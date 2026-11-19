A Swiss study says the Gulf state took in about 1.6 tonnes of illicit gold a day in 2024, and that the 2023 rules meant to stop it have not worked.

File photo of an open-pit mine in Africa, shown to illustrate the mining sites Sudan offered. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Africa: Gold Trade

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) imported at least 591 tonnes of smuggled and conflict gold in 2024, worth US$74 billion at the 1 November 2026 gold price, according to Swissaid, a Swiss non-profit that tracks the gold trade. No less than 453 tonnes of it came from Africa.

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That is about 1.6 tonnes of illicit metal for every day of 2024 (591 tonnes over 366 days, our calculation), and it landed in a Gulf trading hub that Swissaid calls problematic. For readers in the United States, where gold is priced in dollars, the study raises a plain question about how clean the metal behind a bullion bar really is.

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Key Facts What. At least 591 tonnes of smuggled and conflict gold entered the United Arab Emirates in 2024.

Value. US$74 billion at the 1 November 2026 gold price, about US$3,900 an ounce.

Origin. At least 453 tonnes came from Africa; 138 more is conflict gold from Russia, Yemen and Sudan.

Rules. Only 2 of 52 refiner audit reports for 2023 to 2025 give full compliance.

As of. 19 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

A Swiss study says the Gulf state took in about 1.6 tonnes of illicit gold a day in 2024, and that the 2023 rules meant to stop it have not worked.

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The Big Picture: Rules That Did Not Bite

The UAE introduced due diligence rules for responsible gold sourcing on 1 January 2023, which oblige refiners to check where their metal comes from and who profits. Swissaid says in its new study that these rules have failed to stem the inflow, and that directly smuggled African gold rose slightly, from 408 tonnes in 2022 to 413 tonnes in 2024.

Its evidence is the refiners’ own audit record: only 2 of the 52 review reports covering 2023 to 2025 give a general rating of fully compliant. Swissaid adds that most of the reports rate refineries as not compliant.

Swissaid wants the Emirati authorities to make all five due diligence steps mandatory for gold traders and dealers, and to strengthen penalties and make them public. It also asks them to force disclosure of mined-gold suppliers and of suppliers in high-risk areas, and to step up customs inspections; we found no public reply from the UAE authorities as of 19 November.

A gold-mining area in West Africa, where much artisanal gold is produced. (File photo) Photo: WILLAV-FR, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Where the Gold Came From

Swissaid counts no less than 453 tonnes of the 591 tonnes as gold that left Africa illegally. At the same 1 November price that share is worth about US$57 billion, as the Swissaid report itself states.

The remaining 138 tonnes is conflict gold: about 109 tonnes from Russia, 7 from Yemen and 22 from Sudan, according to Swissaid’s notes. Swissaid’s own conflict-gold total is 174.5 tonnes, but 37 tonnes of Sudanese gold are already counted in the African figure.

The money explains the pull: at the implied price of about US$125,000 a kilogram, one tonne of this gold is worth roughly US$125 million. Swissaid counts gold not declared for export in its African country of origin as smuggled. It treats all gold imported from Russia, Yemen and Sudan as conflict gold.

What It Means for US Readers

Switzerland was the leading importer of gold from the UAE, Swissaid says, with 420 tonnes in 2025 and more than 400 tonnes between January and September 2026. Swissaid says almost all of this gold is imported by Valcambi, a Swiss gold refiner, which declined to answer its questions about the gold’s origin.

Gold is priced in US dollars and traded worldwide, so metal that enters the legal market through Dubai and Switzerland mixes into the same global supply. The study does not trace any shipment to a US buyer, so for American readers this is a question about supply chains, not a finding about any US company.

What to Watch Next

Switzerland revised its law on precious metals (the Precious Metals Control Act) in June 2025, and the public consultation on the implementing ordinance (the detailed rules that apply the law) runs until Thursday 28 January 2027, according to Swissaid. Swissaid author Marc Ummel calls the current draft not sufficiently precise, so the final wording is the next test of whether Swiss refiners face stricter origin checks.

We did not find a scheduled date for any review of the UAE’s 2023 rules, so that second checkpoint is not confirmed. Valcambi declined to answer Swissaid’s questions, citing a pending legal dispute.

In Plain English

Swissaid: a Swiss non-profit that investigates the gold trade and publishes the study.

a Swiss non-profit that investigates the gold trade and publishes the study. Due diligence: the checks a refiner must make on where its gold comes from and who profits.

the checks a refiner must make on where its gold comes from and who profits. Conflict gold: in the study, all gold imported from Russia, Yemen and Sudan.

in the study, all gold imported from Russia, Yemen and Sudan. Tonne: 1,000 kilograms, about 32,150 ounces of gold.

What Is Not Known

Swissaid does not break the 453 tonnes of African gold down by producing country. We also found no UAE government statement answering the study.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much illicit gold did the UAE import in 2024?

Swissaid says at least 591 tonnes of smuggled and conflict gold, worth US$74 billion at the 1 November 2026 gold price.

Where did the gold come from?

At least 453 tonnes came from Africa, and 138 more tonnes is conflict gold from Russia, Yemen and Sudan.

Do the UAE gold rules work?

Swissaid says they have failed to stem the inflow, and only 2 of 52 audit reports for 2023 to 2025 rate refiners fully compliant.

Does this gold reach the United States?

The study does not trace shipments to US buyers. It says Switzerland was the leading importer from the UAE, with 420 tonnes in 2025.

Sources: Swissaid, Laundered in the Emirates: Why the UAE Remains a Problematic Gold-Trading Hub (November 2026); Swissaid, Illicit gold continues to flow into Dubai on a massive scale. Related Rio Times coverage: Sudan gold exports, Guinea’s new gold refinery, Mali explained, Algeria and the UAE.

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