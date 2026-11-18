Women at a market in Khartoum, Sudan's capital. File photo. (Photo: Dr. Ondřej Havelka, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Sudan: Darfur

Hemedti (full name Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo), the leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), signed a decree on Tuesday 17 November 2026 naming six governors for the five states of Darfur, a region in western Sudan, and for West Kordofan. Radio Tamazuj, a regional news outlet covering Sudan and South Sudan, reported the appointments from Nyala, a major RSF-held city in Darfur, on Wednesday 18 November.

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Darfur is a region in western Sudan, and Kordofan is a region next to it. The move suggests the RSF is building its own layer of state government in the areas it holds, which matters to aid groups, diplomats and readers abroad who deal with local authorities in those areas.

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Key Facts Who. Hemedti, the RSF leader, named six governors under Constitutional Decree No. 28 of 2026.

What. Six governors for North, South, Central, East and West Darfur and West Kordofan, Sudan.

When. Signed Tuesday 17 November 2026 and reported Wednesday 18 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction platform, gives a ceasefire by 31 December 11.0%, 4:31 p.m. ET, 18 November.

As of. 4:31 p.m. ET, 18 November 2026 (21:31 UTC).

Three steps in under three weeks have given the RSF-aligned administration a governor in every Darfur state and in West Kordofan.

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What We Know

Radio Tamazuj reported on 18 November that Hemedti appointed six governors. Darfur24, a news site covering Darfur, said the same day that the order is Decree No. 28 of 2026.

Sudans Post, a regional news site, reported on 18 November that Hemedti signed the decree on Tuesday 17 November. He signed as chairman of the Presidential Council, the top body of the RSF-aligned administration, known as Tasis or the Founding Alliance.

Radio Tamazuj and Sudans Post said on 18 November that the decree rests on Article 65 read with Article 46(e) of the Transitional Constitution of Sudan of 2025. That text is an RSF-aligned document, and Darfur24 names only the decree number.

Radio Tamazuj, Darfur24 and Sudans Post named the same six governors on 18 November, with small spelling differences between them. We use the spellings below.

North Darfur: Al-Fadil Al-Nour Mohamed Ahmed Tirab

Al-Fadil Al-Nour Mohamed Ahmed Tirab South Darfur: Eissa Babiker Hussein Abdallah

Eissa Babiker Hussein Abdallah Central Darfur: Al-Fadil Mohamed Karama Yahya

Al-Fadil Mohamed Karama Yahya East Darfur: Musa Dodein Al-Hurr

Musa Dodein Al-Hurr West Darfur: Al-Tijani Al-Tahir Karshoum

Al-Tijani Al-Tahir Karshoum West Kordofan: Yousif Awadallah Alayan

Awad Abu Kuweisa, a political analyst, told Radio Tamazuj on 18 November that the appointments are a positive step. He said they fill a constitutional vacuum left after the 2024 civil administrations framework was abolished and its leaders removed.

A positive step toward filling a constitutional vacuum.

Awad Abu Kuweisa, political analyst, as paraphrased by Radio Tamazuj, 18 November 2026

Al-Tahir Abdelrahman Abu Rawakib, a resident of El Daein, a town in East Darfur, urged the new East Darfur governor in Radio Tamazuj’s report to prioritise education, healthcare, clean water and security. He also called for action against lawlessness that could fuel intercommunal tensions.

Readers new to the conflict can start with our explainer Sudan’s War Explained 2026, which covers the army, the RSF and their backers. Our guide Who Backs Each Side in Sudan’s War sets out who supports each side.

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The Big Picture

The decree is the third step in under three weeks. Darfur24 reported on 2 November that Hemedti had annulled the 2024 Civil Administrations Document, which had set up the civil administrations.

The same order dissolved the civil administrations and founding councils in South, Central, East and West Darfur and West Kordofan, according to Darfur24 on 2 November. It dismissed their heads and ordered the handover of records, seals, funds and property, and Darfur24 listed no dissolution for North Darfur.

