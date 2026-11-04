São Paulo Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Our weather forecast did not come through this morning, so we have planned a day that works in sun or rain.

The pick is Avenida Paulista culture, with MASP open until 6pm and the Museu do Ipiranga free today.

Markets turned mixed after the last session, and the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries every number.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Life & Culture story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Start with a museum, finish in Ibirapuera, and keep the evening loose.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 165,529 -1.42% USD/BRL 5.49 +0.97%

Source: market close, 3 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

WED 4 Not confirmed Not confirmed THU 5 Not confirmed Not confirmed FRI 6 Not confirmed Not confirmed SAT 7 Not confirmed Not confirmed

We could not verify today’s forecast, so we will not guess at temperatures or rain odds. Look at a live radar before you leave the flat.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil halts rate cuts at 13.75% after five in a row” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Carry a light layer and a small umbrella, as São Paulo weather can change within an hour. Comfortable shoes matter more than anything else on a museum day.

We have no confirmed outlook for the days ahead. The plan below leans on indoor venues so a wet afternoon costs you nothing.

Sunset today: Not confirmed

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: Not confirmed this morning, so carry a layer and an umbrella. — The day’s event: Free entry at the Museu do Ipiranga today, Wednesday. — Venue/time: MASP, Avenida Paulista, Bela Vista, open 10am-6pm, R$85. — Markets: Mixed after the last session; see the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES. — Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free on Saturday. — The day for: Museums by day, Ibirapuera at the end of it. A culture-first Wednesday with a park to exhale in afterwards.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,191.45

-0.82% L 166,190 day range H 168,994 +8.41% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 43% advancing 6 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.50 +0.82% EUR / BRL 6.17 +0.47% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 99.25 +4.89% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Staples +1.51% ABEV3 Consumer Disc. +0.64% AZZA3 Utilities +0.19% ENEV3 Materials -0.11% SUZB3 Financials -0.25% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Mining -1.27% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Energy -1.73% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -2.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,191.45

-0.82%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,879.44

+0.08%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,465.26

-1.52%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,484.43

-0.88%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,191.45 -0.82% +8.41% 167,563.47 168,994 166,190 — USD/BRL 5.50 +0.82% +2.00% 5.46 5.51 5.42 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 45.95 -2.48% +48.95% 47.12 48.04 45.95 53,129,700 VALE3 62.67 +0.51% -4.66% 62.35 63.16 62.15 23,558,700 ITUB4 39.97 +0.65% +2.59% 39.71 40.17 39.33 32,695,300 BBDC4 13.77 -2.06% -26.72% 14.06 14.15 13.73 74,922,100 BBAS3 16.49 +0.00% -27.07% 16.49 16.71 16.34 33,652,800 B3SA3 14.36 +0.42% +8.79% 14.30 14.44 14.04 31,827,900 ABEV3 15.48 +1.51% +17.45% 15.25 15.49 15.13 55,478,500 WEGE3 48.30 -3.50% +11.01% 50.05 49.93 47.65 15,543,300 PRIO3 61.54 -0.97% +62.76% 62.14 64.44 61.54 14,097,000 SUZB3 52.29 -0.11% +6.93% 52.35 52.47 51.15 9,554,500 RENT3 29.07 -1.32% -30.07% 29.46 29.71 28.91 13,661,700 AZZA3 14.06 +0.64% -51.65% 13.97 14.62 13.92 3,237,100 CSNA3 4.05 -0.74% -53.50% 4.08 4.29 4.01 22,025,500 GGBR4 23.99 -3.58% +25.67% 24.88 25.14 23.75 19,901,600 ENEV3 26.32 +0.19% +39.26% 26.27 26.76 26.01 12,224,700 Largest moves today GGBR4

23.99

-3.58% WEGE3

48.30

-3.50% PETR4

45.95

-2.48% BBDC4

13.77

-2.06% ABEV3

15.48

+1.51% RENT3

29.07

-1.32% PRIO3

61.54

-0.97% IBOV

166,191.45

-0.82% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.82%, with breadth negative — 6 of 14 names higher. Consumer Staples led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Indonesia’s Rice Plan and Soybean Buyers, What It Means Read →

