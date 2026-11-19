A flowering tree in Flamengo Park, with Sugarloaf Mountain behind, in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: Romarj, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Thursday 19 November 2026, has two shows we could confirm on the organisers’ own pages. CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, an Argentine duo, play Vivo Rio, a concert venue in Flamengo, at 9 p.m., with tickets from R$245 (about US$42).

Earlier, at 8 p.m., the acts Benjão & Marcelo Callado and Arsonicas play Audio Rebel, a music club in Botafogo, for R$25 (about US$4) in advance. We list a show only when the organiser’s page shows both a start time and a price.

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Thursday, 19 November 2026. Times are Rio time (UTC-3).

— Weather Rain chance 47 per cent at 5 p.m. and 31 per cent at 8 p.m.; 24.8°C at 8 p.m.

— Top pick CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso at Vivo Rio: show at 9 p.m., venue opens at 6 p.m.

— Neighborhood in focus Flamengo, the Rio district whose waterfront park holds Vivo Rio.

— Entry prices Vivo Rio from R$245 (about US$42); Audio Rebel R$25 (about US$4) in advance.

Two shows pass our test tonight: an Argentine duo at Vivo Rio and a club night at Audio Rebel in Botafogo. Anything we could not check on an organiser page stays out.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Picks

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Vivo Rio CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso are an Argentine duo on their Free Spirits World Tour. Vivo Rio’s page lists tonight as a new date (“Nova Data”) of the tour. When Thursday 19 November 2026. The show starts at 9 p.m. (21h); the venue opens at 6 p.m. (18h).

Address Avenida Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo.

Entry From R$245 (about US$42) for a meia ticket, Brazil’s half-price category, and R$490 (about US$84) for a full ticket, per Vivo Rio’s page. It is not marked sold out.

For foreigners Vivo Rio’s ticket buttons link to Ticketmaster Brasil, the Brazilian branch of the ticketing company.

Benjão & Marcelo Callado with Arsonicas, Audio Rebel The club lists a double bill of the acts “Benjão & Marcelo Callado” and “Arsonicas”, as edition 044 of its Funarte Ações Continuadas programme, with a guest appearance by Luiza Casé. Funarte is Brazil’s federal arts foundation. When Thursday 19 November 2026, 8 p.m. (20h). The page gives no separate door time.

Address Rua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.

Entry R$25 (about US$4) in advance and R$35 (about US$6) at the door, per Audio Rebel’s page. It is not marked sold out.

For foreigners Online sales through the club’s partner site add service fees; paying the ticket price by Pix, Brazil’s instant-payment system, and emailing the receipt avoids them, says the club. Entry is free for people on CadÚnico, the federal register used for social programmes, and on the club’s trans list.

File photo: Botafogo Bay and Sugarloaf Mountain, seen from above. Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 19, 2026.

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The Night in Context

Tonight is the eve of Black Consciousness Day, officially the National Day of Zumbi and Black Consciousness, on Friday 20 November, a national holiday in Brazil. For many people in Rio, that makes tonight the start of a long weekend.

The two shows sit at opposite ends of the scale. Vivo Rio is a large-ticket night with prices from R$245 (about US$42), while Audio Rebel, which has run since 2005, charges R$25 (about US$4) in advance and offers free entry on two lists.

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Practical Notes

— Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app. Vivo Rio is on Avenida Infante Dom Henrique in Parque do Flamengo; Audio Rebel is at Rua Visconde de Silva 55 in Botafogo.

— Tickets Buy through the organiser’s own page: Ticketmaster Brasil for Vivo Rio, Audio Rebel’s page for the club. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.

— Weather Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 26.3°C (79°F) and a 47 per cent rain chance at 5 p.m., 24.8°C (77°F) and 31 per cent at 8 p.m., and 24.4°C (76°F) and 20 per cent at 10 p.m. INMET, Brazil’s national weather institute, has a yellow “potential danger” storm warning for the city until 11:59 p.m. today, so carry a rain cover and allow extra travel time.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.8102, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 18 November; the 19 November rate was not yet published.

What We Could Not Confirm

Vivo Rio’s page gives the venue opening (6 p.m.) and the show time (9 p.m.), but no separate door time for the show and no sell-out notice. We could not read the ticket seller’s page, so the prices are those on Vivo Rio’s page, headed “from”.

We could not read the agenda of Circo Voador, a concert hall in the Lapa district, or the Rio listings of Sympla and Eventim, two ticket platforms, so other shows may exist tonight.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Thursday 19 November 2026?

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso play Vivo Rio at 9 p.m., and Benjão & Marcelo Callado with Arsonicas play Audio Rebel at 8 p.m. Both show a time and a price on the organiser’s page.

How much are tickets for CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso at Vivo Rio?

Vivo Rio’s page lists tickets from R$245 (about US$42) for a meia (half-price) ticket and R$490 (about US$84) for a full ticket. The venue opens at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m.

How much is entry at Audio Rebel tonight?

Tickets cost R$25 (about US$4) in advance and R$35 (about US$6) at the door, per the club’s page. Entry is free for people on the federal CadÚnico register and on the club’s trans list.

Sources: Vivo Rio (event page for CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, read 19 November 2026), Audio Rebel (event page for Benjão & Marcelo Callado with Arsonicas, read 19 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 19 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.8102, 18 November 2026).







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