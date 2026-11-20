Bruno Mars Says His Father Has Died at 74
The pop star paid tribute to his father, a musician who founded a doo-wop group, and no change to his December concerts has been announced.
Music · Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars, the American pop star, said on Instagram on Thursday 19 November 2026 that his father, Peter Hernandez, has died at the age of 74. Instagram is the photo-sharing network where he posted the tribute.
Mars wrote that he got to hug his father one last time the week before, and he called him the greatest dad in the world. The post gave no cause of death.
Key Facts
- Who. Bruno Mars, a US pop star, says his father, Peter Hernandez, has died aged 74.
- What. Mars announced it on Instagram on Thursday 19 November; no cause of death was given.
- Next. Mars is due to play five concerts in Mexico City from Thursday 3 December 2026.
- As of. Friday 20 November 2026, 07:30 GMT
The pop star paid tribute to his father, a musician who founded a doo-wop group, and no change to his December concerts has been announced.
Peter Hernandez was born in New York and moved to Hawaii at the age of 25. There he founded The Love Notes, a doo-wop revival group, doo-wop being a vocal pop style of the 1950s.
Mars is scheduled to bring The Romantic Tour, his 2026 stadium concert series, to Estadio GNP Seguros, a stadium in Mexico City. The dates are Thursday 3, Friday 4, Monday 7, Tuesday 8 and Friday 11 December 2026, listed in the Mexico City concerts guide.
The promoter is OCESA, a Mexican live-entertainment company, and tickets are sold through Ticketmaster México, the Mexican arm of the ticketing company. Reports available on Friday 20 November showed no announced change to the dates, and any change would come from the promoter or the artist.
The cause and date of Hernandez’s death have not been made public. Nothing in Mars’s post answers either question, and he has not said more.
The next public step to watch is the first Mexico City concert on Thursday 3 December 2026. More coverage of the shows is under Mexico news.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has the cause of death been disclosed?
No. Mars gave no cause in his post, and none has been confirmed.
Are the Mexico City concerts affected?
Reports available on Friday 20 November showed no announced change. Any update would come from the promoter or the artist.
Sources
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