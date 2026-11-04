The Iconic Carnival and the Games It Has Inspired

(Sponsored) Carnival is one of those events that’s hard to ignore. Rio de Janeiro turns into one huge street party, with samba dancers, elaborate costumes, huge floats and enough colour to make your eyes work overtime.

It’s been going on for generations, and the whole thing has become part of Brazil’s identity. So it’s hardly surprising that game developers have borrowed a bit of that atmosphere for their own creations.

A samba school performer at the Rio Carnival. (Photo: Tomaz Silva / Agência Brasil, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons)

Slingo Carnival mixes bingo numbers with slot-style reels, then throws in a few carnival-inspired mini-games for good measure. The concept of the slingo game online has been a huge success, and this title is no exception.

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The idea is simple enough: match numbers on your grid, complete Slingos and see where you land on the prize ladder. Hit certain milestones and bonus rounds based on traditional carnival attractions can kick in.

It’s a nice example of how developers can take a familiar format and give it a Rio-style makeover. The same carnival spirit shows up in Carnaval Link&Win from Neko Games.

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Launched in October 2024, it uses up to four 5×3 bingo cards rather than the usual slot reels, and the Link&Win mechanic adds another layer to the game, while the bright colours and samba theme keep things firmly rooted in Rio. It’s a good pick for anyone who likes bingo-style games but fancies a change from the standard format.

From Rio’s Streets to the Reels

Of course, not every carnival-inspired game sticks with bingo. Carnival Queen 2 from Thunderkick goes for a more traditional slot setup, with cascading reels, exploding wilds and up to 117,649 ways to win.

It’s a follow-up to the original game, which came out more than six years earlier, so there’s a bit of history behind it too. The maximum payout is listed at up to 25,000 times the bet, although its high volatility means results can vary quite a bit.

Then there’s Heart of Rio from Pragmatic Play, which takes its inspiration directly from Brazil’s party capital. It uses five reels and 25 paylines, with features including respins, multipliers and free spins.

Hot Rio Nights from Evoplay is another one worth a look. It keeps the Brazilian festival theme going without straying too far from familiar slot mechanics, with stacked symbols and a free spins round.

A Few More Carnival Favourites

Carnival Joker from Slotmill is another option, bringing a five-reel layout with a collection of features, including expanding reels in the free spins, multiplier wilds and a coin-collect bonus round. You don’t need to know much about Brazilian culture to recognise the inspiration.

The real carnival is packed with music, dancing, costumes and movement, giving developers plenty to work with. And that’s probably why Rio keeps turning up in online games.

Just remember that the festival atmosphere is no guarantee of good results. These are still games of chance, and it’s worth setting a budget before playing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Slingo game?

Slingo mixes bingo and slots. Players match numbers on a grid by spinning reels and complete lines, called Slingos, within a limited number of spins.

Which carnival-themed games does the article cover?

It covers Slingo Carnival, Carnaval Link&Win, Carnival Queen 2, Heart of Rio, Hot Rio Nights and Carnival Joker. They mix bingo and slot formats with a Rio Carnival look.

What does high volatility mean in a slot game?

It means wins come less often but can be larger when they do. Results therefore vary more from one session to the next.

Can these games be relied on to win money?

No. They are games of chance, and no outcome is guaranteed. It is sensible to set a budget before playing and to stop when it is spent.

Who can play online bingo and slot games?

Players must be adults, which means 18 or older in the UK. Whether a game is available also depends on local law, so check the rules where you live.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times. 18+ only. Gambling involves risk; please play responsibly.