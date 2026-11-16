Plan for an indoor-outdoor day: start in Ibirapuera, then shelter in the Pinacoteca if the sky turns.

Monday is a closing day for most big museums, so the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz carries the culture shift.

On business, Wall Street and Brazilian stocks pointed in different directions on Friday; the board carries the figures.

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The day in one line: park in the morning, Pinacoteca after lunch, Mercadão for a sandwich, Vila Madalena in the evening.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Monday, November 16, 2026.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,458 +0.66% USD/BRL 5.6675 +0.46%

Source: market close, 13 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

November in São Paulo usually means warm mornings and a fair chance of a late-afternoon downpour. Treat the afternoon as the risky part of the day.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Lula weighs a record 40 ministries” Get the brief

Wear light layers and carry a compact umbrella. Flat, grippy shoes help on wet pavements in Centro and Vila Madalena.

Check the Climatempo or INMET (the national weather service) forecast before you leave for the four-day outlook.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Day: Monday 16 November, a closing day for most major museums. — Open Monday 16 November: Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz), Parque Ibirapuera, Sala São Paulo (Campos Elíseos), Mercadão (Centro), Beco do Batman (Vila Madalena). — Venue/time: Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Luz, 10am–6pm, R$40 (about US$7.1). — Markets: Friday’s close was mixed across the Americas; see (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES). — Outlook: MASP is free on Tuesday 17 November with online booking, and Museu do Ipiranga reopens that day. — The day for: expats who want one easy cultural stop and a long park walk. A slow Monday, and a good one for the parts of the city that never close.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41

-1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 20% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% EUR / BRL 6.37 +2.14% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.75 -0.75% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.45% AZZA3 Materials +1.33% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.51% ABEV3 Financials -1.46% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.53% ENEV3 Energy -1.95% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.01% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials -2.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,295.41

-1.83%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,204.98

-0.84%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,525.26

-1.27%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — USD/BRL 5.79 +0.11% +9.34% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.02 -2.83% +33.88% 45.30 45.39 43.65 30,506,700 VALE3 60.70 -4.41% -6.93% 63.50 62.95 60.70 22,600,000 ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% +5.56% 42.27 42.30 41.04 15,671,600 BBDC4 14.23 -2.00% -26.35% 14.52 14.52 14.11 37,732,200 BBAS3 14.95 -0.99% -33.56% 15.10 15.14 14.57 70,779,600 B3SA3 14.81 -0.54% +4.59% 14.89 14.84 14.53 24,177,300 ABEV3 15.87 +0.51% +15.33% 15.79 15.97 15.69 27,761,200 WEGE3 50.40 -1.77% +14.62% 51.31 50.82 50.30 5,440,500 PRIO3 62.63 -1.06% +57.16% 63.30 63.47 62.14 3,707,600 SUZB3 55.50 +1.33% +14.43% 54.77 55.94 54.50 5,552,900 RENT3 29.31 -2.53% -32.11% 30.07 29.51 28.92 13,462,200 AZZA3 16.14 +1.45% -44.42% 15.91 16.14 15.79 4,687,800 CSNA3 3.68 -1.08% -55.93% 3.72 3.78 3.60 27,831,000 GGBR4 24.60 -0.53% +31.55% 24.73 24.81 24.30 5,208,900 ENEV3 26.40 -1.53% +36.15% 26.81 26.90 26.19 9,790,700 Largest moves today VALE3

60.70

-4.41% PETR4

44.02

-2.83% RENT3

29.31

-2.53% ITUB4

41.30

-2.29% BBDC4

14.23

-2.00% IBOV

169,295.41

-1.83% WEGE3

50.40

-1.77% ENEV3

26.40

-1.53% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 3 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Real Falls 2% as Brazil Fiscal Worries Grow Read →

