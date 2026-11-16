Brazil: State Companies

Brazil’s postal service lost about R$1.93 billion (about US$340 million) between July and September, by our calculation from company figures, while the federal government guarantees its loans. Correios, the state-owned company that delivers the country’s mail, published its nine-month results on Saturday 14 November 2026.

Citibank and JPMorgan, two US-based banks, are among four lenders to a new R$7 billion (about US$1.23 billion) loan that the Finance Ministry authorised the federal government to guarantee, in an order published on 28 October. That ties the postal losses to Brazil’s public finances, which holders of Brazilian debt in the United States follow.

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Key Facts Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Loss. Third-quarter loss about R$1.93 billion (US$340 million), our calculation from company figures.

Nine months. Loss of R$7.484 billion (US$1.32 billion) to September, 27% above 2025.

Backing. Treasury guarantees a R$12 billion (US$2.12 billion) loan and has authorised R$7 billion (US$1.23 billion) more.

Next. The 2027 budget bill holds a R$6 billion (US$1.06 billion) cash injection.

Correios shows how far Brazil’s postal service now depends on federal guarantees and a planned budget injection.

What Correios Reported

In its release of 14 November 2026, Correios reported a net loss of R$7.484 billion (about US$1.32 billion) for January to September. A year earlier the loss was R$5.885 billion (about US$1.04 billion), the figure Correios gives for the same period of 2025, so the new figure is 27% higher.

The release gives no quarter-only number, so we added the first-quarter loss of R$3.16 billion and the second-quarter loss of R$2.39 billion, as given in the Correios release of 29 August 2026, a total of R$5.55 billion (about US$0.98 billion). Subtracting that from the nine-month loss leaves about R$1.93 billion for July to September.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Conversions here use the 13 November close of 5.67 reais per dollar in global currency trading; the central bank’s reference rate that day was 5.65. The release itself gives only nine-month and period-end figures.

A Correios post office in Cachoeira do Arari, a town in Pará state. (Photo: Prburley, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 4.0)

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Where the Money Went

Net revenue from sales and services fell 5.33% to R$11.697 billion (about US$2.06 billion), the Correios release of 14 November says. Total revenue of R$13.204 billion (about US$2.33 billion) was within the company’s target.

Financial expenses, mostly charges on loans, reached R$2.501 billion (about US$441 million), against financial revenue of R$826 million (about US$146 million). Legal-claims costs rose by R$250 million (about US$44 million) from the same period of 2025.

In Plain English Correios. Brazil’s postal company, owned by the federal government. Treasury guarantee. If Correios cannot repay a bank, the federal government pays. Negative equity. Debts and other liabilities are larger than everything the company owns.

Who Pays for the Losses

At the end of 2025, Correios took a R$12 billion (about US$2.12 billion) loan from five banks, backed by a Treasury guarantee. Under that contract the Union, meaning the federal government, must inject at least R$6 billion (about US$1.06 billion) of cash by the end of 2027.

An order published on 28 October 2026 in the Official Gazette, the government’s legal journal, shows Finance Minister Dario Durigan authorising a federal guarantee for a second loan of R$7 billion (about US$1.23 billion). The credit is to come from four private banks: Banco ABC Brasil, a Brazilian lender; Citibank and JPMorgan, both US-based; and Germany’s Deutsche Bank.

The financing plan calls for R$5 billion (about US$0.88 billion) on signing and R$2 billion (about US$0.35 billion) by December, over 15 years with a three-year grace period before repayments start. Together with the first loan, guaranteed or authorised credit comes to R$19 billion (about US$3.35 billion).

The 2027 budget bill, the government’s spending plan sent to Congress, includes the R$6 billion injection, according to a joint note of the Communications, Management and Planning ministries, reported on 31 August 2026. In May 2026 the federal audit court TCU, which reviews government spending, ordered the government to adopt measures to make that obligation workable.

Why It Matters

The guarantee moves the risk of non-payment from the banks to the federal budget, so taxpayers carry it if Correios cannot repay. For scale, the R$19 billion (about US$3.35 billion) of guaranteed or authorised credit exceeds the R$13.204 billion (about US$2.33 billion) of total revenue Correios booked in nine months.

At 30 September 2026 the company’s liabilities exceeded its assets by R$21.83 billion (about US$3.85 billion), the Correios release shows. According to reports on the 2025 loan contract, the banks can demand early repayment if the R$6 billion injection is not made.

What to Watch Next

The financing plan calls for the last R$2 billion (about US$0.35 billion) of the new loan by December 2026. The R$6 billion injection must be available by the end of 2027, under the 2025 loan contract.

Correios takes a different view of its results: its release of 14 November is titled as results aligned with its economic-financial plan, with the nine-month loss R$272 million (about US$48 million) below its own forecast. The date of the congressional vote on the 2027 budget is not confirmed.

What Is Not Known

Several points are still open. We list them once here.

A quarter-only loss from Correios: the quarter figure is our calculation.

Whether the new R$7 billion (about US$1.23 billion) loan has been signed and paid.

Job-cut and branch-closure numbers, which the release does not include.

The dates of the 2027 budget vote and of the annual 2026 result.

What It Means for You

The guarantee puts Correios loan repayments on the federal budget, a point for holders of Brazilian debt. For wider context, see our reports on the September budget balance and the Senate’s 2027 savings plan.

The release is silent on postal service for now. It gives no figures on job cuts or branch closures, so we cannot say whether anything will change for travellers or importers.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Correios lose in 2026?

Correios lost R$7.484 billion (about US$1.32 billion) from January to September 2026, according to its release of 14 November. Our calculation puts the third quarter at about R$1.93 billion (about US$340 million).

Will the Brazilian government rescue Correios?

The 2027 budget bill includes a R$6 billion (about US$1.06 billion) injection, per a joint ministries’ note reported on 31 August 2026. The vote date is not confirmed, and the Treasury has guaranteed R$12 billion (about US$2.12 billion) of loans and authorised R$7 billion (about US$1.23 billion) more.

Sources Correios Q3 release, 14 November 2026 · Correios Q2 release, 29 August 2026 · Finance Ministry order, Official Gazette, 28 October 2026 · 2027 budget bill, Communications, Management and Planning ministries, 31 August 2026 · Federal audit court TCU, May 2026