The dollar rose about 9% against Sudan’s pound in three days on the street market, while a central bank meeting produced no new exchange-rate step.

Traders and a shopper at a market in Khartoum, Sudan's capital, in an undated file photo. The photo does not show the claims in this story. Photo: Ondřej Havelka / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Sudan

Sudan’s pound slid to about 12,000 per US dollar on Wednesday 18 November 2026, according to currency dealers quoted by one Sudanese news site. That is the unofficial street market where most Sudanese actually buy dollars.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Three days earlier, on Sunday 15 November, one Sudanese news site reported dealers quoting about 11,000 pounds, which we could not confirm independently. Dealers said demand for dollars was rising while supply stayed short.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For readers abroad, the street rate is the price that decides what ordinary Sudanese pay for imported goods. It also shows how far the currency has slipped in a country at war.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Key Facts Rate. About 12,000 Sudanese pounds per US dollar on the parallel market on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Move. The dollar rose roughly 9% in three days, from about 11,000 pounds on Sunday 15 November (unconfirmed).

Talks. The central bank hosted a trade and exchange-rate meeting on 18 November and announced no new measure.

As of. 19 November 2026, 11:15 GMT.

The dollar rose about 9% against Sudan’s pound in three days on the street market, while a central bank meeting produced no new exchange-rate step.

How the Pound Got Here

Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have fought since April 2023. Dealers on 18 November described a decline that is still continuing.

We found no published official rate for 18 November. The street quote is therefore the only rate we can date.

A street beside a mosque near Omdurman Market, Sudan. (File photo) Photo: عاصم الرشيد التوم, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Sudan Email address Follow

What Dealers Say Is Driving It

On 18 November, currency dealers quoted about 12,000 pounds per dollar and said demand for foreign currency kept rising while supply was short. They added that some savers keep their savings in foreign cash because they expect more falls.

The earlier quote of about 11,000 pounds is a single report, so the 9% move is approximate. If the earlier quote was 10,800, the dollar rose about 11% instead.

Our reading is limited to what dealers told reporters, since we found no official series. That is why we give the rate as a dealer quote, not a fixed price.

Why a Weaker Pound Hits Prices

A weaker pound feeds straight into the cost of imported goods, because importers pay in dollars while shoppers pay in pounds. We could not confirm shelf prices for 18 November, so we give none.

Related reading: Sudan Raises Customs Dollar Rate by 16% and Sudan Diesel Price Tops US$1.40 a Litre. Both cover the cost of imported goods.

What the Central Bank Meeting Covered

On Wednesday 18 November 2026, the Central Bank of Sudan said, in a statement we could read only as relayed by a Sudanese news site, that Lt Gen Ibrahim Jabir chaired an extended meeting at its headquarters. Jabir is a member of the Sovereignty Council, Sudan’s transitional ruling body, and the meeting was hosted by central bank governor Amna Mirghani Hassan Al-Tom.

Also present were the Employers’ Federation, a business group, the Banks’ Union, the trade body of the banks, and the ministers of industry and trade and of communications and digital transformation. A customs authority representative, Maj Gen Magdi Madani al-Sheikh, an economic security representative and Aref Nour al-Din, head of the flour importers’ chamber, attended too.

The statement listed public-private partnership, simpler customs procedures, trade obstacles and exchange-rate issues on the agenda. It also named export proceeds, reconstruction, gold exports, anti-money-laundering and counter-terror financing.

Jabir pledged to remove obstacles and set up specialised committees, to move “from a resilience economy to a recovery economy” in the post-war phase. Abbas Abdallah Abbas, head of the banks union, said banks are ready to finance craftsmen and small producers under central bank rules.

The communications minister described Baladna, a single-window platform launched in 2024 that links 52 institutions for export and import data. Participants also reviewed trade finance, electronic systems, bank capital increases, and correspondent banking ties with Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Russia, India and Egypt.

Wagdi Mirghani, head of the exporters’ chamber, a trade body, said the meeting agreed the cure needs more production and exports, and that bilateral committees of government and private sector will follow up. Ali Salah Ali, deputy head of the Employers’ Federation, said the meeting discussed exchange-rate challenges and combating smuggling.

The statement, as relayed, gives no new exchange-rate measure and no figure. It names the problem and a direction, but no step.

In Plain English

Parallel market: the unofficial cash market where most Sudanese actually buy dollars.

the unofficial cash market where most Sudanese actually buy dollars. Sovereignty Council: Sudan’s transitional ruling body.

Sudan’s transitional ruling body. Rapid Support Forces: the paramilitary group fighting the army since April 2023.

the paramilitary group fighting the army since April 2023. Baladna: a single-window platform linking 52 institutions for trade data.

a single-window platform linking 52 institutions for trade data. Correspondent banking: ties that let banks in different countries handle each other’s payments.

What It Means for You

A US reader is unlikely to hold Sudanese pounds, so the direct effect is small. The people affected are Sudanese households, traders and savers, who face prices set by the street rate.

The street quote moved from about 11,000 on 15 November, in one unconfirmed report, to about 12,000 on 18 November. The central bank gave no sign of a new rate.

What Is Not Known

We do not know the central bank’s official rate today, and the statement gave no figure for new measures. We also do not know whether or when the committees will meet.

Beyond the dealers and the meeting agenda, we have no second view of the causes. We found no named critic of the central bank’s approach.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Sudanese pound falling?

Dealers said on 18 November that demand for foreign currency is rising while supply is short. They said some savers keep savings in foreign cash because they expect more falls.

What is the parallel market rate?

Currency dealers quoted about 12,000 pounds per US dollar on Wednesday 18 November 2026. One Sudanese news site reported about 11,000 three days earlier, which we could not confirm independently.

Did the central bank announce a new exchange-rate measure?

No. The statement on 18 November, as relayed, gave no new measure and no figure. It promised specialised committees but named no steps.

Sources Central Bank of Sudan press statement of 18 November 2026, as relayed (cbos.gov.sd); parallel-market dealer quotes, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →