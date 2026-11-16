File photo. Huaraz, Peru, with the snow-capped Cordillera Blanca behind the city. Photo: Uwebart, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Peru’s official El Niño commission expects above-normal rain on the north and central coast through January 2027, with an “extraordinary” warming of the sea off the country lasting until February. The warning came in a communiqué dated Friday, 13 November 2026, from ENFEN (the multisector commission that studies El Niño in Peru).

The north coast near Ecuador, around Tumbes and Piura, already saw overflowing rivers in early November. For US readers, it matters for travel safety, Peru’s fishing industry and the strong global El Niño that US forecasters track.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Environment story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Status. ENFEN kept its “Coastal El Niño” alert on Friday, 13 November 2026 (Communiqué 20-2026).

Rain. Above-normal rain is expected from November 2026 to January 2027 on the north and central coast.

Prediction markets. Polymarket (a betting market) prices a record-strong 2026–27 El Niño at about 56% (16 November, 3:27 p.m. ET).

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 3:30 p.m. ET

Peru’s ocean and weather agencies agree that the rainy season ahead is likely to be wetter than normal, and the coast and its rivers are the places to watch. Senamhi, Peru’s national weather service, publishes the warnings.

Big Picture

El Niño is a warming of the Pacific Ocean that shifts weather across the world. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (the US government’s climate forecasters) issued an El Niño Advisory on 12 November 2026 and expects it to last through January–March 2027, with a probability above 79% of a strong-to-very-strong event.

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NOAA puts the central Pacific gauge (the Niño-3.4 zone) at +2.5°C and the coast off Peru and Ecuador, Niño-1+2, at +4.4°C. It sees about a 60% chance of a historic event, with its next update due on Thursday, 10 December 2026.

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ENFEN says the central Pacific El Niño will stay “very strong” until February 2027 and turn neutral by June 2027. For the wider costs of this event, see our reports “Strong El Niño Adds 107,000 Heat Deaths” and “Plaza Vea Owner Buys Early for El Niño”.

File photo: the city of Huaraz in Peru's Andes, a region that sees heavy rains and landslides.

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What the Commission Says

ENFEN issues Peru’s official El Niño alerts. Its Communiqué 20-2026 of 13 November 2026 keeps the “Coastal El Niño” alert and says the event, which began in March 2026, will stay at extraordinary strength until February 2027.

River flows should stay above normal on the north coast and far above normal in the Tumbes and Piura rivers. From January 2027 the trend should reach rivers near Lima, such as the Rímac and Chillón.

For the summer of 2027, ENFEN expects above-normal rain along the whole coast, heaviest on the north coast. In December and January it also sees a higher chance of abnormal swells from the north, which raise the risk of coastal flooding.

Rain, Rivers and Senamhi Warnings

Senamhi, Peru’s national weather and hydrology service, has issued short-term warnings for the north coast since late October. President Keiko Fujimori said on Monday, 2 November 2026, from COEN (the national emergency operations centre in Lima’s Chorrillos district), that Senamhi had recorded unprecedented rainfall in Tumbes and Piura.

She forecast very heavy rain in Tumbes and Piura on Saturday, 7 and Sunday, 8 November. The Tumbes and Piura rivers are the places to watch.

The risk includes huaicos, mudflows and landslides that rush down Andean valleys after heavy rain. ENFEN urges people in exposed areas to reinforce their homes, and Senamhi publishes warnings by region at senamhi.gob.pe.

Emergency Declarations and Spending

The government published Supreme Decree 149-2026-PCM on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, from the PCM (the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Peru’s cabinet office). It declares a 60-day state of emergency over the danger of intense El Niño rain, covering districts in 24 regions plus Callao.

The regions named include Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Lima and Ica. The decree pays for the response from the budgets of the bodies involved, without extra money from the national Treasury.

INDECI and Emergency Contacts

INDECI (Peru’s national civil defence institute) runs COEN, which works 24 hours a day all year. ENFEN points authorities to the INDECI Visor, an online emergency map, at geo.indeci.gob.pe/visorindeci.

We could not confirm a current emergency telephone number, so we publish none. Check portal.indeci.gob.pe for current contacts.

What Prediction Markets Say

On 16 November at 3:27 p.m. ET, Polymarket (a prediction market where users bet real money) priced a strongest-on-record 2026–27 El Niño at about 56%, with US$20,908 traded, and these prices are bets, not scientific forecasts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What To Watch

Two dates are confirmed. ENFEN’s next communiqué is due on Monday, 30 November 2026, and NOAA’s next El Niño update on Thursday, 10 December 2026.

Senamhi’s daily warnings are the day-to-day guide. The December swell outlook is the other thing to follow.

What Is Not Known

We did not find an official count of dead, missing or displaced people for the November rains, so we state none. We could not open Senamhi’s warnings for 15 and 16 November, nor an official spending total for El Niño.

ENFEN’s outlook is a projection, to be revised on 30 November. Whether this becomes the strongest El Niño on record is still open.

In plain English El Niño is a spell of unusually warm sea water in the Pacific that changes rain and heat patterns. The “coastal” version is the warming close to Peru’s shore, which ENFEN tracks separately from the central Pacific. A huaico is a fast mudflow or landslide down a mountain valley, and an overflow is a river breaking its banks. A state of emergency lets the government move money and staff to at-risk districts faster.

What It Means for You

Travellers to Peru’s north coast should expect possible flooding and road cuts through the summer. Check with your airline and tour operator, and read the US State Department’s Peru advisory.

ENFEN says anchoveta (the small fish used for fishmeal) are gathering close to the coast and deeper than usual. Investors have no official loss estimate to price yet, and more is on our Peru news page.

More: Brazil news, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Peru’s Current El Niño Alert?

ENFEN kept the “Coastal El Niño” alert on 13 November 2026. It expects extraordinary strength until February 2027.

Which Regions Are in a State of Emergency?

Decree 149-2026-PCM covers districts in 24 regions plus Callao for 60 days, including Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Lima and Ica. The full district list is in the decree’s annex.

What Is a Huaico?

A huaico is a mudflow or landslide that rushes down an Andean valley after heavy rain. It can bury roads, homes and farmland within minutes.

Is It Safe to Travel to Peru Now?

We found no official travel ban, but flooding is possible on the north coast. Check your airline, tour operator and the US State Department’s Peru advisory before you go.

Sources ENFEN Comunicado Oficial N° 20-2026, 13 November 2026 (https://enfen.imarpe.gob.pe) · NOAA Climate Prediction Center, ENSO Diagnostic Discussion, 12 November 2026 (https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/products/analysis_monitoring/enso_advisory/ensodisc.shtml) · Supreme Decree 149-2026-PCM, official gazette El Peruano, 3 November 2026 (https://elperuano.pe/noticia/308230-fenomeno-el-nino-2026-2027-declaran-estado-de-emergencia-en-distritos-de-25-regiones) · Government statement by the President from COEN, 2 November 2026 (https://elperuano.pe/noticia/308156–presidenta-fujimori-el-gobierno-esta-en-plena-movilizacion-para-atender-emergencia-por-lluvias) · INDECI (https://portal.indeci.gob.pe) · Senamhi (https://www.senamhi.gob.pe) · Polymarket market data, 16 November 2026 (https://polymarket.com/event/will-the-2026-27-el-nino-be-the-strongest-on-record)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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