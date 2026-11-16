Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Monday, November 16, 2026
Centro’s big museums are open, while Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are shut until Tuesday 17 November.
Friday’s market mood is on the board — see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.
The day in one line: spend it in Centro, or among the gardens of Jardim Botânico.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|172,458
|+0.66%
|USD/BRL
|5.6675
|+0.46%
Source: market close, 13 November 2026.
01
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
Closed doors on Monday are open again on Tuesday.
02
What to See & Do
MONDAY IN RIO
Make Centro your Monday
Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro. It opens 9am to 8pm and entry is free.
Then walk or take the VLT, the light-rail line, to Praça Mauá, in Centro. Museu do Amanhã is open 10am to 6pm; check the museum’s site for today’s ticket price.
The Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) is next door, open 11am to 6pm for R$20 (about US$3.5). It is free on Tuesday, so come back then if you prefer.
The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro is free, open 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Go before the 5pm close.
Do not plan Museu Nacional de Belas Artes or Paço Imperial today. Both are closed on Monday and open Tuesday to Sunday.
Jardim Botânico is open 8am to 5pm in Jardim Botânico. Entry is R$40 (about US$7.1) for residents and R$80 (about US$14) for foreigners.
Parque Lage, also in Jardim Botânico, is open 8am to 5pm and is free. It is the cheaper green option.
The CCBB in Centro is free and open until 8pm if you want a calm place to sit between visits.
If Centro feels too busy, swap museums for Parque Lage. It is free and open 8am to 5pm.
Pay for Jardim Botânico only if you want the full botanical collection.
The CCBB in Centro stays open until 8pm. That is the only venue on our verified list open after 7pm tonight.
Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Praça Mauá, Centro — Tuesday 17 November, 11am to 6pm, free that day, normally R$20 (about US$3.5)
Jardim Botânico — Jardim Botânico — Wednesday 18 November opens at 11am, otherwise 8am to 5pm
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-1.83%
169,295.41
-1.83%
71,204.98
-0.84%
10,525.26
-1.27%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,295.41
|-1.83%
|+7.84%
|172,457.76
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.78
|-0.08%
|+9.13%
|5.78
|5.79
|5.78
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|44.02
|-2.83%
|+33.88%
|45.30
|45.39
|43.65
|30,506,700
|VALE3
|60.70
|-4.41%
|-6.93%
|63.50
|62.95
|60.70
|22,600,000
|ITUB4
|41.30
|-2.29%
|+5.56%
|42.27
|42.30
|41.04
|15,671,600
|BBDC4
|14.23
|-2.00%
|-26.35%
|14.52
|14.52
|14.11
|37,732,200
|BBAS3
|14.95
|-0.99%
|-33.56%
|15.10
|15.14
|14.57
|70,779,600
|B3SA3
|14.81
|-0.54%
|+4.59%
|14.89
|14.84
|14.53
|24,177,300
|ABEV3
|15.87
|+0.51%
|+15.33%
|15.79
|15.97
|15.69
|27,761,200
|WEGE3
|50.40
|-1.77%
|+14.62%
|51.31
|50.82
|50.30
|5,440,500
|PRIO3
|62.63
|-1.06%
|+57.16%
|63.30
|63.47
|62.14
|3,707,600
|SUZB3
|55.50
|+1.33%
|+14.43%
|54.77
|55.94
|54.50
|5,552,900
|RENT3
|29.31
|-2.53%
|-32.11%
|30.07
|29.51
|28.92
|13,462,200
|AZZA3
|16.14
|+1.45%
|-44.42%
|15.91
|16.14
|15.79
|4,687,800
|CSNA3
|3.68
|-1.08%
|-55.93%
|3.72
|3.78
|3.60
|27,831,000
|GGBR4
|24.60
|-0.53%
|+31.55%
|24.73
|24.81
|24.30
|5,208,900
|ENEV3
|26.40
|-1.53%
|+36.15%
|26.81
|26.90
|26.19
|9,790,700
60.70
-4.41%
44.02
-2.83%
29.31
-2.53%
41.30
-2.29%
14.23
-2.00%
169,295.41
-1.83%
50.40
-1.77%
26.40
-1.53%
03
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single-journey metro fare is R$7.90 (about US$1.4). The VLT light rail serves Centro and the Praça Mauá museums.
04
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some Pix access (Brazil’s instant payment system), since the museums have different prices. Bring ID for any half-price ticket at Museu do Amanhã.
In Centro, streets empty once offices close, so head home by early evening and use a ride app after dark.
05
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Friday’s session was mixed. Brazil’s main index rose, while Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq fell.
The dollar firmed against the real and the Colombian peso. On Monday 16 November, Brazil publishes IGP-10, a monthly price index, at 8am Brasília time, with consensus at 0.8% against 1.76% before.
For every level and percentage, see the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
06
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
MON 16 — CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR in Centro; gardens in Jardim Botânico
TUE 17 — Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial reopen; MAR is free
WED 18 — Jardim Botânico opens at 11am
Background: What to Do in Rio de Janeiro in November.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Four-Band Night and Sesc Plays.
07
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which Rio museums are open on a Monday?
The CCBB, Museu do Amanhã and MAR are open, all in Centro. Jardim Botânico and Parque Lage are open too.
Which are closed today?
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes and Paço Imperial are closed on Monday. Both reopen Tuesday 17 November.
What is free today?
The CCBB, Parque Lage and the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura are free. MAR is free on Tuesday.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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