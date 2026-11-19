Authorities are waiting for forensic results to establish what happened, and two people who were with her are being interviewed.

File photo, 16 March 2019. Visitors sit at terrace tables on Calle El Conde in the Colonial City of Santo Domingo. (Photo: Mariordo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

News: Dominican Republic

Melissa Medina, a Dominican social-media influencer and beauty entrepreneur, died in the early hours of Tuesday 17 November 2026 after falling ill in an apartment in Piantini, an upscale district of Santo Domingo. She was taken to a clinic, where she arrived without vital signs.

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Police and the Ministerio Público, the Dominican public prosecution service, are investigating, and the official cause of death has not been announced. A forensic autopsy is pending.

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Key Facts Who. Melissa Medina, a Dominican social-media influencer and beauty entrepreneur.

What. She fell ill in an apartment and died; the cause is not announced.

Where. Piantini, an upscale district of Santo Domingo.

When. Early hours of Tuesday 17 November 2026.

As of. 19 November 2026, 18:30 GMT.

Authorities are waiting for forensic results to establish what happened, and two people who were with her are being interviewed.

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The Policía Nacional, the national police, and the Ministerio Público are investigating the death. The official cause has not been announced.

Investigators are waiting for autopsy results from INACIF, the Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Forenses, the country’s national forensic institute. A police spokesman has said the forensic results will be decisive.

The Malecón seafront in Santo Domingo. (File photo)

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Two people were with her at the apartment: a 21-year-old Venezuelan woman and a 60-year-old man. Both are being interviewed by investigators, and no detentions have been reported.

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No arrests or charges have been announced, and we do not name the two people. People interviewed in an inquiry of this kind are not accused of anything.

Medina was known as a businesswoman in the beauty sector, with a nail studio and a press-on-nail brand. She also owned a franchise of a courier company on Avenida Rómulo Betancourt, an avenue in Santo Domingo.

The public record does not say how the evening unfolded or how long passed before she reached the clinic. Authorities have not described a line of inquiry.

The investigation is continuing, and the authorities have not said when the autopsy results will be ready or whether anyone will be charged. No public statement links the case to visitors or to wider public safety.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the cause of death been announced?

No. The authorities say they are waiting for autopsy results from the national forensic institute before drawing conclusions.

Has anyone been arrested?

No arrests or charges have been announced. The two people who were with her are being interviewed, and no detentions have been reported.

Why does this matter outside the Dominican Republic?

The death of a well-known public figure leaves an open forensic question. The answer will come from the autopsy and the prosecutors.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error