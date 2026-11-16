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PANAMA · SPORTS

Panama sent a Caribbean rival home on Sunday night in Panama City and booked a trip to Los Angeles. José Fajardo, a Panamanian forward, scored twice in a 2-0 win at the Rommel Fernández stadium, the national team’s home ground, which settled the tie against Curaçao 2-0 over two legs.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The result Panama beat Curaçao, a Caribbean nation, 2-0 on Sunday 15 November 2026, winning the tie 2-0 overall.

The hero Forward José Fajardo scored both goals, one in the 45th minute and one in the 51st.

The prize Finals of the Concacaf Nations League, a regional tournament, in Los Angeles, plus the 2027 Gold Cup.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction market, gives Panama 4.8% to win the whole competition (16 November 2026, 3:30 a.m. ET).

Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

Curaçao were reduced to ten players late in the second half when Nigel Thomas received a second yellow card.

The win puts Panama into the Finals of the Concacaf Nations League, a national-team tournament run by Concacaf, the governing body of football in North and Central America and the Caribbean. It also earns a direct place at the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s main national-team championship.

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For American fans, the Finals will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles from 25 to 28 March 2027, with Panama now among the four teams that will take part. Our Panama national football team guide explains who the players and the coach are.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Happened at the Rommel Fernández

The first leg in Willemstad, the capital of Curaçao, ended 0-0 on Thursday 12 November, so Panama needed a win at home. Coach Thomas Christiansen’s team took the initiative early but had to wait until the end of the first half to break through.

Fajardo, who came on as a substitute in the 35th minute for the injured Kadir Barría, scored with a header in the 45th minute. Panama’s Jiovanny Ramos played a long ball to Amir Murillo, who crossed for the goal.

Fajardo struck again in the 51st minute after a pass from Cristian Martínez. He took the chance himself and scored.

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How Panama Controlled the Night

Curaçao, who had to chase the tie, did not score. Panama held its two-goal lead for the rest of the night.

Curaçao were reduced to ten players late in the second half when Curaçao’s Nigel Thomas received a second yellow card. The match ended 2-0, and the Concacaf scoreboard shows Panama advancing 2-0 on aggregate.

Who Fajardo Is

José Fajardo is a Panamanian forward who plays his club football for Universidad Católica, a club in Ecuador. He did not start on Sunday, since he came on in the 35th minute for the injured Kadir Barría.

Both of his goals came after that change, which turned a tense tie into a comfortable win. The first leg in Willemstad had ended without a goal, so his two goals were the only ones of the tie.

What the Finals Mean

Concacaf says the four winners of the quarterfinal series reach the Finals in Los Angeles and qualify for the 2027 Gold Cup. The four losing teams go to the Gold Cup Prelims, a preliminary round, instead.

The other quarterfinals were still in progress on Monday 16 November. The United States beat Haiti 6-0 and Jamaica beat Mexico 3-2 in their first legs, and the return legs finish by 17 November.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, an online market where users trade contracts on outcomes, the United States was priced at 50.5%, Mexico at 40.5%, Canada at 7.7% and Panama at 4.8% to win the whole 2026-27 competition on 16 November at 3:30 a.m. ET, with only about US$16,410 traded. Curaçao, already out, still showed 4.8%, so the prices are a thin signal.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

If you plan to watch Panama in person, the Finals are at SoFi Stadium, the National Football League arena in Los Angeles, on 25 and 28 March 2027, and tickets are the next thing to check. Panama also earns a place at the 2027 Gold Cup, which gives Panama fans a second chance to see their team in a major tournament.

For travellers to Panama, nothing changes, although match days in Panama City bring crowds around the Rommel Fernández stadium. For readers who follow Latin American football, the result keeps Panama among the strongest sides in Central America.

What Is Not Known

It is not yet known which teams Panama will face in the Finals, because the other quarterfinal series are still being played. Ticket prices for the Finals have not been confirmed.

It is also unclear how Fajardo’s club schedule in Ecuador will fit around the March window. The semifinal matchups are not yet known.

More: Panama news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Did Panama Beat to Reach the Nations League Finals?

Panama beat Curaçao 2-0 at home on Sunday 15 November 2026 and won the tie 2-0 overall after a goalless first leg. José Fajardo scored both goals.

When and Where Are the Nations League Finals?

Concacaf has scheduled the Finals for 25 to 28 March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The four quarterfinal winners will play there.

Does Panama Also Qualify for the 2027 Gold Cup?

Yes. Concacaf says the four quarterfinal winners qualify for the 2027 Gold Cup, and Panama is one of them.

Who Is José Fajardo?

Fajardo is a Panamanian forward who plays his club football for Universidad Católica, a club in Ecuador. He came on as a substitute on Sunday and scored twice.

Sources: Concacaf, Nations League quarterfinal report and scoreboard, 15 November 2026; Concacaf, 2027 Nations League Finals and Gold Cup qualification rules; Polymarket, Concacaf Nations League 2026-27 winner market, 16 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error