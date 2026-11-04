Haas Drops Ocon, Gives Câmara Brazil Debut

Fans in a grandstand at the Mexican Grand Prix in 2016; the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez shares its sports complex with the stadium (photo from 2016, not from the concert). Photo: Gobierno CDMX / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Key Facts Who. Haas, the American Formula 1 team, has dropped Esteban Ocon for the rest of 2026 and named Rafael Câmara, 21, to race alongside Ollie Bearman.

What. Câmara, a Brazilian who leads the Formula 2 standings (F1’s main feeder series), makes his F1 debut at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

When. Haas announced it on Tuesday, Nov. 3; the race starts Sunday, Nov. 8, at 12:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. in São Paulo).

Where. Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos), São Paulo, Nov. 6–8; 71 laps, 305.879 km (about 190 miles).

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Haas Makes the Change

Haas, the American Formula 1 team, announced on Tuesday, Nov. 3, that Esteban Ocon will not race for it again in 2026. Rafael Câmara, a 21-year-old Brazilian, will make his Grand Prix debut alongside Ollie Bearman, Haas’s British driver, at the São Paulo Grand Prix 2026, which runs Nov. 6–8 at Interlagos.

Team principal Ayao Komatsu said such decisions are “never made lightly, as was the case in Mexico City” but are “firmly in the best interest of the team moving forward.” Ocon, a French driver who joined Haas in 2025 after leaving Alpine, had already lost his seat at the previous race, in Mexico City on Nov. 1.

There, Ryō Hirakawa, a Japanese reserve driver, took the Haas race seat. Haas has not given a fuller explanation for the change.

File photo: the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, known as Interlagos, in São Paulo.

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Who Is Rafael Câmara

Câmara joined the Ferrari Driver Academy, Ferrari’s young-driver programme, in 2021. He won the Formula Regional European Championship, a step on the junior ladder, in 2024 and the FIA Formula 3 title in 2025. (The FIA, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, is motor racing’s governing body.)

He now leads the 2026 Formula 2 drivers’ standings. In August he drove Haas’s 2025 car, the VF-25, in a three-day test at Portimão in Portugal.

He will make his first start in front of home supporters, adding to a Brazilian presence on the grid that already includes Gabriel Bortoleto, a driver for the Audi team. Haas has not said who will drive its second car after São Paulo.

What Is at Stake at Interlagos

Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes driver, has already clinched the 2026 drivers’ title. He will wear a special helmet honouring Ayrton Senna, the Brazilian champion, to mark 35 years since Senna’s 1991 win at Interlagos.

Mercedes arrives with a 126-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ standings, 630 points to 504 after 19 of 23 rounds. Three races remain after Brazil, in Las Vegas on Nov. 21, then Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and a team can score at most 43 points in each, so Ferrari could take back at most 129 points. Mercedes would clinch the constructors’ title in São Paulo only by extending its lead beyond 129 points.

Red Bull, on 382 points, and McLaren, on 365, are separated by 17 points in the fight for third place.

Weekend Schedule

The race starts Sunday, Nov. 8, at 12:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. in São Paulo). It covers 71 laps of the 4.309 km (2.68-mile) track, or 305.879 km in total.

First practice is on Friday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local), and qualifying is on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1:00 p.m. ET (3:00 p.m. local). There is no sprint race this year, only three practice sessions and one qualifying session.

What It Means for US Readers

The São Paulo Grand Prix starts Sunday, Nov. 8, at 12:00 p.m. ET, which is 9:00 a.m. PT. Haas is an American team, so Câmara’s debut falls in the Sunday-morning window for US viewers.

We have not confirmed which US broadcaster or streaming service carries the race. Check formula1.com for current viewing options.

What Is Not Known

Haas has not given a reason for Ocon’s exit beyond Komatsu’s statement. Its own release was not available to us, so we rely on published reports of the announcement.

Haas has not confirmed its line-up beyond São Paulo. We found no live prediction-market odds for the race or the constructors’ title, and no poll applies to this story.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will drive for Haas at the São Paulo Grand Prix?

Ollie Bearman and Rafael Câmara, a 21-year-old Brazilian making his F1 debut. Esteban Ocon will not race for Haas again in 2026.

When does the São Paulo Grand Prix start?

The race starts Sunday, Nov. 8, at 12:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. in São Paulo). It runs 71 laps at Interlagos.

Is there a sprint race in São Paulo this year?

No. The weekend has three practice sessions and one qualifying session before Sunday’s race.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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