Centro’s big museums are open, while Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are shut until Tuesday 17 November.

Friday’s market mood is on the board — see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.

The day in one line: spend it in Centro, or among the gardens of Jardim Botânico.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Life & Culture story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief for Monday, November 16, 2026.





Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 172,458 +0.66% USD/BRL 5.6675 +0.46%

Source: market close, 13 November 2026.

01

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Venues open Monday 16 November: CCBB, Museu do Amanhã, MAR, Jardim Botânico, Parque Lage, Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Markets: see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Outlook: Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial reopen Tuesday 17 November; MAR is free that day — The day for: culture in Centro, or a garden morning in Jardim Botânico Closed doors on Monday are open again on Tuesday.

02

What to See & Do

MONDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE DAY Make Centro your Monday Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro. It opens 9am to 8pm and entry is free. Then walk or take the VLT, the light-rail line, to Praça Mauá, in Centro. Museu do Amanhã is open 10am to 6pm; check the museum’s site for today’s ticket price. The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is next door, open 11am to 6pm for R$20 (about US$3.5). It is free on Tuesday, so come back then if you prefer. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is free, open 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Go before the 5pm close. Do not plan Museu Nacional de Belas Artes or Paço Imperial today. Both are closed on Monday and open Tuesday to Sunday.

OUTDOORS — JARDIM BOTÂNICO AND PARQUE LAGE Jardim Botânico is open 8am to 5pm in Jardim Botânico. Entry is R$40 (about US$7.1) for residents and R$80 (about US$14) for foreigners. Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am to 5pm and is free. It is the cheaper green option.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO The CCBB in Centro is free and open until 8pm if you want a calm place to sit between visits.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — GARDENS VERSUS GALLERIES If Centro feels too busy, swap museums for Parque Lage. It is free and open 8am to 5pm. Pay for Jardim Botânico only if you want the full botanical collection.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm. That is the only venue on our verified list open after 7pm tonight.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — Tuesday 17 November, 11am to 6pm, free that day, normally R$20 (about US$3.5) Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — Wednesday 18 November opens at 11am, otherwise 8am to 5pm

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41

-1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 20% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.78 -0.08% EUR / BRL 6.36 +1.91% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.06 -0.41% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.45% AZZA3 Materials +1.33% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.51% ABEV3 Financials -1.46% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.53% ENEV3 Energy -1.95% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.01% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials -2.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,295.41

-1.83%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,204.98

-0.84%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,525.26

-1.27%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — USD/BRL 5.78 -0.08% +9.13% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.02 -2.83% +33.88% 45.30 45.39 43.65 30,506,700 VALE3 60.70 -4.41% -6.93% 63.50 62.95 60.70 22,600,000 ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% +5.56% 42.27 42.30 41.04 15,671,600 BBDC4 14.23 -2.00% -26.35% 14.52 14.52 14.11 37,732,200 BBAS3 14.95 -0.99% -33.56% 15.10 15.14 14.57 70,779,600 B3SA3 14.81 -0.54% +4.59% 14.89 14.84 14.53 24,177,300 ABEV3 15.87 +0.51% +15.33% 15.79 15.97 15.69 27,761,200 WEGE3 50.40 -1.77% +14.62% 51.31 50.82 50.30 5,440,500 PRIO3 62.63 -1.06% +57.16% 63.30 63.47 62.14 3,707,600 SUZB3 55.50 +1.33% +14.43% 54.77 55.94 54.50 5,552,900 RENT3 29.31 -2.53% -32.11% 30.07 29.51 28.92 13,462,200 AZZA3 16.14 +1.45% -44.42% 15.91 16.14 15.79 4,687,800 CSNA3 3.68 -1.08% -55.93% 3.72 3.78 3.60 27,831,000 GGBR4 24.60 -0.53% +31.55% 24.73 24.81 24.30 5,208,900 ENEV3 26.40 -1.53% +36.15% 26.81 26.90 26.19 9,790,700 Largest moves today VALE3

60.70

-4.41% PETR4

44.02

-2.83% RENT3

29.31

-2.53% ITUB4

41.30

-2.29% BBDC4

14.23

-2.00% IBOV

169,295.41

-1.83% WEGE3

50.40

-1.77% ENEV3

26.40

-1.53% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 3 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Brazil’s XP Profit Up 4%, Inflows Down 26% Read →

03

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single-journey metro fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.4). The VLT light rail serves Centro and the Praça Mauá museums.

04

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access (Brazil’s instant payment system), since the museums have different prices. Bring ID for any half-price ticket at Museu do Amanhã.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Lula weighs a record 40 ministries” Get the brief

In Centro, streets empty once offices close, so head home by early evening and use a ride app after dark.

05

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Friday’s session was mixed. Brazil’s main index rose, while Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq fell.

The dollar firmed against the real and the Colombian peso. On Monday 16 November, Brazil publishes IGP-10, a monthly price index, at 8am Brasília time, with consensus at 0.8% against 1.76% before.

For every level and percentage, see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

06

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD MON 16 — CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR in Centro; gardens in Jardim Botânico TUE 17 — Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial reopen; MAR is free WED 18 — Jardim Botânico opens at 11am

Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Four-Band Night and Sesc Plays.

07

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which Rio museums are open on a Monday?

The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open, all in Centro. Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage are open too.

Which are closed today?

Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are closed on Monday. Both reopen Tuesday 17 November.

What is free today?

The CCBB, Parque Lage and the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura are free. MAR is free on Tuesday.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.