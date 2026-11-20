Argentina has joined a patent system that dates from 1970 and that it left aside for decades. The price of joining was a carve-out for its own drug makers.

A Senate committee meeting in the Eva Perón room of the Argentine Congress, May 2019 (Photo: Cancillería Argentina, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Argentina Politics

Argentina’s Senate voted 47 to 22 on Thursday 19 November 2026 to join the Patent Cooperation Treaty, an international system for filing patent applications in many countries at once. The vote ends a process that the United States demanded in its trade deal with President Javier Milei’s government and that Argentine drug makers resisted for months.

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The text passed with a reservation on Chapter II, the part that covers an international preliminary examination of whether an invention is patentable. The lower house added that reservation in August at the request of local pharmaceutical firms, so Argentina keeps control over parts of how medicine patents are assessed.

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Key Facts Who. Argentina’s Senate, President Javier Milei’s government and the United States

What. Final approval of the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), by 47 votes to 22

Catch. Chapter II is reserved after lobbying by Argentine drug makers

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

Argentina has joined a patent system that dates from 1970 and that it left aside for decades. The price of joining was a carve-out for its own drug makers.

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The treaty dates from 1970, and the Senate approved Argentina’s accession in 1998, but the lower house never acted. The file did not lapse, and Milei’s government revived it after signing a reciprocal trade and investment agreement with the United States in February 2026.

Argentina had been one of the few countries in its region still outside the system. Domestic drug makers, represented by the industry chamber CILFA, fought the treaty.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

They argued that Chapter II would expose local firms to competition from foreign multinationals, especially American ones, and could raise costs for the health system. Their lobbying shaped the text in August.

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, approved the text with the reservation by 147 votes to 93 in the early hours of Thursday 27 August 2026. That change sent the bill back to the Senate, which accepted it on 19 November, so the reservation is now part of the law.

The Argentine Congress in Buenos Aires, photographed in 2007. (File photo: Pedro Ignacio Guridi / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

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Francisco Paoltroni, a senator for Milei’s party La Libertad Avanza who reported the bill to the floor, said it would let a small firm, a state researcher or a technology start-up protect an invention with a single application in 159 countries. Guillermo Andrada, a senator for the Convicción Federal bloc in the Senate, backed it because researchers will have fewer procedures to complete.

The Peronist opposition, the political movement of the Kirchner era, voted against. Its Senate leader, José Mayans, warned that the treaty could harm access to basic medicines such as those for HIV and hepatitis.

The government says Argentine inventors will save time, paperwork and money. Until now they have had to start filings abroad, because Argentina has no office that receives international applications.

The treaty does not grant patents. It sets up one filing, an international search and publication, and it defers costs such as translations, national fees and local agents, while each country keeps its own rules on what can be patented.

That is why the vote changes the process more than the outcome. Argentina’s own standards for medicine patents stay in place, and the Chapter II reservation keeps one of the international examination tools out of reach.

For US companies, the vote closes a commitment in the trade agreement. For Argentine start-ups and research bodies, it lowers the cost of seeking protection abroad, and the effect will show in filing numbers over the coming years.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the United Nations body that runs the treaty, lists 159 contracting states, so Argentina would be the 160th. More on the country is in the Argentina section.

The law now goes to the executive for promulgation, the step that puts it into force. Under the treaty, accession takes effect three months after the instrument, the formal document of accession, is deposited with WIPO, so the date Argentina becomes a member depends on when the government deposits it.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does joining the treaty mean Argentina will grant more medicine patents?

Not by itself. The treaty sets one filing route, and each country still decides what is patentable.

Why did Argentina reserve Chapter II?

The lower house added the reservation after local drug makers argued the chapter would hand an edge to foreign competitors. The Senate accepted it on 19 November.

Sources: Argentine Senate (vote of 19 November 2026); Chamber of Deputies (vote of 27 August 2026); World Intellectual Property Organization (Patent Cooperation Treaty text and membership list).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error