, and read our Sudan war explainer for who controls what.

No dated checkpoint, such as an investigation or a round of talks, is scheduled that we could confirm. The Emergency Lawyers have asked for an independent investigation.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, where users trade real money on outcomes, a ceasefire in Sudan’s civil war by 31 December 2026 was priced at 11.0% at about 8:50 a.m. ET on 16 November, with US$15,105 traded in that contract. Prices are bets, not polls, and they move as news arrives.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many civilians died in the Abu Qalb strike?

Counts differ: Tasis says 9, the Emergency Lawyers say 13 and the Kordofan Observatory says 15. None has been independently confirmed.

Who do the groups blame?

All three blame the Sudanese army, and the Observatory says the strike came from an army drone. We found no army comment.

Why do the death tolls differ?

The Emergency Lawyers call their figures initial, Tasis calls its count preliminary, and the sources are not independent of the war. The counts may change as more information emerges.

Sources: Tasis (Sudan Founding Alliance), statement on the Abu Qalb strike, 16 November 2026; Kordofan Observatory, statement of 15 November and spokesman Murtada Ahmed, 16 November 2026; Emergency Lawyers, statement reported 16 November 2026; Polymarket, Sudan civil war ceasefire by…?, read 16 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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