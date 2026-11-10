Drone Strike Kills Nine in Sudan’s Blue Nile

File photo, 2024. A street in El Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, with roadside stalls at dusk; it does not show the events in this report. (Photo: Tawsol58, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts What. A drone strike killed at least nine civilians in Bani Shako village, Blue Nile state.

Who. A local official blamed the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group fighting Sudan’s army.

Unknown. The strike date and the exact number of wounded were not given; the RSF had not commented.

Context. The UN says 33.7 million people in Sudan need aid this year, the highest figure of any country.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives a ceasefire by 31 December 2026 a 10.5% chance (as of 2:25 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026).

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A drone strike has killed at least nine civilians in a village in Blue Nile state, southeastern Sudan, a local official said on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. The attack is the latest to hit the border region in the Sudan war, where army and paramilitary forces have fought since April 2023.

The official blamed the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group fighting Sudan’s army. The RSF had not commented when the report was published.

Nine Civilians Killed in Bani Shako

Abdelaati Elfakey, governor of Kurmuk locality, said RSF drones struck Bani Shako village in the Al-Keili administrative unit, a local district. Several other people were seriously injured, though no exact number was given.

The governor did not say when the strike took place. The toll rests on that single official statement, which we could not confirm independently.

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File photo: the Nile River at Khartoum, Sudan. It does not show the area of the strike.

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Why the Blue Nile Border Matters

Blue Nile state lies in southeastern Sudan on the border with Ethiopia. The RSF and its ally, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), a rebel group, are fighting the army there.

An earlier drone strike on 9 October hit a displacement camp in Wad al-Mahi locality, also in Blue Nile. The Sudan Doctors Network, a medical group, put the toll at 31 civilians, and the UN condemned the attack.

Truce Talks and the Arms Embargo

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) says 33.7 million people in Sudan need assistance in 2026, the highest figure of any country. The war has also driven millions from their homes.

Washington has pushed to widen the UN arms embargo, now limited to the Darfur region, to all of Sudan. Russia firmly rejected the idea and China warned against expanding punitive measures.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put the chance of a Sudan civil war ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 10.5%, with about US$15,100 traded on that deadline and US$119,600 across the market’s deadline questions (as of 2:25 p.m. ET, 10 November 2026). These prices are real-money bets, not polls, and they count only a publicly announced, mutually agreed halt to the fighting.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Sudan is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis by people in need, and Washington has a direct stake in the arms embargo debate at the UN Security Council. Readers should expect casualty reports from remote areas to stay hard to verify while access is limited.

The next signals to watch are any RSF response on Bani Shako and any date for truce talks. We found no scheduled date for talks.

What Is Not Known

The time of the Bani Shako strike and the number of wounded are not known. The RSF has not confirmed or denied responsibility, and no independent body has confirmed the toll.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Blue Nile state?

A drone strike killed at least nine civilians in Bani Shako village, according to a local official. Several others were seriously injured.

Who is responsible for the attack?

Abdelaati Elfakey, governor of Kurmuk locality, an area on the Ethiopian border, blamed the RSF. The RSF had not commented, and the claim is not independently confirmed.

Are peace talks scheduled?

We found no date for truce talks. The Polymarket price suggests traders see a ceasefire this year as unlikely.

Sources: local official statement, 10 November 2026; UN OCHA 2026 humanitarian plan; Sudan Doctors Network; Polymarket (public API, read 10 November 2026). Related: Sudan war explained.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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