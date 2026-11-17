Hundreds of Families Flee Sudan’s Blue Nile
SUDAN · DISPLACEMENT
Hundreds of families have reportedly fled fighting around Bau, in Sudan’s Blue Nile state, after an attack on Saturday 14 November 2026 on the Jabal al-Tina and Maifol areas south of the Bau locality, a district of the state. The family counts come from local sources, and we could not independently confirm them.
The Bau local administration, the local government, said Sudan’s army repelled an attack by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group fighting the army, and its allies. A statement attributed to the RSF, which we could not verify, claims its allies took Jabal al-Tina and Maifol, so the army’s account is contested.
Key Facts
- Reported About 320 families have arrived at several sites since 14 November 2026, local sources say.
- Where Bau locality, in Blue Nile state, south-eastern Sudan.
- Claim Bau authorities say the army repelled the attack; an unverified RSF-attributed statement claims the opposite.
- UN migration agency It estimated 135 people left Wad Abuk, Bau, on 14 November.
- As of 17 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.
Local sources describe shortages of medicine and clean water among the newly displaced, but we found no agency count of these groups.
Where the Families Went
Local government sources said about 60 displaced families reached an area they call the Western area on Monday 16 November, and another 60 arrived from Al-Silik, Ahmar Silik and Gambarda. About 200 families reached Jariwa, another area in the state, on Saturday 14 November, the same sources said.
Adding those figures gives about 320 families, though the counts come from different places and days and may overlap. The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN migration agency, separately reported by 16 November an estimate that 135 people fled the town of Wad Abuk in Bau locality on 14 November, most of them to Tadamon locality in the same state.
What Is Not Known
Local sources warned of a shortage of life-saving medicines and clean drinking water, and of disease linked to malnutrition among children, women and older people. These warnings are unverified, and we have no figures on casualties.
The army’s account of the attack, including the losses it says the attackers suffered, rests on the local administration’s statement alone. Those affected are the displaced families and the host communities receiving them.
More on Blue Nile
Our earlier report covers the army sending reinforcements to Blue Nile. For all our coverage, see Sudan news.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is Bau in Sudan?
Bau is a locality in Blue Nile state, in south-eastern Sudan. Local authorities there reported the attack of 14 November 2026.
How many families have been displaced?
Local sources reported about 320 families at several sites since 14 November 2026. This is our sum of separate local counts, not an official total.
Sources: Bau local administration statement and local government sources, as reported in Arabic-language local press, 14 to 16 November 2026; International Organization for Migration (IOM), displacement estimate reported by 16 November 2026, as reported in Arabic-language press; Rio Times research, 16 and 17 November 2026.
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