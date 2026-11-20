Brazil’s central bank has opened its voluntary term deposits to credit unions and eased how institutions adjust government-bond deals, leaving interest rates alone.

Photo: Banco Central do Brasil / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Economy: Brazil

The Banco Central do Brasil (BCB), Brazil’s central bank, approved a resolution on Thursday 19 November 2026 that lets credit unions place money in its interest-paying voluntary term deposits through the bank that settles their trades. The resolution applies to operations from Monday 30 November 2026 and also eases how institutions adjust government-bond deals with the central bank.

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This is plumbing, not a rate move, so the Selic, Brazil’s benchmark interest rate, does not move. It matters first to credit unions and to the banks that settle their trades, and the BCB says the changes aim to widen the participation of financial institutions in its operations.

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Key Facts What. Credit unions (member-owned lenders) may now use the BCB’s voluntary term deposits through their settling bank.

When. Approved Thursday 19 November 2026; in force for operations from 30 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a trading platform: No Change at the December Selic meeting 80.0% (US$127,012 traded, 2:08 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 07:10 GMT

Brazil’s central bank has opened its voluntary term deposits to credit unions and eased how institutions adjust government-bond deals, leaving interest rates alone.

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File photo: the headquarters of the Banco Central do Brasil in Brasília. Photo: Senado Federal (Brazil’s Senate), CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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The tool dates from Resolution 129 of 19 August 2021, issued under Law 14.185 of 14 July 2021, which let the BCB accept fixed-term voluntary deposits of up to 12 months from institutions holding a reserves or settlement account with it. The resolution let the BCB restrict them to dealers, the institutions accredited to trade with its open-market desk, and says the rate comes from a competitive auction or is fixed beforehand by the BCB.

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In its press note, the BCB says the new measures aim at better administration of financial-system liquidity and greater competitiveness and inclusion among market participants, in line with its Agenda BC initiatives. The audience is large: the BCB’s note of 2 July 2026 on its annual review of the national credit union system reported that the system kept growing strongly in 2025, with total assets passing R$1 trillion (reais, Brazil’s currency; about US$170 billion at the BCB’s commercial dollar selling rate of 5.8889 reais on 19 November 2026) at the end of the year.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Nothing here touches the price of money. The Copom, the BCB’s Monetary Policy Committee, held the Selic at 13.75% a year on 4 November 2026, after a cut on 16 September 2026.

The first change lets institutions that do not settle trades themselves, such as credit unions, use the deposits through their standard settling institution, the bank that settles trades for them. The BCB calls it a complementary tool of open-market action, meaning the way it adds or drains cash in the banking system.

The second change concerns repurchase deals, in which the BCB sells government bonds to institutions and promises to buy them back, while the bonds can be traded in the meantime. A new optional procedure lets a participant realign the deal value with the market value of the bonds, under conditions the BCB sets beforehand, which the BCB says helps more institutions take part.

The third change updates the Regulamento do Selic, the rulebook of the Special Settlement and Custody System, the platform that registers, holds and settles federal government bonds and shares its name with the benchmark rate. The BCB says the new names and procedures bring more automation, operational security and alignment with current market practice.

For credit unions, which the 2 July note counts at 21.2 million members, the deposit offers a place at the central bank to put surplus cash, which the BCB says supports more efficient liquidity management. The money travels through the settling bank, and under Resolution 129 such deposits are placed and released in the Selic system.

The BCB’s note does not say how much money may flow into the deposits, nor at what rate they will be offered to the new users, since the rate is set by auction or fixed beforehand under Resolution 129. The same July note carries a caution: credit risk in the credit union portfolio rose over the year for both individuals and companies, though provisions stayed above expected losses, results stayed positive and capital ratios stayed comfortable against prudential limits.

The Copom meets next on 8 and 9 December 2026 and announces its decision on Wednesday 9 December, according to the published Copom calendar. The new rules will already be in force by then; earlier coverage includes the September rate cut, a guide to the Selic for foreign investors and the Brazil news hub.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a platform where users trade real-money bets on events, the market “Bank of Brazil decision in December?” priced No Change at 80.0%, a 25 basis point cut at 5.4%, a 25 basis point rise at 4.2%, a cut of 50 or more at 4.0% and a rise of 50 or more at 2.2%. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. A total of US$127,012 had been traded, read at 2:08 a.m. ET on Friday 20 November 2026. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a deposit at the central bank for a credit union?

It is a fixed-term deposit of surplus cash that an institution places with the central bank and gets back at maturity. Credit unions may now make such deposits through the bank that settles their trades.

Does this decision change interest rates?

No. The benchmark rate is decided separately by the Copom, and this resolution only changes how institutions manage their cash.

Who is affected by the new rules?

Mainly credit unions, the banks that settle their trades and institutions that use repurchase deals with the central bank. The note does not describe any direct change for savers or borrowers.

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, press note of 19 November 2026; Resolução BCB nº 129 (19 August 2021); BCB press notes of 2 July 2026 and 4 November 2026; published Copom calendar.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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