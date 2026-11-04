The Iconic Carnival and the Games It Has Inspired

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.65% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.76% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.37% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP60.24▼ 0.43% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.40% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.56% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.79 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,231 ▼ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,031 ▲ 4.22% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.94 ▼ 0.93% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.34% BRENT 98.28 ▲ 3.87% WTI 90.55 ▲ 2.76% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▼ 2.36% GOLD 4,123 ▲ 1.23% SILVER 52.53 ▲ 0.79% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.55 ▼ 2.16% PETR4 46.52 ▼ 1.27% VALE3 63.00 ▲ 1.04% ITUB4 39.87 ▲ 0.40% BBDC4 13.84 ▼ 1.56% ABEV3 15.44 ▲ 1.25% BBAS3 16.44 ▼ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.08 ▼ 3.94% PRIO3 62.49 ▲ 0.56% SUZB3 52.06 ▼ 0.55% RENT3 29.32 ▼ 0.48% AZZA3 14.27 ▲ 2.15% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.69 ▼ 2.67% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.17 — 0.00% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.32 ▼ 1.85% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 0.98% RANI3 8.49 ▼ 1.62% CSNA3 4.11 ▲ 0.74%
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Thursday, November 5, 2026
Carnival Read Without Subscription

The Iconic Carnival and the Games It Has Inspired

By · November 4, 2026 · 4 min read

(Sponsored) Carnival is one of those events that’s hard to ignore. Rio de Janeiro turns into one huge street party, with samba dancers, elaborate costumes, huge floats and enough colour to make your eyes work overtime.

It’s been going on for generations, and the whole thing has become part of Brazil’s identity. So it’s hardly surprising that game developers have borrowed a bit of that atmosphere for their own creations.

A samba school performer in a white, blue and gold costume during a night parade at the Rio Carnival, with packed stands behind
A samba school performer at the Rio Carnival. (Photo: Tomaz Silva / Agência Brasil, CC BY 3.0 BR, via Wikimedia Commons)

Slingo Carnival mixes bingo numbers with slot-style reels, then throws in a few carnival-inspired mini-games for good measure. The concept of the slingo game online has been a huge success, and this title is no exception.

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The idea is simple enough: match numbers on your grid, complete Slingos and see where you land on the prize ladder. Hit certain milestones and bonus rounds based on traditional carnival attractions can kick in.

It’s a nice example of how developers can take a familiar format and give it a Rio-style makeover. The same carnival spirit shows up in Carnaval Link&Win from Neko Games.

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Launched in October 2024, it uses up to four 5×3 bingo cards rather than the usual slot reels, and the Link&Win mechanic adds another layer to the game, while the bright colours and samba theme keep things firmly rooted in Rio. It’s a good pick for anyone who likes bingo-style games but fancies a change from the standard format.

From Rio’s Streets to the Reels

Of course, not every carnival-inspired game sticks with bingo. Carnival Queen 2 from Thunderkick goes for a more traditional slot setup, with cascading reels, exploding wilds and up to 117,649 ways to win.

It’s a follow-up to the original game, which came out more than six years earlier, so there’s a bit of history behind it too. The maximum payout is listed at up to 25,000 times the bet, although its high volatility means results can vary quite a bit.

Then there’s Heart of Rio from Pragmatic Play, which takes its inspiration directly from Brazil’s party capital. It uses five reels and 25 paylines, with features including respins, multipliers and free spins.

Hot Rio Nights from Evoplay is another one worth a look. It keeps the Brazilian festival theme going without straying too far from familiar slot mechanics, with stacked symbols and a free spins round.

A Few More Carnival Favourites

Carnival Joker from Slotmill is another option, bringing a five-reel layout with a collection of features, including expanding reels in the free spins, multiplier wilds and a coin-collect bonus round. You don’t need to know much about Brazilian culture to recognise the inspiration.

The real carnival is packed with music, dancing, costumes and movement, giving developers plenty to work with. And that’s probably why Rio keeps turning up in online games.

Just remember that the festival atmosphere is no guarantee of good results. These are still games of chance, and it’s worth setting a budget before playing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Slingo game?

Slingo mixes bingo and slots. Players match numbers on a grid by spinning reels and complete lines, called Slingos, within a limited number of spins.

Which carnival-themed games does the article cover?

It covers Slingo Carnival, Carnaval Link&Win, Carnival Queen 2, Heart of Rio, Hot Rio Nights and Carnival Joker. They mix bingo and slot formats with a Rio Carnival look.

What does high volatility mean in a slot game?

It means wins come less often but can be larger when they do. Results therefore vary more from one session to the next.

Can these games be relied on to win money?

No. They are games of chance, and no outcome is guaranteed. It is sensible to set a budget before playing and to stop when it is spent.

Who can play online bingo and slot games?

Players must be adults, which means 18 or older in the UK. Whether a game is available also depends on local law, so check the rules where you live.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times. 18+ only. Gambling involves risk; please play responsibly.

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