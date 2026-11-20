Peru’s electoral jury has closed the appeal that could have put a former mayor back in charge of Lima, and a senator of the party behind it says it must comply.

The Municipal Palace on Lima’s Plaza Mayor, the main square beside the cathedral where Pope Leo XIV holds a public meeting on Thursday 12 November. File photo.

Peru · Lima Mayor Ruling

Peru’s National Jury of Elections (JNE), the top electoral authority, unanimously rejected an appeal by the conservative Renovación Popular party on Thursday 19 November 2026. A party senator, Edgar Mancha, said the same day that the party must respect the decision.

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The ruling keeps a ban on former mayors returning to Lima’s City Hall through the back door. It blocks Rafael López Aliaga, a former Lima mayor.

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Key Facts Who. Edgar Mancha, a Renovación Popular senator, says the party must obey the electoral jury.

What. The jury rejected the party’s appeal against the ban on former mayors returning.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bets price López Aliaga at 2.3% for Lima mayor (2:05 a.m. ET; US$808,635 traded).

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. Friday 20 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

Peru’s electoral jury has closed the appeal that could have put a former mayor back in charge of Lima, and a senator of the party behind it says it must comply.

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The appeal challenged Resolution No. 4557-2026-JNE, adopted by the jury’s plenary, its full bench of magistrates, on Monday 2 November 2026. It bars anyone who was a mayor in 2023-2026 from returning to the post in future terms.

The ruling was adopted by majority, and it applies even to a former mayor who ran as first regidor, the first councillor on a party list. The jury’s special electoral juries, the local bodies that proclaim winners, must name the second elected regidor as mayor.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Legislative Palace in Lima, seat of Peru’s Congress, where Renovación Popular’s senators and deputies sit. (File photo)

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López Aliaga, a former Lima mayor, ran as first regidor on Renovación Popular’s Lima list. The party filed its reconsideration appeal on 10 November 2026.

Peru held municipal elections on Sunday 4 October 2026, and the official proclamation of Lima’s winner is still pending. A regidor is a city councillor, and the first regidor is the first name on a party’s council list.

Renovación Popular argues that article 194 of the Constitution bars immediate re-election of mayors but does not expressly stop a regidor from later taking the mayoralty. The jury’s ruling reads the ban more widely.

The person next in line is the second regidor on the Lima list, Jeanette Alonzo Contreras. She had said she was willing to take the post.

On Thursday 19 November 2026 the plenary declared the party’s reconsideration appeal inadmissible and sent the file to the permanent archive. A reconsideration appeal asks a body to review its own ruling.

The party had argued that the ban should apply only to future elections and not to the 2026 municipal elections. The jury said López Aliaga cannot take the mayor’s chair even if Alonzo resigns or is removed.

Mancha, a Renovación Popular senator, said on Thursday 19 November 2026: “in a democracy we have to respect what our institutions say.” He added that the party must comply with the jury’s decision.

The jury and the party therefore read the same constitutional ban in opposite ways. The party says voters should choose mayors, while the jury treats a first regidor who is a former mayor as a way around the ban.

It is not known who asked the jury to adopt this criterion, or when Lima’s winners will be proclaimed. No date has been found for Alonzo to receive her credentials, the official document confirming her office.

The new municipal term has not yet begun. Whether any court will take up further action by López Aliaga’s party is also unknown.

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What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket bets price López Aliaga at 2.3% for Lima mayor (2:05 a.m. ET; US$808,635 traded). Polymarket is a prediction market, a platform where users bet real money on outcomes, and prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will be mayor of Lima now?

The ruling says the next eligible member of the winning list, second regidor Jeanette Alonzo, takes over. The official proclamation is still pending.

Can López Aliaga still take the job?

The jury said he cannot, even if Alonzo resigns or is removed. Senator Mancha says the party must respect that.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error