São Paulo Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▲ 0.82% USD/MXN18.73▲ 0.55% USD/CLP977.69▲ 1.16% USD/COP3,238▼ 0.39% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.11% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.90▼ 0.99% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.67% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.17▲ 0.50% BRENT 99.25 ▲ 4.89% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.97% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.61% SILVER 51.83 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74% IBOV 166,191.45 ▼ 0.82% IPC MEX 70,879.44 ▲ 0.08% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▲ 0.82% USD/MXN 18.73 ▲ 0.55% USD/CLP 977.69 ▲ 1.16% USD/COP 3,238 ▼ 0.39% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 59.90 ▼ 0.99% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.67% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▲ 0.47% BRENT 99.25 ▲ 4.89% WTI 91.20 ▲ 3.50% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 2.97% GOLD 4,098 ▲ 0.61% SILVER 51.83 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.18 ▼ 2.75% PETR4 45.95 ▼ 2.48% VALE3 62.67 ▲ 0.51% ITUB4 39.97 ▲ 0.65% BBDC4 13.77 ▼ 2.06% ABEV3 15.48 ▲ 1.51% BBAS3 16.49 — 0.00% B3SA3 14.36 ▲ 0.42% WEGE3 48.30 ▼ 3.50% PRIO3 61.54 ▼ 0.97% SUZB3 52.29 ▼ 0.11% RENT3 29.07 ▼ 1.32% AZZA3 14.06 ▲ 0.64% CSAN3 2.50 ▲ 4.60% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.39 ▲ 3.91% GMAT3 3.71 ▲ 5.10% PSSA3 43.71 ▼ 2.63% CVCB3 0.82 ▲ 1.23% POSI3 3.11 ▼ 1.89% SLCE3 16.35 ▼ 1.51% NATU3 5.35 ▼ 1.29% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.46 ▼ 1.97% CSNA3 4.05 ▼ 0.74%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
São Paulo Daily City Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

São Paulo Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

· November 4, 2026 · 07:00 BRT · 6 min read

Our weather forecast did not come through this morning, so we have planned a day that works in sun or rain.

The pick is Avenida Paulista culture, with MASP open until 6pm and the Museu do Ipiranga free today.

Markets turned mixed after the last session, and the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries every number.

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Start with a museum, finish in Ibirapuera, and keep the evening loose.

São Paulo, daily life and what's on.
São Paulo Daily Brief for Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session
Ibovespa (Brazil) 165,529 -1.42%
USD/BRL 5.49 +0.97%

Source: market close, 3 November 2026.

01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

WED 4
Not confirmed
Not confirmed
THU 5
Not confirmed
Not confirmed
FRI 6
Not confirmed
Not confirmed
SAT 7
Not confirmed
Not confirmed

We could not verify today’s forecast, so we will not guess at temperatures or rain odds. Look at a live radar before you leave the flat.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row”

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Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as São Paulo weather can change within an hour. Comfortable shoes matter more than anything else on a museum day.

We have no confirmed outlook for the days ahead. The plan below leans on indoor venues so a wet afternoon costs you nothing.

Sunset today: Not confirmed

02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT

— Weather: Not confirmed this morning, so carry a layer and an umbrella.
— The day’s event: Free entry at the Museu do Ipiranga today, Wednesday.
— Venue/time: MASP, Avenida Paulista, Bela Vista, open 10am-6pm, R$85.
— Markets: Mixed after the last session; see the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.
— Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free on Saturday.
— The day for: Museums by day, Ibirapuera at the end of it.

A culture-first Wednesday with a park to exhale in afterwards.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil — Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
Nov 5, 2026 · 19:44

Ibovespa · benchmark
166,191.45
-0.82%
L 166,190day rangeH 168,994

+8.41% over 12 months

Market breadth · 14 names
43% advancing

6 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
USD / BRL
5.50
+0.82%

EUR / BRL
6.17
+0.47%

Selic rate
13.75%
·

Brent crude
99.25
+4.89%

Iron ore
161.91
·

Sector heatmap · average move today
Consumer Staples
+1.51%
ABEV3

Consumer Disc.
+0.64%
AZZA3

Utilities
+0.19%
ENEV3

Materials
-0.11%
SUZB3

Financials
-0.25%
ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining
-1.27%
VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy
-1.73%
PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials
-2.41%
WEGE3, RENT3

Latin America scoreboard
IndexLastTodayStrength
IbovespaBrazil
166,191.45
-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,879.44
+0.08%

S&P IPSAChile
10,465.26
-1.52%

S&P MERVALArgentina
2,848,945

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,484.43
-0.88%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190
USD/BRL 5.50 +0.82% +2.00% 5.46 5.51 5.42
SELIC 13.75%
PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700
VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700
ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300
BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100
BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800
B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900
ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500
WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300
PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000
SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500
RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700
AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100
CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500
GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600
ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700

Largest moves today
GGBR4
23.99
-3.58%
WEGE3
48.30
-3.50%
PETR4
45.95
-2.48%
BBDC4
13.77
-2.06%
ABEV3
15.48
+1.51%
RENT3
29.07
-1.32%
PRIO3
61.54
-0.97%
IBOV
166,191.45
-0.82%

The session read
The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026
Indonesia’s Rice Plan and Soybean Buyers, What It Means

Read →

03
What to See & Do
WEDNESDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — MUSEUMS ON A FREE WEDNESDAY

Spend the day at the Museu do Ipiranga

Go to the Museu do Ipiranga in Ipiranga, open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-5pm. Entry is free on Wednesdays, against the usual R$30.

