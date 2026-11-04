Asunción Rents by Neighborhood in 2026
PARAGUAY · HOUSING
Key Facts
- What we counted We compared asking rents for one- and two-bedroom apartments in eight Asunción neighborhoods on 4 November 2026.
- Highest Mburucuyá has the highest typical two-bedroom ask, Gs 7.0 million (about US$1,155) a month.
- Lowest Sajonia is the cheapest, with a typical two-bedroom at Gs 4.5 million (about US$745).
- Why it matters The same two-bedroom can cost about US$410 a month more in one neighborhood than in another.
- What to watch Many landlords quote dollars, so the central bank rate of Gs 6,060.86 per US$ matters.
A typical one-bedroom apartment in Asunción asks about US$575 to US$825 a month, depending on the neighborhood.
We read the rental ads for eight Asunción neighborhoods on a Paraguayan property portal on 4 November 2026, about 105 results for each. After removing duplicates, studios and larger homes, we compared the asking rents for one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Asking rents are what landlords want, not what tenants finally pay, and negotiated rents can be lower. Even so, the gap between neighborhoods is large enough to decide where a newcomer should look first.
Prices are in guaraníes (Gs), converted at the central bank reference rate of Gs 6,060.86 per US dollar on 3 November 2026. Many landlords quote in dollars, so we show those ads separately.
The Most Expensive Neighborhoods
In Villa Morra, the typical one-bedroom asks Gs 4.7 million a month (about US$775), based on more than 20 ads. The typical two-bedroom asks Gs 6.0 million (about US$990), also based on more than 20 ads.
Mburucuyá is the surprise, because its typical two-bedroom asks Gs 7.0 million (about US$1,155), the highest median in our count, based on more than 30 ads. Many ads there are quoted in dollars, with a typical two-bedroom at US$1,500.
Manorá and Las Carmelitas sit at similar levels, with typical two-bedrooms at Gs 6.4 million (about US$1,055) each. Fewer than 20 ads in guaraníes back those two figures, so treat them as a guide and not as a firm price.
One-bedrooms in Manorá and Las Carmelitas ask about Gs 5.0 million (about US$825), but fewer than 15 ads in guaraníes support that number. Dollar ads in Manorá are higher, with a typical one-bedroom at US$1,200.
The Middle of the Market
Recoleta asks Gs 4.5 million (about US$745) for a typical one-bedroom and Gs 5.5 million (about US$905) for a two-bedroom. Those figures rest on more than 20 ads each, which makes them some of the firmest in our count.
Las Mercedes is a little cheaper for one-bedrooms, at Gs 4.1 million (about US$680), and the same as Recoleta for two-bedrooms, at Gs 5.5 million (about US$905). Its numbers rest on more than 30 ads each, and almost none are quoted in dollars.
Ycuá Satí has few ads in guaraníes, so its figures are weaker, with a two-bedroom near Gs 6.5 million (about US$1,075). Most two-bedroom ads there are in dollars, with a typical ask of US$1,400.
Where Rents Are Lowest
Sajonia is the cheapest neighborhood in our count, with a typical one-bedroom at Gs 3.5 million (about US$575) and a two-bedroom at Gs 4.5 million (about US$745). Those figures rest on more than 40 ads each, and none of them are quoted in dollars.
The lowest one-bedroom ad we found there asks Gs 1.4 million (about US$230), but it is an exception. The highest asks Gs 5.8 million (about US$955).
In plain English
An asking rent is the monthly price a landlord advertises, not the signed contract. Gastos comunes are the building fees for security, cleaning and shared areas, which tenants often pay on top.
What It Means for You
If you are comparing neighborhoods, start with Recoleta, Las Mercedes and Sajonia, where typical two-bedrooms ask about US$745 to US$905. Plan on US$1,000 or more in Villa Morra, Manorá, Las Carmelitas and Mburucuyá, especially in the dollar-quoted ads.
Ask whether the rent is in guaraníes or dollars, because a dollar quote does not move with the local currency. Ask what the building fees are before you compare two flats, since they can change the real monthly cost.
What Is Not Known
We counted asking rents, so we do not know what tenants actually sign for, and some ads may be old. The ads are the first results the portal shows, not a random sample.
We did not measure the city center or the suburbs such as Lambaré, so this count says nothing about them. Neighborhood labels on the portal are also loose, and some ads sit in a neighboring area.
More: Paraguay news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is a typical one-bedroom rent in Asunción?
In our count it ranges from about US$575 in Sajonia to about US$825 in Manorá and Las Carmelitas. Most neighborhoods sit between US$680 and US$775.
Which Asunción neighborhood is cheapest to rent in?
Sajonia, where a typical two-bedroom asks Gs 4.5 million (about US$745) a month. Its one-bedrooms ask about Gs 3.5 million (about US$575).
Are rents in Asunción quoted in dollars or guaraníes?
Both are used. Ads in Manorá, Mburucuyá and Las Carmelitas are often in dollars, while Sajonia and Las Mercedes ads are mostly in guaraníes.
Are these the rents tenants actually pay?
No, they are asking rents. Negotiated rents can be lower, and building fees are usually extra.
Which exchange rate did you use?
The Banco Central del Paraguay reference rate of Gs 6,060.86 per US dollar on 3 November 2026. A different rate changes the dollar figures, not the guaraní prices.
Sources: Banco Central del Paraguay, exchange rate sheet, 3 November 2026; Rental apartment listings, Asunción, read 4 November 2026; Rio Times calculations.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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