Honduras’s president has promised to hunt those behind the Yoro killings, and a new law gives his security council wide powers. A Honduran think tank warns the law could widen state power over territory.

File photo, March 2026. The US Department of Homeland Security describes the scene as a bilateral meeting on 22 March 2026 between Secretary Kristi Noem and Honduran President Nasry Asfura at the Casa Presidencial in Tegucigalpa. (Photo: DHSgov, US government work, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Honduras

Four attacks in the early hours of Wednesday 18 November 2026 left 12 people dead in Yorito, a municipality in Yoro department in northern Honduras, and President Nasry Asfura promised to answer with “the full force of the State”. TNH, Televisión Nacional de Honduras, the state broadcaster, reported that he condemned the massacre and convened the National Defence and Security Council, known as the CNDS, in an emergency session.

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For readers in the United States, the story matters because the response rests on a new anti-gang law, Decree 208-2026. It lets the CNDS declare any area high-risk territory, as it did on 18 November for all of Yoro department, and our earlier report covers the police deployment.

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Key Facts Who. President Nasry Asfura convened the CNDS, the government’s national security council.

What. Four attacks killed 12 people in Yorito, Yoro department, on Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Legal tool. Decree 208-2026, an anti-gang law, now covers every Yoro municipality as high-risk territory.

Cause. Authorities preliminarily blame retaliation by the Cartel del Diablo, a Yoro gang; no court has ruled.

As of. 19 November 2026, 07:45 GMT.

Honduras’s president has promised to hunt those behind the Yoro killings, and a new law gives his security council wide powers. A Honduran think tank warns the law could widen state power over territory.

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The Big Picture

Asfura condemned the killings in a public message on X, the social network, and said the crime would not go unpunished, TNH reported on 18 November 2026. He said he had ordered security operations in the area intensified at once, and the culprits identified, captured and brought to justice.

Decree 208-2026, the Special Law to Combat Terrorist Associations, Maras and Gangs (maras are Central American street gangs), has been in force since its publication in La Gaceta, the official gazette, on 26 September 2026, according to Dumas Lex, a Honduran law firm, in an analysis of 29 September 2026. It lets the CNDS declare high-risk zones with checkpoints, night-time movement limits, technological surveillance and monitoring of suspicious economic activity.

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How the Government Responded

Security Minister Gerzon Velásquez said on 18 November 2026, as TNH reported, that the Council declared all municipalities of Yoro department and surrounding areas high-risk territory under Decree 208-2026. The aim, he said, is to “neutralise the criminal activities” of groups the government has named terrorist, among them the street gangs Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 (Pandilla 18), and the Cartel del Diablo, a gang that operates in Yoro.

The declaration lets police, the armed forces and the state intelligence directorate, known as DNI, apply exceptional control, surveillance and territorial recovery measures. The reports we found do not state how long the status will last.

File photo, 2016. Honduran troops board a US military CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Mocorón, Honduras, during a counter-drug logistics operation on 9 June 2016. (Photo: Staff Sgt. Siuta B. Ika, US Air Force, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

What Police Say Happened

Nine people were killed in the village of Vallecillo in three separate attacks, in homes and on a football pitch, and three members of one family died in the village of Pacayal, TNH reported on 18 November 2026. The Pacayal dead include municipal councillor Yolanda Olvera, her partner and her daughter.

The Security Ministry said police are investigating whether the killings were “a possible reaction of criminal structures” to recent security operations, La Prensa Honduras, a national daily, reported with the Spanish news agency EFE on 18 November 2026. The youngest victim was aged 3 and the oldest 53.

Investigators from the police investigations directorate, known as DPI, were deployed to process the four scenes. TNH reported that authorities preliminarily attribute the attacks to a possible reprisal by the Cartel del Diablo for state operations in the area.

A video and photos on social media claim the gang carried them out because the 12 were “giving information to the police”. Police have not confirmed that claim, and we could not verify it.

Why It Matters

Police, the armed forces and the DNI gain wider powers under the declaration, while residents face possible checkpoints and movement limits. Land defenders and social groups, CESPAD, a Honduran think tank, warns, could be affected.

The National Violence Observatory of the National Autonomous University of Honduras counted 1,236 homicides from January to June 2026, a partial-year rate of 12.1 per 100,000 people, in its preliminary bulletin. The same bulletin projects 24.6 per 100,000 for 2026, against 26.2 in 2025, so the 12 killings in Yorito equal about 1% of the half-year count in a single morning.

CESPAD, the Centro de Estudios para la Democracia, a Honduran think tank, warned on 27 October 2026, in a statement carried by El Libertador, a Honduran news site, that a package of security measures, including Decree 208-2026 and a pending reform bill, could widen state powers over territory and restrict rights, adding that terms such as territorial presence or intimidation “require precise limits” so that protests and land disputes are not treated as terrorism. It said legislators had themselves raised concerns about proportionality, duration and judicial control during approval.

What to Watch

Two checkpoints matter: any arrest for the 12 killings, and the end date of the high-risk status. No date is confirmed for either.

In Plain English

CNDS: the National Defence and Security Council, the government’s security council, which Asfura convened on 18 November.

the National Defence and Security Council, the government’s security council, which Asfura convened on 18 November. Decree 208-2026: a law against terrorist associations and gangs, in force since 26 September 2026.

a law against terrorist associations and gangs, in force since 26 September 2026. High-risk territory: an area where the council can order checkpoints, surveillance and movement limits.

What Is Not Known

Police and courts have not confirmed who carried out the attacks, we found no report of charges for these killings, and the motive remains a police hypothesis. An audio threatening merchants who feed police and soldiers circulated two days earlier, according to EFE.

The reports do not say how long the high-risk status will last. We found no confirmation that the implementing rules, which Dumas Lex said the executive had 30 calendar days to issue, have been published.

What It Means for You

For US readers following Honduras, the decree shows how far the government is ready to go on security. The test will be whether arrests follow and whether the limits CESPAD asks for are written in.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Yorito on 18 November 2026?

Four attacks in the early hours killed 12 people, nine in Vallecillo and three of one family in Pacayal, TNH reported. Police have not confirmed who carried them out.

What is Decree 208-2026?

It is Honduras’s Special Law to Combat Terrorist Associations, Maras and Gangs, in force since 26 September 2026. It lets the National Defence and Security Council declare high-risk zones with checkpoints, surveillance and movement limits.

What did President Asfura order?

He ordered security operations in the area intensified at once, and the culprits identified, captured and brought to justice. He also convened the National Defence and Security Council in an emergency session.

Who criticises the decree?

CESPAD, a Honduran think tank, warned on 27 October 2026 that a package of security measures, including the decree and a pending reform bill, could widen state powers over territory and restrict rights. It said terms such as intimidation need precise limits so protests are not treated as terrorism.

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