Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Monday Samba and a Czech Punk Debut — November 16, 2026
Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife
Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Monday 16 November 2026, starts with samba at 4:30 p.m. and ends with a Czech punk band making its Brazilian debut. Moacyr Luz, a Rio samba singer, leads a weekly samba afternoon at Renascença Clube, a social club in Andaraí, that costs R$60 (about US$11), and Audio Rebel, a rock club in Botafogo, charges R$40 (about US$7) at the door. Open-Meteo, a free weather service, shows rain very likely until about 9 p.m.
Tonight at a Glance
- —Date Monday, 16 November 2026. Times are Rio time (UTC-3).
- —Weather Rain chance 100 per cent at 4 p.m., 89 per cent at 8 p.m., 67 per cent at 10 p.m.; about 22°C to 24°C (Open-Meteo, 16 November).
- —Top pick Moacyr Luz e Samba do Trabalhador, a covered weekly samba, 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- —Neighborhood in focus Centro, where the Theatro Municipal, Rio’s historic opera house, hosts a piano recital at 7 p.m. and the bar Beco do Rato starts at 6 p.m.
- —Entry prices From R$30 (about US$5) to R$60 (about US$11) for samba; R$30 to R$40 (about US$5 to US$7) at Audio Rebel. Rate: US$1 = R$5.65 (PTAX, the central bank’s official dollar rate, 13 November).
Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.
If You Only Go to One Place
Renascença Clube, Rua Barão de São Francisco 54, Andaraí, 4:30 p.m.
Moacyr Luz e Samba do Trabalhador is a samba afternoon held every Monday, and the organiser says the venue is fully covered and the music goes ahead in the rain. Sympla, a Brazilian ticket platform, lists R$60 (about US$11) full price and R$30 (about US$5) half price.
Tonight’s Top 4
1. Moacyr Luz e Samba do Trabalhador, Renascença Clube
Samba do Trabalhador (“Workers’ Samba”) is a weekly roda, an informal circle of musicians playing around a table, led by the Rio singer and guitarist Moacyr Luz. The Sympla page lists eight musicians on guitar, seven-string guitar, cavaquinho (a small four-string guitar), percussion and tambourine.
- WhenMonday 16 November 2026, 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- AddressRua Barão de São Francisco 54, Andaraí.
- EntryR$60 (about US$11) full price and R$30 (about US$5) half price, per Sympla. The organiser says prices rise to R$80 and R$40 when the weekly ticket batch changes on Mondays.
- For foreignersThe page says all ages are admitted, children up to 11 pay nothing, and a birthday guest enters free with an ID card. Half price also applies to seniors, students and Rio residents.
2. Arlindinho das Antigas, Beco do Rato
Beco do Rato is a bar in Centro. The Sympla page calls tonight “another edition of the best Monday in Brazil”, with the band Bom Aprendiz as the opening act.
- WhenMonday 16 November 2026, from 6 p.m., ending at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
- AddressRua Joaquim Silva 11, Centro.
- EntryR$35 (about US$6), per the organiser’s text on Sympla; the platform adds a service fee.
- For foreignersTickets are sold through Sympla; the page lists no age limit.
3. Katia and Marielle Labèque, Theatro Municipal
The Labèque sisters, French pianists, play pieces by Debussy, Ravel and Philip Glass for two pianists in an international concert series. Fever, a ticketing platform, lists 110 minutes with one interval.
- WhenMonday 16 November 2026, 7 p.m.
- AddressTheatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro, Centro.
- EntryFever lists gallery half-price seats at R$25 (about US$4.40) and full price at R$120 (about US$21) in the gallery rows, R$250 (about US$44) in the upper counter and up to R$600 (about US$106) for the best seats, before a booking fee.
- For foreignersThe page says no one is admitted after the performance starts. Dress must be casual or smart casual: shorts, mini-skirts, cropped tops and flip-flops are not allowed.
4. Už Jsme Doma, Audio Rebel
Už Jsme Doma (Czech for “We Are Home Already”) is a punk and avant-garde rock band formed in 1985 in Teplice, in the Czech Republic. Audio Rebel’s page says this is its first visit to Brazil, with a trumpet as one of its trademarks.
- WhenMonday 16 November 2026, 8 p.m.
- AddressRua Visconde de Silva 55, Botafogo.
- EntryR$30 (about US$5) in advance and R$40 (about US$7) at the box office, per the club’s page.
- For foreignersThe club says advance tickets must be bought by the day before, so tonight’s price is the R$40 box-office price. It lists a PIX bank-transfer option that avoids service fees.
The Night in Context
Tonight’s confirmed list is early. Every event here starts between 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and most tickets cost R$60 (about US$11) or less, with recital gallery seats starting at R$25 (about US$4.40).
Two of the four listings are samba, and the Moacyr Luz roda is held every Monday. With rain very likely, the covered Renascença Clube and the Theatro Municipal are the safest bets.
Practical Notes
- —Transport Use a ride app such as Uber or 99, a Brazilian ride app, or the Metro, Rio’s underground. Renascença Clube is in Andaraí, away from the Centro venues, so allow extra time in the rain.
- —Tickets Buy through the platform each event names: Sympla for the two samba events, Fever for the Theatro Municipal, or the Audio Rebel site or PIX route. Avoid street sellers outside any venue.
- —Weather Open-Meteo forecasts 24.1°C (75°F) at 4 p.m., 22.4°C (72°F) at 8 p.m. and 22.5°C (73°F) at 10 p.m. Carry an umbrella.
What We Could Not Confirm
Fever also lists an extra 7 p.m. session in the Theatro Municipal’s Sala Mário Tavares hall at R$40 (about US$7), but the page names it “Peter and the Wolf” while its description is for a different show, “A Modinha que não sai de moda”, so we leave it out. Tonight’s other Monday parties listed on aggregator sites did not show a start time and price on the organiser’s own page.
More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is on in Rio de Janeiro tonight, Monday 16 November 2026?
Moacyr Luz’s samba runs at Renascença Clube from 4:30 p.m., Beco do Rato opens its Monday samba at 6 p.m., the Labèque sisters play the Theatro Municipal at 7 p.m. and Už Jsme Doma plays Audio Rebel at 8 p.m.
How much is entry at Audio Rebel tonight?
Audio Rebel lists R$30 (about US$5) in advance and R$40 (about US$7) at the box office. Advance tickets had to be bought by Sunday, so tonight’s price is R$40.
Is the Moacyr Luz samba held in the rain?
The organiser says the venue is fully covered and the samba goes ahead in the rain. Sympla lists R$60 (about US$11) full price and R$30 (about US$5) half price.
What is the dress code at the Theatro Municipal?
The Fever page asks for casual or smart-casual dress and bans shorts, mini-skirts, cropped tops and flip-flops. It also says no one enters after the performance starts at 7 p.m.
Sources: Sympla (event pages for Moacyr Luz e Samba do Trabalhador and Arlindinho das Antigas, read 16 November 2026), Audio Rebel (club agenda page, read 16 November 2026), Fever (Theatro Municipal concert page, read 16 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, 16 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.6518, 13 November 2026).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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