File photo. Avenida Paulista in São Paulo at dusk, the avenue where many banks and companies have offices. Photo: Ricardo Migliani, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

São Paulo · Nightlife

São Paulo nightlife tonight, Thursday 19 November 2026, is free and mostly municipal. The city’s Black Consciousness Festival puts a tribute to the singer Johnny Alf, by the musicians Alaíde Costa and Zé Manoel, on the stage of the Centro Cultural São Paulo, a municipal arts centre in Liberdade, at 8 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the city’s cinema network screens the documentary “Black Rio! Black Power!” at more than 25 municipal venues, and the Biblioteca Mário de Andrade, a municipal library, hosts a listening session on the artist Heitor dos Prazeres. All three are listed by the city under “Programação gratuita”, free programming.

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Thursday, 19 November 2026. Times are São Paulo time (UTC-3).

— Weather Rain chance 61 per cent at 5 p.m., 23 per cent at 8 p.m.; 24.8°C at 8 p.m.

— Top pick Alaíde Costa & Zé Manoel sing Johnny Alf, Centro Cultural São Paulo, 8 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Liberdade, the district where the Centro Cultural São Paulo stands.

— Entry prices All three picks are free, per the city’s programme.

Three free events pass our test tonight: a Johnny Alf tribute, a documentary screening and a samba listening session. Shows with no readable price stay out.

Planning more nights? Read our São Paulo Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Top 3

1. Alaíde Costa & Zé Manoel Sing Johnny Alf, Centro Cultural São Paulo The city’s release says the two musicians share the stage of the Sala Adoniran Barbosa, a hall at the arts centre, to honour the work of the singer Johnny Alf, which it calls sophisticated and pioneering. When Thursday 19 November 2026, 8 p.m. (20h).

Address Centro Cultural São Paulo, Rua Vergueiro 1000, Liberdade.

Entry Free. The city lists the item under “Programação gratuita” and states no ticket price.

For foreigners The release lists no registration step for this concert, unlike a course in the same programme, which requires sign-up.

2. “Black Rio! Black Power!”, Circuito Spcine at the CEUs Circuito Spcine is the city’s cinema network. It shows the documentary in the rooms of the CEUs, the city’s Unified Educational Centres, public cultural and education complexes. When Thursday 19 November 2026, 7 p.m. (19h).

Where More than 25 units are listed, among them CEU Butantã (Rua Engenheiro Heitor Antônio Eiras Garcia 1700/1870) and CEU Freguesia do Ó (Rua Crespo de Carvalho 71).

Entry Free, under the city’s “Programação gratuita” heading; no price is stated.

For foreigners The release gives the full list of CEUs, plus one cultural centre, with addresses, so pick the unit nearest you.

3. Heitor dos Prazeres Listening Session, Biblioteca Mário de Andrade The city lists a special listening session (“audição especial”) on the artist Heitor dos Prazeres, with the guests Renato Menezes and Marina Dias Teixeira. When Thursday 19 November 2026, 7 p.m. (19h).

Address Rua da Consolação 94, República, in the Rubens Borba de Moraes auditorium on the first floor.

Entry Free, under the city’s “Programação gratuita” heading; no price is stated.

For foreigners The release lists no registration step for this session; it does list one for a course in the same programme.

File photo: the MASP art museum on Avenida Paulista, not one of tonight’s venues. São Paulo Nightlife Tonight, November 19, 2026.

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The Night in Context

The Festival da Consciência Negra runs from 14 to 21 November, with about 300 free attractions in streets, squares and municipal culture venues in all regions of the city, per the city’s release of 13 November. Tonight falls in the build-up to the holiday.

The peak comes next. Friday 20 November is Black Consciousness Day, officially the National Day of Zumbi and Black Consciousness, a national holiday in Brazil.

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Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app. Streets around the centre are busy before a holiday, so allow extra time.

— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 29.1°C (84°F) with a 61 per cent rain chance at 5 p.m., 24.8°C (77°F) and 23 per cent at 8 p.m., and 23.5°C (74°F) and 5 per cent at 10 p.m. An umbrella helps early in the evening. INMET, Brazil’s national weather institute, has a yellow “potential danger” storm warning for the city until 11:59 p.m. today, so carry a rain cover and allow extra travel time.

— Schedule The city’s release of 13 November is the source for all three picks; check the venue before you go, as programmes can change.

What We Could Not Confirm

Blue Note SP, a music club at Avenida Paulista 2073, lists two shows tonight: a tribute to Simply Red and Christopher Cross with Mark Lambert at 8 p.m., and “Lado Bowie” with André Frateschi and Piero Damiani at 10:30 p.m. The club’s page shows no price, and its ticket seller, the platform Eventim, did not load for us.

Bourbon Street Music Club, a club in Moema, lists Lino Krizz in a Black Consciousness special, with a showtime of 9:30 p.m. and the venue opening at 7 p.m. The page’s own text says “sexta 22h” (Friday 10 p.m.) and shows no price, so we cannot confirm the day or the cost.

We could not read the Circuito Spcine schedule page itself, so the 7 p.m. screening times at individual CEUs come from the city’s release only.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is free in São Paulo tonight, Thursday 19 November 2026?

The city lists three free events tonight: a Johnny Alf tribute at the Centro Cultural São Paulo at 8 p.m., the documentary “Black Rio! Black Power!” at more than 25 venues at 7 p.m., and a Heitor dos Prazeres listening session at 7 p.m.

Where is the Johnny Alf tribute tonight?

It is in the Sala Adoniran Barbosa at the Centro Cultural São Paulo, Rua Vergueiro 1000 in Liberdade, at 8 p.m. The city lists it under its free programming.

Is Friday 20 November a holiday in São Paulo?

Yes. Black Consciousness Day on 20 November is a national holiday in Brazil, and the city’s festival continues through 21 November.

Sources: Prefeitura de São Paulo, the city government, Secretaria Municipal de Cultura e Economia Criativa (releases of 13 November 2026, read 19 November 2026), Blue Note São Paulo (show pages, read 19 November 2026), Bourbon Street Music Club (show page, read 19 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 19 November 2026), Lei 14.759 of 21 December 2023 (national holiday).







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