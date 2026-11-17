Argentine Poll Shows Milei in Dead Heat
A new national poll puts Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, in a statistical tie with Axel Kicillof, the governor of Buenos Aires province, for the 2027 election. The poll by Proyección Consultores was published on Monday 16 November 2026.
Argentina is a major emerging-market borrower, so any sign that Milei’s lead is thin matters abroad. The same poll finds that low incomes are the top worry for voters.
Key Facts
- Poll. Proyección Consultores, an Argentine polling firm, has Milei 40.7% and Kicillof 39.1%.
- Money worries. 51.6% of mentions named low personal or family income as the main problem.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto betting platform, prices Milei at about 43.5% and Kicillof at about 32.5% to win 2027.
- Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. Monday 16 November 2026, 9:30 p.m. ET.
Argentina’s next presidential race looks open a year out. Voters are anxious about pay more than anything else.
Big Picture
Milei, a libertarian economist, took office in December 2023 on a pledge to cut spending and inflation. Kicillof, an economist from the Peronist movement (Argentina’s main opposition force), runs the country’s most populous province.
The poll tests a hypothetical runoff, the second round held when no candidate wins outright. We have not confirmed the 2027 election date, and no candidate has been formally nominated.
What We Know
Proyección Consultores completed 1,461 effective interviews from Sunday 1 November to Monday 9 November 2026, with a stated margin of error of 2.6%. In a runoff, Milei drew 40.7% and Kicillof 39.1%, a gap of 1.6 points, per the firm’s figures published on Monday 16 November.
Blank votes reached 13.1% and undecided voters 7.1%. In a first-round test, Milei stood at 34.5% and Kicillof at 31.2%.
Respondents could name up to three problems, and 51.6% of mentions cited low personal or family income. Another 76.4% said their family’s economic situation had worsened in recent months.
Why it matters: a gap smaller than the margin of error means neither man can be called ahead. Low incomes are voters’ top worry, which makes pay the main test for Milei’s austerity message.
Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Argentina — Live Market Board
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169,295.41
-1.83%
71,204.98
-0.84%
10,525.26
-1.27%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,550
|+0.37%
|+10.11%
|1,544
|1,550
|1,550
|—
|YPF
|6,060
|-4.42%
|+5.63%
|6,340
|6,355
|6,000
|1,883,254
|GGAL
|4,768
|-4.75%
|-37.93%
|5,005
|4,995
|4,760
|1,593,647
|PAMPA
|4,168
|-4.80%
|-21.93%
|4,378
|4,463
|4,160
|882,494
|TXAR
|690.00
|-5.74%
|-15.63%
|732.00
|734.00
|685.00
|1,043,891
|ALUAR
|774.00
|+0.00%
|-29.08%
|774.00
|799.00
|764.50
|631,441
|TGS
|6,820
|-5.15%
|-24.09%
|7,190
|7,320
|6,800
|210,540
|CEPU
|1,754
|-3.04%
|-22.33%
|1,809
|1,818
|1,753
|963,068
|MIRGOR
|1,670
|-5.92%
|-92.96%
|1,775
|1,770
|1,660
|17,430
|COME
|30.20
|-6.18%
|-62.34%
|32.19
|32.50
|30.01
|6,189,016
|LOMA NEGRA
|2,730
|-5.78%
|-23.44%
|2,898
|2,928
|2,710
|224,111
|BYMA
|190.00
|-4.16%
|-35.59%
|198.25
|201.50
|187.50
|3,315,140
|TELECOM ARG
|3,430
|-2.90%
|-10.29%
|3,533
|3,680
|3,380
|63,175
|GLOBANT
|44.77
|-1.43%
|-23.96%
|45.42
|45.98
|44.77
|741,183
|MERCADOLIBRE
|1,462
|-1.97%
|-28.94%
|1,491
|1,495
|1,454
|527,326
30.20
-6.18%
1,670
-5.92%
2,730
-5.78%
690.00
-5.74%
6,820
-5.15%
4,168
-4.80%
4,768
-4.75%
6,060
-4.42%
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based trading platform, lists an Argentina 2027 presidential winner market with US$1,576,633 traded. On Monday 16 November 2026 at 9:27 p.m. ET it priced Milei at about 43.5% and Kicillof at about 32.5%, ahead of Sergio Massa (a former economy minister) at 10.7%.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What to Watch
INDEC, Argentina’s national statistics office, publishes monthly inflation and wage data; we could not open its October 2026 release, so we give no figure. Check indec.gob.ar for the release calendar, as the next date is not confirmed.
The pollster’s own methodology note was not seen, so the sampling method is unknown. A fuller release from Proyección Consultores would settle it; no date is confirmed.
What Is Not Known
We did not see the pollster’s full report, so the sampling method and exact question wording are unconfirmed. The date of the 2027 vote and the final candidate lists are also not confirmed.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who leads the new Argentina poll?
Proyección Consultores found Milei at 40.7% and Kicillof at 39.1% in a runoff test. The 1.6-point gap is inside the 2.6% margin of error, so the race is a statistical tie.
How big was the poll?
Proyección Consultores completed 1,461 effective interviews from 1 to 9 November 2026. It states a margin of error of 2.6%; the full method was not seen.
What are Argentine voters worried about?
In the poll, 51.6% of mentions named low personal or family income as the main problem. Also, 76.4% said their family’s finances had worsened recently.
More from this country: Argentina news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.
Sources: Proyección Consultores national poll, fieldwork 1 to 9 November 2026, published 16 November 2026; Polymarket Argentina Presidential Election Winner market, read 16 November 2026, https://polymarket.com/event/argentina-presidential-election-winner.
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error