03

What to See & Do

MONDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — PINACOTECA AND PARK Pinacoteca in the afternoon, Ibirapuera around it Start at Parque Ibirapuera, which is open from 5am to midnight and free. Walk early, before the heat builds. Head to the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz after lunch. It is open from 10am to 6pm on Monday and costs R$40 (about US$7.1); it is free on Saturdays. The nearest Metrô stop is Luz, on Line 1-Blue, and a single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$1). Arrive by 4pm to see the building and its collection without rushing before closing.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera in Ibirapuera is free and open from 5am to midnight every day. Monday mornings are quieter than weekends, so the paths are easy to jog or walk. If rain starts, the Pinacoteca is the practical fallback. Avoid empty park corners after dark.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO AND LUZ Pair a Pinacoteca visit with a laptop session in Luz or Centro. Mercadão in Centro opens at 6am on Mondays and is better for a quick breakfast than for long work sessions.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO ON FOOT For a livelier mood, go to Mercadão in Centro, open Monday to Saturday from 6am to 6pm with free entry. Eat standing up, then walk to Luz for the Pinacoteca. Sala São Paulo in Campos Elíseos offers free guided visits.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street and always open, so it works as an easy evening walk. Go before it gets late and stay on the busier stretches. Bars in Vila Madalena and Pinheiros are the simplest option for dinner and a drink.

ALSO ON TODAY Pinacoteca de São Paulo — Luz — Monday 10am–6pm, R$40 (about US$7.1); free on Saturdays Sala São Paulo guided visits — Campos Elíseos — free; concerts are ticketed Mercadão — Centro — Monday to Saturday 6am–6pm, free entry, food stalls Beco do Batman — Vila Madalena — open-air street art, always open Parque Ibirapuera — Ibirapuera — 5am to midnight, free

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single-journey Metrô fare is R$5.40 (about US$1). Under the standing rodízio rule, plates ending in 1 and 2 are restricted on Mondays, from 7am to 10am and from 5pm to 8pm, in the central zone.

Confirm with the notices of CET, the city traffic authority, in case of changes.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Try a mortadella sandwich at Mercadão in Centro, then walk to the Pinacoteca in Luz. Expect to pay more at the market than at a street counter.

Dinner: Eat around Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena, then finish with a drink on the nearby streets. Choose a place with a full menu if you are dining late.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a compact umbrella, a card and some Pix access (Brazil’s instant payment system). Mercadão stalls usually take cards, but small street vendors may prefer cash or Pix.

Keep phones in a front pocket around Centro and Luz, especially on crowded streets near the Mercadão. Stay on well-lit, busy streets in Vila Madalena after dark.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Newcomers often meet people through language exchanges and coworking events in Pinheiros and Vila Madalena.A Monday walk in Ibirapuera is an easy way to meet people if you join a running or walking group.

08

Game Day

MONDAY WATCH

No fixture for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC or Santos is confirmed for Monday 16 November in this edition. Check each club’s official site for kickoff times and broadcast details before you plan an evening around a match.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Friday’s session left markets mixed. Wall Street ended with a split between the Dow and the Nasdaq, while Brazil’s Ibovespa rose.

In Latin America the picture was uneven, with Mexico’s stock index lower. See (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) for the numbers.

On Monday 16 November, Brazil publishes IGP-10, a monthly price index, at 8am Brasília time, with consensus at 0.8% against 1.76% before. The dollar firmed against the real, and gold and silver slipped.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD MON 16 — Ibirapuera in the morning, Pinacoteca (10am–6pm, R$40 (about US$7.1)) in the afternoon. TUE 17 — MASP on Avenida Paulista is free on Tuesdays with online booking; Museu do Ipiranga reopens, 10am–5pm. WED 18 — Pinacoteca (R$40 (about US$7.1)) and Parque Ibirapuera stay open. THU 19 — Pinacoteca (R$40 (about US$7.1)) or Japan House São Paulo (free, 10am–6pm) in Bela Vista.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Wet Sunday, One Timed Show.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

What is open in São Paulo on a Monday?

Pinacoteca de São Paulo, Parque Ibirapuera, Sala São Paulo’s guided visits, Mercadão and Beco do Batman are all open today. MASP, Museu do Ipiranga, Japan House São Paulo and Sesc Pompeia are closed on Mondays.

How much is the Metrô?

A single journey costs R$5.40 (about US$1). The Pinacoteca is a short ride from Luz station, on Line 1-Blue.

Is the rodízio on today?

Yes, on Mondays plates ending in 1 and 2 are restricted from 7am to 10am and from 5pm to 8pm, under the standing rule. Check CET notices for any change.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.