RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

BRAZIL · BUSINESS

Sanepar, the water and sewage utility of Brazil’s Paraná state, earned R$302.6 million (about US$53 million) in the third quarter of 2026, up 22.8% from a year earlier. The company published the figures in a results release dated Thursday 12 November 2026.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The company Sanepar is the water and sewage utility of Paraná, a southern Brazilian state, and trades in São Paulo.

The quarter Net profit rose 22.8% to R$302.6 million (about US$53 million) from July to September 2026.

The year Nine-month profit fell 91.3% to R$150.1 million (about US$26 million) after a big 2025 court payment.

The debt Net debt rose 76.1% to R$2.42 billion (about US$427 million) as investment continues.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

The company’s adjusted profit, which removes one-off items, was R$398.0 million (about US$70 million) in the quarter, against R$261.6 million (about US$46 million) a year earlier.

Over the first nine months, however, profit fell 91.3% to R$150.1 million (about US$26 million), because 2025 included R$2.06 billion (about US$363 million) of revenue from a court-ordered payment. Every US$ figure in this article uses 5.67 reais per dollar, the rate from RT, a market-data provider, on Monday 16 November 2026.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

For US investors, Sanepar shows how a regulator’s decision can erase a windfall while the daily business keeps growing. The Paraná state government controls it, and its shares trade in São Paulo as SAPR3 (common), SAPR4 (preferred) and SAPR11 (units, bundles of shares), and our Sanepar company profile has the background.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Sanepar Reported

Net revenue rose 7.6% to R$1.94 billion (about US$342 million). The company links the rise to a 2.4993% tariff increase that took effect on 17 May 2026, higher billed water and sewage volumes, and more connections.

EBITDA, which means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, rose 31.8% to R$732.4 million (about US$129 million). Its margin widened to 37.7% from 30.8% a year earlier.

Operating profit climbed 37.9% to R$552.5 million (about US$97 million). Costs and expenses, excluding the one-off items, rose 10.4%.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Brazil Email address Follow

Why Nine-Month Profit Fell 91%

In 2025 Sanepar booked R$2.06 billion (about US$363 million) of revenue from a court-ordered payment in a corporate income tax lawsuit, and set aside R$1.67 billion (about US$295 million) against it for a regulatory liability and lawyers’ fees. In 2026 it booked a further R$259.6 million (about US$46 million) in operating costs for the same items, and its financial result was negative R$772.5 million (about US$136 million).

The state regulator Agepar, the agency that sets water and sewage rules in Paraná, decided that all the proceeds of the court award should go to lower tariffs. Sanepar disclosed that decision in a material-fact notice, a formal filing to Brazil’s securities regulator, on 23 June 2026.

The nine-month figures imply a first-half loss of about R$152 million (about US$27 million), since the quarter earned R$302.6 million. The company’s own adjusted profit, which strips out one-off items, was R$398.0 million (about US$70 million) in the quarter, against R$261.6 million (about US$46 million) a year earlier.

Debt, Investment and Dividends

Net debt reached R$2.42 billion (about US$427 million) at the end of September, against R$1.38 billion (about US$243 million) a year earlier. That is still only 0.8 times EBITDA, up from 0.5 times.

Investment in the quarter fell 24.6% to R$576.7 million (about US$102 million). The utility says its urban sewage-network coverage now stands at 83.5%.

Shareholders did receive R$585.3 million (about US$103 million) of interest on equity, a Brazilian form of dividend, on 26 June 2026 for the 2025 year. For the first half of 2026 the board chose not to pay it, called the move prudential and said it does not give up administrative or legal action against the Agepar decision.

What It Means for You

If you hold Brazilian utilities through a US fund, Sanepar’s quarter shows that the operating business is healthy while profit depends on regulatory rulings. The shareholder payout is the number to watch, because none was declared for the first half.

For customers in Paraná, the regulator’s decision points the court windfall toward lower rates instead of shareholders. The last tariff increase, on 17 May 2026, was 2.4993%.

Another Brazilian infrastructure name reported the same week: Taesa, the power-line company, reported regulatory net income up 12.5% for the same quarter. Together the two reports show how differently regulation shapes earnings across Brazilian utilities.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Sanepar will record a further regulatory liability, which the release describes as possible. Nor is it known how the Agepar decision will be applied to the court award in coming quarters.

It is also not known whether the board will pay interest on equity for the second half of 2026. Fourth-quarter figures will show whether the recovery in operating profit holds.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Much Did Sanepar Earn in the Third Quarter of 2026?

Sanepar earned R$302.6 million (about US$53 million), up 22.8% from a year earlier. Net revenue rose 7.6% to R$1.94 billion.

Why Did Sanepar’s Nine-Month Profit Fall 91%?

The 2025 period included R$2.06 billion of court-payment revenue, and 2026 carries regulatory provisions and a negative financial result. Nine-month profit fell to R$150.1 million (about US$26 million).

Did Sanepar Pay Dividends for the First Half of 2026?

No. The board decided not to pay interest on equity, a Brazilian form of dividend, for the first half, citing the regulator’s decision on the court award.

Is Sanepar’s Debt a Concern?

Net debt rose 76.1% to R$2.42 billion, but it is 0.8 times EBITDA, which is low. The company is spending on sewage networks.

Sources: Sanepar, 3Q26 results release, 12 November 2026; Sanepar, results presentation, November 2026; RT, USD/BRL rate, 16 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: When is the Brazil runoff election. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.