03

What to See & Do

WEDNESDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — MUSEUMS ON A FREE WEDNESDAY Spend the day at the Museu do Ipiranga Go to the Museu do Ipiranga in Ipiranga, open Tuesday to Sunday 10am-5pm. Entry is free on Wednesdays, against the usual R$30. Arrive by 10am to beat school groups, and allow three hours. The last entry is likely well before the 5pm close, so do not leave it late. Afterwards, head to MASP on Avenida Paulista in Bela Vista. It opens 10am-6pm on Wednesdays and costs R$85. Take the metro for the cross-city hop. A single journey costs R$5.40. If you have energy for only one, choose the Ipiranga: it is free today and the building alone is worth the trip.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera in Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight every day, and it is free. Early morning is the quietest time for a run. Late afternoon suits a walk if the sky is clear. Move to the museums inside the park or nearby if it rains.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PINHEIROS & JARDINS We have not verified café wifi or opening hours this morning, so we will not name a desk for you. Pick any café in Pinheiros or Jardins and ask about the wifi before you order. If you need a quiet base, Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia is a free cultural centre. Check its opening hours on the day. It is a place to read and think, not a coworking space.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — JAPAN HOUSE & LIBERDADE Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista, in Bela Vista, is free. Check its opening hours on the day. It is a calm, design-led alternative to the crowds at MASP. Pair it with a walk to Liberdade for lunch.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We have not verified any dated concert or match for tonight, so we will not invent one. Sala São Paulo in Centro offers ticketed concerts and free guided visits, but check its own schedule for tonight. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. It is a fair choice for an early evening wander, but keep to the busier stretches after dark. Farol Santander in Centro has city views from its observation deck; check hours and ticket price on the day. It is the best last-hour option for city views.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, free today (usually R$30), the pick of the day MASP — Bela Vista — Wed-Sun 10am-6pm, R$85, the Paulista landmark Japan House São Paulo — Bela Vista — free, a calm design stop; check hours Pinacoteca de São Paulo — Luz — free on Saturday; check hours on the day Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — check hours and prices on the day

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$5.40. We have not verified any line disruption this morning, so look at the operator’s live status before you leave.

We have not confirmed today’s rodízio plates and hours, so we will not state them. Use the official city hall page before driving, as fines are real.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro, open Monday to Saturday 6am-6pm, for a famous sandwich on a mid-range budget. Or eat in Liberdade after Japan House São Paulo for a cheaper bowl.

Dinner: We have not verified specific restaurants for tonight. Choose a casual spot in Vila Madalena or Pinheiros close to your metro stop.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, some Pix access and a little cash for small stalls. Museums such as MASP and the Pinacoteca de São Paulo take cards, but confirm on the day.

Keep your phone in a front pocket on Avenida Paulista and around Centro, especially after dark. Stay on busy, well-lit streets in the evening.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We have not verified any specific meetup tonight. Free venues such as Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are easy places to meet people.

Newcomers should ask in neighbourhood expat groups in Pinheiros and Vila Madalena where people are gathering this week.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

We have not confirmed any Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos match today, so we will not name kickoff times or bars. Check your club’s official page before planning a watch party.

If you want a sporting evening, ask at a bar in Vila Madalena or Itaim Bibi about its screen that night.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Markets ended mixed at the last settled session. Brazil’s main index fell while Mexico’s and Colombia’s rose, and the board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES carries every figure.

The dollar strengthened against most Latin American currencies, with the Colombian peso’s move the largest. Wall Street ended mostly higher, though the Dow slipped, and US bond yields rose.

Expats paid in dollars gain from a weaker real, while those paid in reais feel the squeeze on imports. Today brings two Brazilian releases.

The IPC-Fipe Inflation reading, the consumer-price gauge for the city of São Paulo, is due at 08:00 Lisbon time (consensus 0.7, previous 0.51). The Interest Rate Decision from the central bank’s Copom committee follows at 21:30 Lisbon time (18:30 in São Paulo), with consensus for the Selic benchmark rate at a hold of 13.75%.

Source: RT economic calendar (RT).

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Wed 4 — Museu do Ipiranga free all day, then Ibirapuera at dusk. Thu 5 — Japan House São Paulo or Sesc Pompeia, check opening hours on the day. Fri 6 — MASP on Avenida Paulista, 10am-6pm, R$85. Sat 7 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo, free on Saturday. Sun 8 — Museu da Língua Portuguesa (check hours), then Ibirapuera.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Pink Floyd’s Animals and Tuesday Jazz.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What is free in São Paulo today?

The Museu do Ipiranga is free on Wednesdays, open 10am-5pm. Parque Ibirapuera and Japan House São Paulo are also free.

How much is the metro?

A single journey costs R$5.40. We have not verified any disruption today, so check the operator’s live status.

Which museum is open latest today?