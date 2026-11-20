Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Marcelo Falcão on a Holiday Night — November 20, 2026
Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife
Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Friday 20 November 2026, has one show we could confirm: Marcelo Falcão at the Qualistage, a concert hall in Barra da Tijuca. The singer, a former voice of the Rio rock band O Rappa, starts at 10:30 p.m.
Tickets run from R$72.50 (about US$12) for a half-price standing place to R$415 (about US$70) for a full-price box. Tonight is also Black Consciousness Day, a national holiday, so the city’s own programme fills the daytime.
Tonight at a Glance
- —Date Friday, 20 November 2026, a national holiday. Times are Rio time (UTC-3).
- —Weather 25.3°C (78°F) with an 11 per cent rain chance at 8 p.m.
- —Top pick Marcelo Falcão at the Qualistage; show at 10:30 p.m.
- —Neighborhood in focus Barra da Tijuca, the beachfront district of western Rio where the Qualistage stands.
- —Entry prices R$72.50 (about US$12) half-price standing to R$415 (about US$70) full-price box.
One show passes our test tonight: a Marcelo Falcão concert in Barra da Tijuca. Anything without a confirmed time and price stays out.
Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.
Tonight’s Pick
Marcelo Falcão, O Legado Tour, Qualistage
Falcão is on his “O Legado” (“The Legacy”) tour, named for his 2025 album. The promoter 30e says in its notice that he has more than 30 years of career and that the show gathers different phases of it.
- WhenFriday 20 November 2026. The show starts at 10:30 p.m. (22h30); the notice gives doors at 8 p.m. in one place and 8:30 p.m. in another.
- AddressQualistage, Avenida Ayrton Senna 3000, Barra da Tijuca.
- EntrySold online through Eventim, a ticketing platform. Standing (pista): R$145 full, R$72.50 half (about US$25 and US$12). Seats (poltronas): R$195 and R$97.50 (about US$33 and US$17). Poltronas A: R$245 and R$122.50 (about US$42 and US$21). Boxes (camarotes): R$415 and R$207.50 (about US$70 and US$35). The notice of 16 November says few tickets remain.
- For foreignersChildren aged 5 to 15 may enter only with a parent or guardian, while 16 and 17-year-olds may enter alone. The tour is presented by Itaú Live, a music platform of the bank Itaú Unibanco, says the notice.
Black Consciousness Day in Rio
Friday 20 November is officially the National Day of Zumbi and Black Consciousness. Zumbi dos Palmares led Palmares, a community of people who had escaped slavery in colonial Brazil, and the holiday marks the day of his death in 1695.
The city of Rio says the celebrations take over the streets of the Centro and the West Zone today. Its programme lists the Afoxé Filhos de Gandhi, an Afro-Brazilian carnival procession group, a symbolic washing of Praça Tiradentes, a historic square in the Centro, and the Corre Sankofa community run. It also lists feijoada, the Brazilian black-bean stew, and rodas de samba, which are informal samba circles.
The city names five artists as main attractions: Xande de Pilares, Marvvila, Thaís Macedo, Leandro Sapucahy and Vou Pro Sereno. Its release gives no stage or time for them, so none is a pick tonight.
The Night in Context
Because the holiday falls on a Friday, tonight starts a long weekend for many Brazilians. The holiday is set by national Law 14.759 of 21 December 2023, so many offices and shops are closed today.
The Qualistage mixes standing, seated and box tickets, so the same concert spans almost a sixfold price range, from R$72.50 to R$415. For a first visit, the standing floor is the cheapest way in.
CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, an Argentine duo, were first announced for Vivo Rio, a Rio concert venue, on 20 November. The show was moved forward to 19 November, so it is not on tonight, and Vivo Rio’s page wrongly labels the new date a Friday.
Practical Notes
- —Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99. The Qualistage is on Avenida Ayrton Senna, a main road in Barra, so plan the ride home in advance for the 10:30 p.m. start.
- —Tickets Buy through Eventim, which the promoter names as the seller. Avoid street sellers outside the venue.
- —Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 26.5°C (80°F) and a 17 per cent rain chance at 5 p.m., 25.3°C (78°F) and 11 per cent at 8 p.m., and 24.9°C (77°F) and 6 per cent at 10 p.m. on 20 November.
- —Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.8889, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 19 November, the latest published.
What We Could Not Confirm
We could not open Eventim. The times and prices come from the promoter 30e’s notice of 16 November, which says few tickets remain and gives two door times, so check the seller’s page before you travel.
A party called KPOC Legendary, listed on Sympla, a ticket platform, runs from 3:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Botafogo. Its ticket prices did not load for us, and we could not read the agendas of other Rio venues.
More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much is a Marcelo Falcão ticket in Rio tonight?
Per the promoter’s notice, standing tickets cost R$145 (about US$25) full price and R$72.50 (about US$12) half price, and boxes cost R$415 (about US$70) full price. The notice of 16 November says few tickets remain.
What time does Marcelo Falcão start tonight?
The show starts at 10:30 p.m. at the Qualistage, Avenida Ayrton Senna 3000, in Barra da Tijuca. The notice gives doors at 8 p.m. in one place and 8:30 p.m. in another.
Is Friday 20 November a holiday in Rio de Janeiro?
Yes, Black Consciousness Day is a national holiday in Brazil. The city of Rio lists a procession, a run, feijoada and samba circles for the day.
Are CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso playing Rio tonight?
No, the Rio show was moved forward from 20 November to 19 November 2026 at Vivo Rio. The venue’s page lists the new date, though it wrongly labels it a Friday.
Sources: promoter 30e, Itaú Live (event notice for Marcelo Falcão, “O Legado” tour, 16 November 2026), Vivo Rio (event page for CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, read 20 November 2026), Sympla (KPOC Legendary page, read 20 November 2026), Prefeitura do Rio, the city government (Semana da Consciência Negra programme, 16 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 20 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.8889, 19 November 2026), Law 14.759 of 21 December 2023 (national holiday).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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