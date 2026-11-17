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BOLIVIA · POLITICS

President Donald Trump has chosen Kara Frederick, a former counterterrorism analyst and technology-policy expert, to be the next US ambassador to Bolivia. If the Senate confirms her, she would be the first Senate-confirmed American ambassador in La Paz since Bolivia expelled the last one in 2008.

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For US readers, the pick matters because Washington is rebuilding a relationship that was frozen for almost two decades. Bolivia’s new government has said it wants closer ties.

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Key Facts Who Kara Frederick, a California national security and technology policy expert, is Trump’s pick as ambassador.

What The White House announced the nomination on Monday 16 November 2026 for the post in Bolivia.

Next The US Senate must confirm her; no hearing date has been announced.

Why The US has had no ambassador in La Paz since 2008; restoring one was announced in 2025.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

The nomination is a first step toward restoring full diplomatic ties between Washington and La Paz.

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What Happened

The White House said on Monday 16 November 2026 that Frederick, “of California,” will be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to the Plurinational State of Bolivia. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary is the formal title of a full ambassador, and Plurinational State is Bolivia’s official name.

A presidential nomination is only a proposal. The US Senate, the upper house of Congress, must vote to confirm it before she can take up the post.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Who Is Kara Frederick

Frederick directed the Tech Policy Center at The Heritage Foundation, a Washington conservative research group, from 2021. Her biography also lists six years as a counterterrorism analyst at the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, and a stint building Facebook’s counterterrorism analysis programme.

Before joining Heritage she was a fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a Washington defence-policy think tank. At Heritage her research focused on technology competition with China, digital privacy and national security.

Why Bolivia Needs an Ambassador

The United States has had no ambassador in La Paz since September 2008, when then-President Evo Morales declared the US ambassador, Philip Goldberg, persona non grata. That term means an unwelcome person, and it is the formal way a government expels a diplomat.

In November 2025, at the inauguration of President Rodrigo Paz, both governments announced plans to restore ambassador-level relations. Since then the US embassy in La Paz has been run by a chargé d’affaires, a senior diplomat who leads a mission without the ambassador title.

Paz, who took office in November 2025, has sought closer cooperation with Washington. In June 2026 the two countries signed an anti-drug agreement, which we covered in our report on the Bolivia anti-drug agreement with Washington.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Bolivia or lend to it, a confirmed ambassador would give Washington a senior voice in talks on debt, lithium and drug enforcement. Bolivia is repaying banks in dollars and received budget support from the World Bank, the global development lender, as our reports on the bank repayment and the World Bank budget support show.

Travellers should see no change from the nomination alone. Anyone who plans to visit Bolivia should keep checking the travel advisory of the State Department, the US foreign ministry.

Frederick’s security background suggests the new embassy will put drug trafficking and organised crime high on its agenda. Our overview of President Paz’s hard first year explains the pressures her counterpart faces at home.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the panel that vets envoys, will hold her confirmation hearing, or whether any senator will oppose her. The White House statement did not set a date for her arrival in La Paz.

It is also not known how soon the new ambassador could arrive after any confirmation. Neither government has said what the first priorities of the new ambassador will be.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Kara Frederick?

She is a California-based national security and technology policy expert, and a former director of the Tech Policy Center at The Heritage Foundation, a Washington research group. Her biography lists six years as a Defense Department counterterrorism analyst.

Is Kara Frederick Already the Ambassador to Bolivia?

No. The White House announced the nomination on Monday 16 November 2026, but the US Senate must confirm her first.

Why Does the US Have No Ambassador in Bolivia?

Bolivia expelled the US ambassador in September 2008, and none has served in La Paz since. Both governments announced plans in November 2025 to restore ambassador-level ties.

What Happens Next?

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the panel that vets envoys, would normally hold a hearing and vote, then the full Senate votes. No dates have been announced.

Sources: The White House, Nominations Sent to the Senate, 16 November 2026; The Heritage Foundation, staff page for Kara Frederick.

In depth Trump and US-Latin America policy 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error