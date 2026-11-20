Photo: Marcosleal, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Friday 20 November 2026, is free and mostly outdoors. The city’s Black Consciousness Festival puts the samba group Os Prettos on its main stage on Avenida São João at 7:30 p.m. and the rapper Rappin Hood at the Centro Cultural São Paulo, a municipal arts centre in Liberdade, at 8 p.m.

A DJ party called Sintonia runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the historic Centro. The festival’s own site says entry is free across a programme the city puts at about 300 activities at more than 70 addresses.

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Friday, 20 November 2026, a national holiday. Times are São Paulo time (UTC-3).

— Weather 24.5°C (76°F) with a 33 per cent rain chance at 8 p.m.

— Top pick Os Prettos, 7:30 p.m., main stage on Avenida São João.

— Neighborhood in focus The Centro, São Paulo’s historic downtown, around Avenida São João.

— Entry prices All three picks are free.

Three free events pass our test tonight: a samba group, a rapper and a DJ party. Events with no confirmed time stay out.

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Top 3

1. Os Prettos, Palco São João Os Prettos are a samba group. They close the main stage, called Palco São João, with the day’s last listed set. When Friday 20 November 2026, 7:30 p.m. (19h30).

Address Palco São João, Avenida São João 747, Centro.

Entry Free. The festival site says entry is free and lists no ticket for this set.

For foreigners The best-known name on the bill, the singer Seu Jorge, plays at 1 p.m., so he is over before tonight.

2. Rappin Hood, Centro Cultural São Paulo Rappin Hood is a Brazilian rapper. The site describes a show that walks through his career and the history of Brazilian rap, with his song “Sou Negrão” among the hits. When Friday 20 November 2026, 8 p.m. (20h).

Address Centro Cultural São Paulo, Rua Vergueiro 1000, Liberdade.

Entry Free under the festival’s “entrada gratuita” heading. No separate ticket price is listed.

For foreigners The site says the show mixes rap, samba and soul, with short spoken explanations of the songs’ background.

3. Sintonia, Pista Olido Sintonia runs on Pista Olido, a street dance floor beside the Centro Cultural Olido. KL Jay, the DJ of the rap group Racionais MC’s, presents it; the site calls it a party of the Black community for independent Black artists, running since 2002. When Friday 20 November 2026, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (17h às 21h).

Address Pista Olido, Rua Dom José de Barros 329, República.

Entry Free under the festival’s “entrada gratuita” heading. No ticket is listed.

For foreigners It is an open dance floor in a street of the Centro, so you can arrive and leave at any hour of the five.

File photo: Ibirapuera Park, not one of tonight’s three picks. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 20, 2026.

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Also Tonight in the Centro

On the main stage, Dudu Nobre, a samba singer, plays at 5:30 p.m., and Almir canta Guineto (“Almir sings Guineto”), Almirzinho Serra singing the songs of the samba artist Almir Guineto, at 6:30 p.m. The pianist Amaro Freitas plays at 5 p.m. at Praça Dom José Gaspar.

The Baile Black dance floor on Avenida Ipiranga 294 runs the DJ crew Equipe Zimbabwe from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the Sampa Charme project gives a class in charme, a Black-music partner dance, at the Praça das Artes, Avenida São João 281.

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The Night in Context

Friday 20 November is officially the National Day of Zumbi and Black Consciousness, a national holiday in Brazil. Zumbi dos Palmares led Palmares, a community of people who had escaped slavery in colonial Brazil, and the date marks his death in 1695.

Eddie Vedder, the Pearl Jam singer, headlines the Best of Blues and Rock festival at Ibirapuera Park tonight. The festival’s official site shows its 20 November date as sold out (“esgotado”), so the free festival is the open door.

Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the metro: the stations República and Anhangabaú are close to the festival area. Streets in the Centro are busy on a holiday, so allow extra time.

— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 27.2°C (81°F) with a 71 per cent rain chance at 5 p.m., 25.9°C (79°F) and 55 per cent at 7 p.m., 24.5°C (76°F) and 33 per cent at 8 p.m., and 23.6°C (74°F) and 7 per cent at 10 p.m. on 20 November. An umbrella helps for the early sets.

— Schedule All times come from the festival’s official programme site, read on 20 November. An earlier city page listed other times for some main-stage sets, so check the stage signs.

What We Could Not Confirm

Blue Note SP, a music club at Avenida Paulista 2073, lists the Rio funk-soul band Banda Black Rio at 8 p.m. and Hélio Ramalho & Nessa Onda, a Cape Verde music show, at 10:30 p.m. The club’s pages show no price, and its ticket seller, Eventim, did not load for us, so neither is a pick.

We did not check whether the Centro Cultural São Paulo asks for sign-up for Rappin Hood. The festival site lists none, but programmes can change on a holiday.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is free in São Paulo tonight, Friday 20 November 2026?

The city’s Black Consciousness Festival is free. Os Prettos play at 7:30 p.m. on Avenida São João, Rappin Hood at 8 p.m. at the Centro Cultural São Paulo, and the Sintonia party runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where is Rappin Hood playing tonight?

At the Centro Cultural São Paulo, Rua Vergueiro 1000 in Liberdade, at 8 p.m. The festival lists the show under its free programme.

Is the Eddie Vedder show in São Paulo tonight sold out?

The Best of Blues and Rock festival’s official site shows its 20 November date, with Eddie Vedder, as sold out. The festival is at Ibirapuera Park.

Is Friday 20 November a holiday in São Paulo?

Yes. Black Consciousness Day is a national holiday in Brazil, and the city’s festival runs its biggest stages today and on 21 November.

Sources: Prefeitura de São Paulo, the city government, Festival da Consciência Negra (official programme site, read 20 November 2026), Prefeitura de São Paulo, Secretaria Municipal de Cultura e Economia Criativa, the city’s culture department (festival releases, November 2026), Best of Blues and Rock (official site, read 20 November 2026), Blue Note São Paulo (show pages, read 20 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 20 November 2026), Law 14.759 of 21 December 2023 (national holiday).









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