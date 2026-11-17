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COLOMBIA · BANKING

Itaú Colombia, part of the banking group controlled by Brazil’s Itaú Unibanco, lost 479.2 billion Colombian pesos (about US$145 million) in the third quarter of 2026. The loss came from the cost of selling its retail bank to Banco de Bogotá, one of Colombia’s largest banks, a transfer completed on 31 July 2026.

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Without those one-off costs the bank would have made money, with a profit before one-off costs, which the bank calls recurring, of 130.3 billion pesos (about US$39 million) for the first nine months. For US investors in Latin American banks, the case shows how quitting consumer lending hits the books first, before the leaner corporate bank that remains can earn.

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Key Facts The result Itaú Colombia lost 479.2 billion pesos (about US$145 million) from July to September 2026.

The cause One-off costs of about US$158 million after tax, mostly from selling its retail bank.

Nine months A loss of about US$133 million; without one-offs, a profit of about US$39 million.

The buyer Banco de Bogotá, part of banking group Grupo Aval, took the retail business on 31 July 2026.

Power Index Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

One-off restructuring costs, not weaker lending, drove the quarterly loss, according to the bank’s own statement.

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What Happened to Itaú Colombia

Itaú reported a loss of 479.2 billion pesos for the third quarter, against a profit of 52.1 billion pesos (about US$16 million) in the second quarter of 2026. A year earlier, in the third quarter of 2025, it had earned 24.6 billion pesos (about US$7 million).

The bank said the loss reflects its transformation plan, which refocuses it on corporate clients, and the transfer of the retail bank’s assets, liabilities and contracts to Banco de Bogotá. All peso amounts in this article are converted at about 3,315 pesos per US dollar, the market rate on 17 November 2026.

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How the One-Off Hit Adds Up

Itaú put the negative effects on its results at about 525 billion pesos (about US$158 million) after tax in the quarter. About 505 billion pesos (about US$152 million) was booked at the end of July.

The bank said these costs come mainly from restructuring and from unwinding hedges, derivative contracts that protected the retail business against price swings. It calls them extraordinary and non-recurring.

What the Sale Did to the Numbers

Interest expense fell 24.2%, or 130.2 billion pesos (about US$39 million), from the second quarter, mainly because of lower interest on short-term market funding and repos (short-term loans against securities), on deposits after the transfer, and on bonds. Income from loans and leasing fell 5.3%, or 34.2 billion pesos (about US$10 million), which Itaú also ties to the sale.

Net provisions, the money set aside for bad loans, fell 34.3% as consumer and home loans left the books. Net fee income swung from a gain of 25.1 billion pesos (about US$7.6 million) to a loss of 16.5 billion pesos (about US$5.0 million), mainly because of loyalty programmes and banking services.

Why It Matters

Over nine months, Itaú Colombia lost 442.2 billion pesos (about US$133 million), against a profit of 44.1 billion pesos (about US$13 million) a year earlier. Excluding the one-off effects, the bank says its accumulated profit would be 130.3 billion pesos (about US$39 million).

The nine-month figure fits the regulator’s own count: the Superintendencia Financiera, Colombia’s banking supervisor, had Itaú on a profit of 37 billion pesos (about US$11 million) through June. Adding the 479.2 billion peso quarterly loss gives the nine-month loss of 442.2 billion pesos (about US$133 million).

Through July the regulator’s data already showed a loss of 448.8 billion pesos (about US$135 million). The bank’s chief financial officer said recurring profit to that point was 102 billion pesos (about US$31 million).

What It Means for You

US holders of Itaú Unibanco, the Brazilian parent whose shares trade in New York, should read this as a restructuring cost in a small market, not as a sign of weaker lending. The group’s own filings carry the full effect.

Retail customers in Colombia now bank with Banco de Bogotá, while companies stay with Itaú. For wider context, see our reports on Davivienda’s profit (Davivienda is a major Colombian bank) and Grupo Aval’s third-quarter result (Grupo Aval is a leading Colombian banking group).

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Itaú will book more restructuring costs in the fourth quarter. The bank describes the 2026 charges as non-recurring, and the next result will show whether that holds.

The price Banco de Bogotá paid is not part of the figures in this article. Nor is it known how the transfer will show up in the accounts of Banco de Bogotá and its parent, Grupo Aval.

More: Colombia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Itaú Colombia Lose in the Third Quarter?

Itaú Colombia lost 479.2 billion pesos (about US$145 million) from July to September 2026. A quarter earlier it had made a profit of 52.1 billion pesos (about US$16 million).

Why Did Itaú Colombia Lose Money?

The bank booked about 525 billion pesos (about US$158 million) of one-off costs after tax. They come mainly from selling its retail bank to Banco de Bogotá and unwinding related hedges, which are derivative contracts.

Who Bought Itaú’s Colombian Retail Bank?

Banco de Bogotá took over the retail assets, liabilities and contracts on 31 July 2026. Itaú Colombia now concentrates on corporate clients.

Sources: Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia, monthly results by bank; Itaú Colombia statement on third-quarter results (17 November 2026), 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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