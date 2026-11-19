The Joint Force says it defeated an RSF attack on Kernoi, but its vehicle counts and the commander’s reported death remain unconfirmed.

Herders move cattle in search of grazing and water in Sudan, March 2021. (Photo: Reem Ahmed Elomarabi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Conflict: Sudan

A Darfur alliance fighting alongside the Sudanese army says it beat back an attack by the Rapid Support Forces on Wednesday. We could not verify the claim independently.

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The Joint Force, an alliance of Darfur armed groups allied with the army, announced on Wednesday 18 November 2026 that it repelled the assault on Kernoi, in North Darfur state near the border with Chad. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is the paramilitary force that has fought the army since April 2023.

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Key Facts What. The Joint Force, an army ally, says it repelled an RSF attack at Kernoi on 18 November.

Claimed. 31 combat vehicles destroyed and 19 captured, by the Joint Force’s own count.

Unverified. No independent confirmation, no casualty figures for the force or civilians, no RSF statement found.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction-market site, prices a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 11% (6:15 a.m. ET, 19 November).

As of. 19 November 2026, 11:15 GMT.

The Joint Force says it defeated an RSF attack on Kernoi, but its vehicle counts and the commander’s reported death remain unconfirmed.

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What the Joint Force Says

A Joint Force spokesman said in a statement, translated from Arabic, that the force “repelled this morning an attack launched by the Rapid Support militia on Kernoi locality”. “Militia” is his word, and he said the force “defeated the attacking force and inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment”.

The spokesman said 31 combat vehicles “with full equipment” were destroyed and 19 combat vehicles in good condition were captured. He added that the attack commander and “a large number” of attackers were killed.

The statement gave no casualty figure for the Joint Force or for civilians. The spokesman said the force, in coordination with the army, is ready to confront any attack on civilians and their areas.

A rain storm over open ground near El Obeid in Kordofan, Sudan. (File photo) Photo: Evon2023, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Where Kernoi Sits

Kernoi, with two neighbouring localities, Um Baru and Tina, lies in the far west of North Darfur. Control of these areas has changed hands between the army and its allies and the RSF over months.

The fighting has displaced thousands of civilians, who fled across the border into Chad. Our earlier reports cover a Darfur leader’s call for United Nations action on detainees and the army’s air war in Darfur.

In Plain English

Joint Force: an alliance of Darfur armed groups allied with the Sudanese army.

an alliance of Darfur armed groups allied with the Sudanese army. RSF: the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary force fighting the army since April 2023.

the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary force fighting the army since April 2023. Kernoi: a locality in far north-west Darfur, near the border with Chad.

a locality in far north-west Darfur, near the border with Chad. Polymarket: a platform where users trade real money on outcomes.

What Is Not Known

Nobody has independently confirmed the vehicle counts or the death of the attack commander. A separate report on 19 November gave different figures, 19 vehicles destroyed and 23 seized, so the counts are not settled.

We do not know the Joint Force’s own losses, any civilian casualties, or whether fighting continues. We found no RSF statement on the Kernoi fighting by Thursday morning.

Videos posted by platforms loyal to the Joint Force were said to show destroyed vehicles and captured soldiers, but we have not verified them. Treat every figure here as the Joint Force’s own claim.

What It Means for You

One unverified claim changes nothing directly for travellers or investors. It shows that the war between the army and the RSF is still active in North Darfur.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform where users trade real money on outcomes, priced Yes at 11% (11 cents) on “Sudan civil war ceasefire by December 31, 2026?” at 6:15 a.m. ET on Thursday 19 November 2026. The price is a bet, not a poll or a forecast, and it says nothing about Kernoi itself. US$15,105 has been traded in total on that market, which is thin, with the best offers to buy and to sell at 6 cents and 16 cents. Yes pays only if the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces, the army, publicly announce a mutually agreed official ceasefire agreement by 11:59 p.m. ET on 31 December 2026, and informal arrangements or humanitarian pauses do not count. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Joint Force say happened at Kernoi?

It said it repelled an RSF attack on Kernoi on 18 November 2026 and destroyed 31 combat vehicles. We could not verify this independently.

Has the RSF responded?

We found no RSF statement on the Kernoi fighting by Thursday morning. The Joint Force’s figures remain unconfirmed.

Sources Joint Force spokesman’s statement, 18 November 2026 · Polymarket market page polymarket.com (read 19 November 2026)

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