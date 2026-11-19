Ghana has no remote-worker visa, so the practical route is a short-stay e-visa with paid extensions, a work permit only if you take local work, and tax rules that start at 183 days.

Photo: Enock4seth / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Ghana does not offer a digital nomad visa, even though several travel websites advertise one. Remote workers who want to spend a few months in Accra, the capital, enter on the standard e-visa, a short-stay permit that the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS, the state border and permit agency) began issuing on 25 May 2026.

That route covers weeks, not a year, and it is issued for tourism and business visits. This guide explains what the rules allow, what an extension costs, and where the legal grey areas sit for an American who keeps a foreign job while living in Ghana.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Visa status. Ghana has no official digital nomad visa; remote workers use the standard e-visa.

E-visa. Launched 25 May 2026; the visa-on-arrival system was discontinued.

Stay. Portal guide: enter within 90 days, stay up to 60 days, set at the border.

Extension. GH¢65 (about US$5.54) per month for most foreign visitors, per the GIS schedule dated 15 May 2025.

Tax. Staying 183 days or more can make you taxable in Ghana on worldwide income.

Ghana has no remote-worker visa, so the practical route is a short-stay e-visa with paid extensions, a work permit only if you take local work, and tax rules that start at 183 days.

In Plain English •E-visa. An online visa applied for before travel; it replaced the old visa on arrival. •GIS. The Ghana Immigration Service, which issues visas, permits and extensions. •ECOWAS. The Economic Community of West African States, a regional bloc whose citizens get easier entry. •Work permit. Separate permission to be employed in Ghana; a visitor visa does not provide it. •Tax resident. Someone Ghana taxes on worldwide income, usually after 183 days in the country. •Cedi. Ghana’s currency, written GH¢; US$1 buys about GH¢11.73 (RT, a market-data provider, 19 November 2026).

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Is There a Ghana Digital Nomad Visa?

Legal 500, a law-firm directory, says Ghana has no remote-working visa category, and we found no government statement that one is planned. Several travel sites nevertheless list a “Ghana digital nomad visa” with an income threshold and a fee.

We could not trace those figures to any GIS page, notice or law, so we do not repeat them. If you see a price for a nomad visa, treat it as unconfirmed until the GIS itself publishes it.

The gap matters because nomad visas elsewhere let a foreign employee work legally for a stay of a year or more. In Ghana, a remote worker is simply a visitor, and every question about work and tax follows from that status.

How the E-Visa Works for a Remote Worker

MyJoyOnline, a Ghanaian news site, reported on 25 May 2026 that President John Mahama launched the e-visa portal and that African passport holders travelling for business or tourism apply online and pay no fee. Adom Online, a Ghanaian station, reported that Mahama said the visa-on-arrival system was discontinued and replaced by the e-visa regime.

The official portal, run by the GIS at evisa.immigration.gov.gh, lists the United States among the accepted nationalities and gives standard processing as 96 hours. The portal’s applicant guide says the visa must be used to enter Ghana within 90 days and allows a stay of up to 60 days, which the officer sets at the border, and a sample e-visa notice on the portal says the passport must stay valid for six months beyond the stay.

File photo of the Kotoka International Airport terminal in Accra. Photo: Rjruiziii, Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

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MyJoyOnline reported on 25 May 2026 that citizens of ECOWAS member states and of countries with visa-waiver agreements, which let their citizens enter without a visa, are not affected by the new system. An American is not in that group and needs the e-visa.

We do not quote an e-visa fee for non-African passports, because we could not confirm one on the official portal. Check the fee and the processing time, which the portal gives as 96 hours, before you pay.

Extending Your Stay and What It Costs

The GIS fee schedule that took effect on 15 May 2025, published on the GIS website, lists a visitor-permit extension at GH¢65 (about US$5.54) per month for nationals outside ECOWAS. At that rate, ten months of extensions would add up to GH¢650 (about US$55), simple arithmetic from the published fee.

We found no published ceiling on how long a visitor can keep extending. The GIS also links a revised fee document that we could not open, so confirm the current extension fee at an immigration office before you rely on it.

When You Need a Work Permit

A work permit is the legal route if you take a job or run a business in Ghana. The same GIS schedule lists, for non-ECOWAS nationals, US$1,293 for a company work permit and US$647 for an immigrant quota permit, which covers foreign staff counted under a company’s approved quota.

Yen.com.gh, a Ghanaian news site, reported on 22 February 2026 that a newer GIS list took effect on 2 March 2026 with a US$388 work-permit fee for foreign nationals. It is unclear whether that is the same permit as the US$1,293 company permit, so ask the GIS which list and fee apply before you budget.

We found no GIS statement on whether a visitor may do remote work for a foreign employer while in Ghana. That silence is the central grey area, and you should ask the GIS in writing rather than rely on a blog.

Taxes: The 183-Day Line

Starr FM, a Ghanaian station, reported in April 2024 that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA, the tax agency) treats a person who spends 183 days or more in Ghana in a qualifying 12-month period as resident under the Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 896). Residents are taxed on worldwide income, according to the same report.

Our guide to Ghana taxes for expats explains how residency can raise your rate. Keep a day-count from your passport stamps, because the 183-day test turns on days in the country.

What Can Go Wrong

The most common risk is an unclear status: a visitor who works from a rented flat may breach immigration or tax rules without meaning to. A second risk is the fee conflict above, which can leave you with the wrong budget.

Passport validity is a third trap, because the portal requires six months beyond your stay. Overstaying is the fourth, since the same GIS schedule lists a penalty of GH¢300 (about US$26) per month for an expired visitor’s permit for other nationals.

A Practical Plan for the First 60 Days

Apply on the official portal at least a week before travel, since standard processing takes 96 hours. Read the fee on screen, check passport validity, and keep the approval on your phone and on paper.

Before the stay runs out, go to a GIS office and ask for the monthly extension at GH¢65 (about US$5.54). Ask the same office, by email so you have a record, whether remote work for a foreign employer is allowed on your permit.

For housing and daily costs, read our guides to the cost of living in Ghana, renting in Ghana and the best places to live. The Ghana country hub and our Ghana residency visa guide cover longer stays.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm any official plan for a Ghanaian nomad visa, the e-visa fee for a US citizen, or whether remote work on a visitor permit is allowed. We also could not confirm which GIS fee list is current, or whether visitors face a cap on repeated extensions.

What It Means for You

For a US remote worker, Ghana is workable for a stay of a few months but not yet built for a year-round nomad life. Budget about US$5.54 per month for extensions, plan for a work permit only if you take local work, and count your days against the 183-day tax line.

If Accra becomes a base, the next step is a written answer from the GIS, because that single reply decides how much risk you carry.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ghana have a digital nomad visa?

No official one that we could find. Legal 500 says Ghana has no remote-working visa category, and we saw no government announcement of one.

How long can an American stay in Ghana on the e-visa?

The GIS portal guide says up to 60 days, set by the officer at the border, with entry required within 90 days of approval. Extensions are handled by the GIS inside Ghana.

How much does an extension cost?

The GIS schedule effective 15 May 2025 lists GH¢65 (about US$5.54) per month for non-ECOWAS visitors. A newer list reported in February 2026 may change fees, so confirm at the office.

Can I work remotely for a foreign employer on a visitor permit?

We found no GIS statement either way. Treat it as a grey area and ask the GIS in writing before you start.

When do I become a Ghanaian tax resident?

Ghana treats someone with 183 days or more in the country in a qualifying 12-month period as resident, Starr FM reported in April 2024. Residents are taxed on worldwide income.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error