On Sunday 15 November, Darfur24 reported on 16 November, Tasis prime minister Mohamed Hassan al-Ta’aishi appointed six secretaries-general, who run the state administrations. They serve “until laws and decrees governing decentralised administration are adopted”, according to the official statement Darfur24 cited.

Tasis states one aim in that statement: continuity of administration until decentralised governance laws exist. Darfur24 and Sudans Post said on 18 November that the governors’ powers also last until legislation on decentralised governance is adopted.

Under the decree, the governors manage state affairs and head the state executive governments, Darfur24 and Sudans Post reported on 18 November. They appoint members of state administrations, councils and specialised agencies, chair security coordination committees and supervise local government bodies.

They may issue temporary decisions and decrees, to be submitted to legislative councils once those exist. Over police, civil defence and national institutions they only coordinate public-service efforts and do not override those bodies’ legal mandates.

Open ground at El Obeid, a city in Kordofan, during a rain storm in 2016. File photo of the region, not of the appointments. (Photo: Evon2023, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Why It Matters

In under three weeks the RSF-aligned administration moved from dissolving the old civil administrations to naming a governor for each of six states. Those who live under RSF control in Darfur and West Kordofan are affected first, along with any aid group or diplomat that works with local authorities.

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, priced a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 11.0% on 18 November, with about US$15,105 traded on that outcome (US$119,643 across the whole market). That price is a bet, not a poll, and it does not say why traders hold that view.

What Is Not Known

None of the three outlets reports a response from the Sudanese army or the army-led government, based in Port Sudan on the Red Sea, the United Nations or the African Union. We found no primary text of the decree online and no clock time for the signing.

We did not find who, if anyone, held these posts between the dismissals reported on 2 November and the secretaries-general. We found no scheduled date for the governors to take office.

Whether the governors will work in cities held by the army is not reported. We read Radio Tamazuj, Darfur24 and Sudans Post on 18 November and found no named opposing view.

What It Means for You

For aid groups and diplomats, the six names show whom the RSF-aligned administration puts in charge of each state. The decree’s line that governors only coordinate with police and civil defence marks, in our reading, the limit of their reach.

Readers following the war can see a parallel administration being assembled step by step, from the dissolution of the old civil administrations to the 17 November decree. The market price of 11.0% for a ceasefire by year end sits beside that picture without explaining it.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users trade on the outcome of events, runs a market called “Sudan civil war ceasefire by…?”. As of 4:31 p.m. ET (21:31 UTC) on 18 November, the price for a ceasefire by 31 December 2026 was 11.0%, with about US$15,105 traded on that outcome (US$119,643 across the whole market).

These prices are bets, not polls. A price of 11% is the market’s implied probability and nothing more.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

In Plain English

RSF: the Rapid Support Forces, a Sudanese paramilitary force led by Hemedti.

the Rapid Support Forces, a Sudanese paramilitary force led by Hemedti. Hemedti: the nickname of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF leader.

the nickname of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the RSF leader. Tasis: the Founding Alliance, an RSF-aligned parallel government.

the Founding Alliance, an RSF-aligned parallel government. Darfur: a region of western Sudan made up of five states.

a region of western Sudan made up of five states. Kordofan: a region next to Darfur; West Kordofan is one of its states.

a region next to Darfur; West Kordofan is one of its states. Governor: the head of a state executive government.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who named the new governors in Darfur?

Hemedti, the RSF leader, signed Constitutional Decree No. 28 of 2026 on Tuesday 17 November. It names six governors for the five Darfur states and West Kordofan, according to Radio Tamazuj and Sudans Post.

What can the new governors do?

They manage state affairs, head the state executive governments and chair security coordination committees. Over police and civil defence they only coordinate and do not override those bodies’ legal mandates.

How long do the governors’ powers last?

Darfur24 and Sudans Post reported that the powers last until legislation on decentralised governance is adopted. We found no scheduled date for the governors to take office.

What do prediction markets say about a Sudan ceasefire?

Polymarket priced a ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 11.0% on 18 November, with about US$15,105 traded on that outcome (US$119,643 across the whole market). That is a bet, not a poll.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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