Arrive by 10am to beat school groups, and allow three hours. The last entry is likely well before the 5pm close, so do not leave it late.

Afterwards, head to MASP on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista. It opens 10am-6pm on Wednesdays and costs R$85.

Take the metro for the cross-city hop. A single journey costs R$5.40.

If you have energy for only one, choose the Ipiranga: it is free today and the building alone is worth the trip.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA

Parque Ibirapuera in Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight every day, and it is free. Early morning is the quietest time for a run.

Late afternoon suits a walk if the sky is clear. Move to the museums inside the park or nearby if it rains.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PINHEIROS & JARDINS

We have not verified café wifi or opening hours this morning, so we will not name a desk for you. Pick any café in Pinheiros or Jardins and ask about the wifi before you order.

If you need a quiet base, Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia is a free cultural centre. Check its opening hours on the day. It is a place to read and think, not a coworking space.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — JAPAN HOUSE & LIBERDADE

Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista, in Bela Vista, is free. Check its opening hours on the day.

It is a calm, design-led alternative to the crowds at MASP. Pair it with a walk to Liberdade for lunch.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM

We have not verified any dated concert or match for tonight, so we will not invent one. Sala São Paulo in Centro offers ticketed concerts and free guided visits, but check its own schedule for tonight.

Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. It is a fair choice for an early evening wander, but keep to the busier stretches after dark.

Farol Santander in Centro has city views from its observation deck; check hours and ticket price on the day. It is the best last-hour option for city views.

ALSO ON TODAY

Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, free today (usually R$30), the pick of the day

MASP — Bela Vista — Wed-Sun 10am-6pm, R$85, the Paulista landmark

Japan House São Paulo — Bela Vista — free, a calm design stop; check hours

Pinacoteca de São Paulo — Luz — free on Saturday; check hours on the day

Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — check hours and prices on the day

04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$5.40. We have not verified any line disruption this morning, so look at the operator’s live status before you leave.

We have not confirmed today’s rodízio plates and hours, so we will not state them. Use the official city hall page before driving, as fines are real.

05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open Monday to Saturday 6am-6pm, for a famous sandwich on a mid-range budget. Or eat in Liberdade after Japan House São Paulo for a cheaper bowl.

Dinner: We have not verified specific restaurants for tonight. Choose a casual spot in Vila Madalena or Pinheiros close to your metro stop.

06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, some Pix access and a little cash for small stalls. Museums such as MASP and the Pinacoteca de São Paulo take cards, but confirm on the day.

Keep your phone in a front pocket on Avenida Paulista and around Centro, especially after dark. Stay on busy, well-lit streets in the evening.

07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not verified any specific meetup tonight. Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are easy places to meet people.

Newcomers should ask in neighbourhood expat groups in Pinheiros and Vila Madalena where people are gathering this week.

08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We have not confirmed any Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos match today, so we will not name kickoff times or bars. Check your club’s official page before planning a watch party.

If you want a sporting evening, ask at a bar in Vila Madalena or Itaim Bibi about its screen that night.

09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets ended mixed at the last settled session. Brazil’s main index fell while Mexico’s and Colombia’s rose, and the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries every figure.

The dollar strengthened against most Latin American currencies, with the Colombian peso’s move the largest. Wall Street ended mostly higher, though the Dow slipped, and US bond yields rose.

Expats paid in dollars gain from a weaker real, while those paid in reais feel the squeeze on imports. Today brings two Brazilian releases.

The IPC-Fipe Inflation reading, the consumer-price gauge for the city of São Paulo, is due at 08:00 Lisbon time (consensus 0.7, previous 0.51). The Interest Rate Decision from the central bank’s Copom committee follows at 21:30 Lisbon time (18:30 in São Paulo), with consensus for the Selic benchmark rate at a hold of 13.75%.

Source: RT economic calendar (RT).

10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD

Wed 4 — Museu do Ipiranga free all day, then Ibirapuera at dusk.

Thu 5 — Japan House São Paulo or Sesc Pompeia, check opening hours on the day.

Fri 6 — MASP on Avenida Paulista, 10am-6pm, R$85.

Sat 7 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo, free on Saturday.

Sun 8 — Museu da Língua Portuguesa (check hours), then Ibirapuera.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Pink Floyd’s Animals and Tuesday Jazz.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS

What is free in São Paulo today?

The Museu do Ipiranga is free on Wednesdays, open 10am-5pm. Parque Ibirapuera and Japan House São Paulo are also free.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$5.40.

We have not verified any disruption today, so check the operator’s live status.

Which museum is open latest today?

MASP is open until 6pm on Wednesdays, and the Museu do Ipiranga closes at 5pm. Check other venues’ hours on the day.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Read More from The Rio Times

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

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