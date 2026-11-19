Two armed sides have announced victory at the same place on the same day, and neither claim has been checked by an outside observer.

File photo. The port at Port Sudan. Photo: Bertramz, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

War: Sudan

Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) each announced on Thursday 19 November 2026 that they control Deraing, an area in Blue Nile state that both sides call strategic. The two statements cannot both be true, and neither claim has been independently verified.

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Deraing lies in Bao locality, a district of Blue Nile in south-east Sudan near the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan. It sits south-west of Damazin, the state capital, also called Ed Damazin.

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Key Facts Who. The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which are at war.

What. Both claim Deraing, and the RSF also says it took Bao locality headquarters.

Where. Blue Nile state, south-east Sudan, near the Ethiopian and South Sudanese borders.

When. Thursday 19 November 2026.

As of 19 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

Two armed sides have announced victory at the same place on the same day, and neither claim has been checked by an outside observer.

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The RSF has fought the Sudanese army since April 2023. Since January 2026 it and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), a rebel group led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, have pushed a broad offensive in Blue Nile.

By its own account the RSF now holds Geissan, a locality in the south of the state. It also announced on Thursday that it had taken Bao, including the locality headquarters, a move its statement called “liberating” the area.

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The command of the army’s Fourth Infantry Division in Damazin said in a statement on Thursday that its forces ambushed RSF movements at Deraing. It said they destroyed 28 combat vehicles and seized 18 more with their weapons, and those figures are the army’s own claim.

The division called it a well-planned ambush and said the attackers lost fighters and equipment, without giving figures. That account has not been independently checked.

File photo: a road bridge across the Nile at Khartoum, 2010. (Photo: Petr Adam Dohnálek, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The RSF-led Founding Alliance, known as Tasis, issued its own statement on Thursday. Tasis is the coalition of RSF allies that set up a parallel government, and it said it controls Deraing and a place it calls City 12, in Geissan locality.

The alliance said its fighters pursued retreating government forces towards Damazin and seized vehicles and weapons, with the count still under way. It called the operation a military victory and said it caused heavy losses, without giving figures.

Each statement comes from a party with a reason to claim ground. The army describes an ambush, the alliance describes an advance, and neither gives a casualty count.

Damazin is the capital of Blue Nile and sits close to the Roseires Dam, a major hydropower station, so a claim that forces are moving on it matters beyond the district. Whether RSF fighters are anywhere near the city is unconfirmed, and so is who actually holds Deraing, since neither side has published evidence beyond its own statements.

Humanitarian activists in Blue Nile said that 1,409 families have newly fled the Geissan, Wad al-Mahi and Bao areas, which is reported, not confirmed. That is an activists’ count, not a United Nations figure, and no official tally has been published.

About 600 families left Wad al-Mahi, about 500 left Bao and another 309 fled City 12, according to the same activists. They are heading to nearby villages.

Neither the army nor the RSF has said how many fighters were killed at Deraing. No independent confirmation of either account has been published, and the fighting there has not been independently reported.

Both sides have an interest in shaping the story of this front. The next confirmed movement, or an independent account from the ground, will show whether either claim holds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who controls Deraing?

Nobody has independently confirmed it. The army and the RSF have each announced control.

What is Tasis?

Tasis is the Sudan Founding Alliance, a coalition of groups allied with the RSF that set up a parallel government. Its statement claims Deraing and City 12.

How many people have fled?

Activists in Blue Nile count 1,409 newly displaced families, reported but not confirmed. That is not a United Nations figure.

Sources Fourth Infantry Division statement, 19 November 2026; RSF-led Founding Alliance (Tasis) statement, 19 November 2026; Blue Nile activists’ displacement count, 19 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error