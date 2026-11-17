File photo. The Nile River at Khartoum. Photo: Hans Birger Nilsen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

SUDAN · DISPLACEMENT

Hundreds of families have reportedly fled fighting around Bau, in Sudan’s Blue Nile state, after an attack on Saturday 14 November 2026 on the Jabal al-Tina and Maifol areas south of the Bau locality, a district of the state. The family counts come from local sources, and we could not independently confirm them.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The Bau local administration, the local government, said Sudan’s army repelled an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group fighting the army, and its allies. A statement attributed to the RSF, which we could not verify, claims its allies took Jabal al-Tina and Maifol, so the army’s account is contested.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Reported About 320 families have arrived at several sites since 14 November 2026, local sources say.

Where Bau locality, in Blue Nile state, south-eastern Sudan.

Claim Bau authorities say the army repelled the attack; an unverified RSF-attributed statement claims the opposite.

UN migration agency It estimated 135 people left Wad Abuk, Bau, on 14 November.

As of 17 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

Local sources describe shortages of medicine and clean water among the newly displaced, but we found no agency count of these groups.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Where the Families Went

Local government sources said about 60 displaced families reached an area they call the Western area on Monday 16 November, and another 60 arrived from Al-Silik, Ahmar Silik and Gambarda. About 200 families reached Jariwa, another area in the state, on Saturday 14 November, the same sources said.

Adding those figures gives about 320 families, though the counts come from different places and days and may overlap. The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN migration agency, separately reported by 16 November an estimate that 135 people fled the town of Wad Abuk in Bau locality on 14 November, most of them to Tadamon locality in the same state.

A shop-lined street in Khartoum, Sudan, in an undated file photo. (Photo: Hans Birger Nilsen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Sudan Email address Follow

What Is Not Known

Local sources warned of a shortage of life-saving medicines and clean drinking water, and of disease linked to malnutrition among children, women and older people. These warnings are unverified, and we have no figures on casualties.

The army’s account of the attack, including the losses it says the attackers suffered, rests on the local administration’s statement alone. Those affected are the displaced families and the host communities receiving them.

More on Blue Nile

Our earlier report covers the army sending reinforcements to Blue Nile. For all our coverage, see Sudan news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Bau in Sudan?

Bau is a locality in Blue Nile state, in south-eastern Sudan. Local authorities there reported the attack of 14 November 2026.

How many families have been displaced?

Local sources reported about 320 families at several sites since 14 November 2026. This is our sum of separate local counts, not an official total.

Sources: Bau local administration statement and local government sources, as reported in Arabic-language local press, 14 to 16 November 2026; International Organization for Migration (IOM), displacement estimate reported by 16 November 2026, as reported in Arabic-language press; Rio Times research, 16 and 17 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →