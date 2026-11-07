Paraguay’s Ueno Bank Case Explained

The Banco Central del Paraguay complex in Asunción, which put Ueno Bank into resolution on 2 November 2026. Photo: Cmasi / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0), taken in 2009.

PARAGUAY · UENO BANK EXPLAINER

Paraguay seized its fifth-largest bank, charged 27 people and removed its president within a week. This guide sets out what is known and what is disputed.

Paraguay’s Ueno Bank, a digital lender with about 2.9 million customers, was placed in a “resolution” procedure (a regulator taking control of a failing bank) by the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), the central bank, after a decision on Monday 2 November 2026 that its capital had fallen below half the legal minimum. Within four days prosecutors charged 27 people, the BCP governor quit and surrendered to police, and the Senate removed President Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November.

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Vice President Pedro Alliana now governs until August 2028. This guide answers the main questions in plain English and marks what is still disputed; the running story is in our Paraguay Crisis dossier.

Key Facts What The central bank put Ueno Bank into resolution on 2–3 November; about 2.9 million clients lost access.

Charges Prosecutors charged 27 people; ex-central bank chief Carlos Carvallo surrendered Friday 6 November.

Presidency The Senate removed President Santiago Peña on 6 November; Pedro Alliana took office the same evening.

Savers Payouts run in stages: up to 10 million guaraníes (Gs 10 million, US$1,667) first, then more.

Next Peña faces questioning on Saturday 7 November; the new central bank head awaits Senate ratification.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a prediction-market exchange, gives President Pedro Alliana 11% to win the next election; politician Miguel Prieto leads at 19.5% (7 November, 6:44 a.m. ET).

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

Money is converted at a round Gs 6,000 per US$, close to the rate implied by official and press conversions. The guaraní moved sharply during the crisis, so treat US$ figures as approximate.

What Happened to Ueno Bank?

On Monday 2 November 2026 the board of the Banco Central del Paraguay (BCP), the country’s central bank, unanimously found that Ueno’s solvency index was below 50% of the required minimum. It announced the start of the “resolution” procedure, the legal route for restructuring or winding up a failing bank, in the early hours of Tuesday 3 November.

The BCP gave only the “below 50%” threshold and no exact ratio. It blamed adjustments made to Ueno’s financial statements during a regularisation process.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Accounts, cards, the app and branches were frozen for about 2.9 million customers. Ueno was fifth in the country by deposits (8.9% of the system at the end of 2025), so the freeze reached households, companies and public bodies.

The BCP says this is a single case and not a general condition of the financial system, which has 16 banks. The Superintendencia de Bancos, the bank supervisor inside the BCP, is to appoint interventors, officials whose first task is to protect Ueno’s assets.

In Plain English Resolution: a regulator takes control of a failing bank to protect savers. Deposit guarantee fund (FGD): a state-run pool that repays savers up to a limit. Impeachment: a political trial in Congress that can remove a president. Breach of trust: a Paraguayan offence, roughly abuse of a position of responsibility to cause loss.

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Who Owns Ueno and Why Did It Fail?

Ueno belongs to Grupo Vázquez, a Paraguayan business group whose founder and main shareholder is Miguel Vázquez. It has no link to Brazil’s Banco Original, with which it is sometimes confused.

The group bought the finance company Financiera El Comercio in 2021 and rebuilt it as Ueno. It began operating as a full bank in late 2023 and absorbed the smaller lender Visión Banco in June 2024.

In March 2026 Ueno sold US$350 million of bonds due in 2031 at a yield below 7%, reportedly the only Paraguayan bank with bonds traded abroad. The fate of those bonds is now open.

In late October Ueno announced a US$100 million capital plan. Whether the money arrived before the takeover has not been confirmed; the earlier report on the plan and the account of the regulator’s steps give the sequence.

Why it failed has two layers. Regulators point to the solvency collapse after accounting adjustments, and prosecutors say lending to related companies and a loan-portfolio sale hid the real position.

What Did Prosecutors Charge?

The public prosecutor’s office, the Ministerio Público, charged 27 people on Wednesday 4 November: eight Ueno directors and 19 people tied to companies linked to the group. The case is led by prosecutors Jorge Arce, Silvio Corbeta, Yeimy Adle and Francisco Cabrera.

The offences named are breach of trust (lesión de confianza) and attempted fraud. One report also lists improper conduct in crisis situations and breach of bookkeeping duties.

Prosecutors asked for pretrial detention for Miguel Vázquez and house arrest with ankle monitors for the other seven directors. Reports differ on how many directors are already in custody.

Suspects are presumed innocent until a court rules. None of the charges has yet been tested at trial.

Why Was President Peña Removed?

The opposition filed an impeachment accusation under Article 225 of the Constitution on Wednesday 4 November, with 35 signatures. Peña announced his resignation, but Congress did not accept it and the process continued.

On the evening of Friday 6 November the Senate voted to remove him for poor performance in office, with 44 votes in favour and none reported against. The Senate had not accepted his resignation, so the removal went ahead.

The accusation cites his past stake in Ueno’s holding company, his choice of a former Ueno chairman to run the central bank, and the oversight of Ueno during his term. Reports say he held a stake until about March 2025, but they differ on whether it was in the bank or its holding company, so the exact link is contested.

Accusers also point to the large deposits of public bodies, including the IPS (the public pension institute), at Ueno. Peña denies wrongdoing and has said he will submit to the process.

Pedro Alliana, a conservative politician of the governing Colorado Party, was sworn in as president that same evening and serves until August 2028. See our reports on the Senate vote, the skipped hearing and the handling of Alliana.

Prosecutors formally charged Peña with presumed breach of trust on Friday 6 November (case 92/2026) and ordered his detention. He is held under house arrest.

What Happens to the Central Bank and Its Governor?

Carlos Carvallo Spalding ran the BCP until 3 November 2026 and, according to reports, chaired Ueno until July 2023. The BCP has said he stayed out of decisions on Ueno.

Prosecutors named him in the same case file and he surrendered at the National Police investigations department in Asunción late on Friday 6 November. Prosecutors had entered the central bank building earlier that day; see our reports on the raid on the BCP and Carvallo’s surrender.

President Peña named Raúl Vera Bogado, a former industry minister who also led the BCP in 2001 and 2002, as replacement, but the Senate must ratify him and no vote has been reported. Who currently leads the bank day to day is therefore not settled.

Who Is Who in the Ueno Case

Main people in the Ueno case as of Saturday 7 November 2026. Person Role Status on 7 November Pedro Alliana Vice president, now president Sworn in 6 November; term to August 2028 Santiago Peña Removed president Removed 6 November; charged with breach of trust; house arrest Carlos Carvallo Spalding Former BCP governor Surrendered 6 November under a capture order; held Raúl Vera Bogado Named BCP head by Peña Senate ratification not reported Miguel Vázquez Ueno founder and main shareholder Charged; prosecutors sought pretrial detention Juan Manuel Gustale Ueno chairman Charged as one of eight directors Emiliano Rolón Fernández Attorney general Confirmed Peña was under investigation Carlos Fernández Valdovinos Former economy minister Named in lawmakers’ complaint; no charge reported Basilio Núñez Senate president Senate chief during the removal vote

Where Did the Money Go?

Prosecutors and senators focus on lending to companies linked to Ueno’s own owners, which regulators treat as high risk because the borrower and lender share control. They also focus on a 2026 sale of a loan portfolio to a firm called Vinanzas SA.

The size is disputed: one Paraguayan report puts the transfer at US$74.4 million, while a Senate request in September described about US$35 million plus Gs 36.9 billion (about US$6 million). We treat both as unconfirmed.

The size of the hole is also open. Accusers’ loss estimates vary widely and no audited figure exists.

Public money is part of the story. State bodies held an estimated US$850 million at Ueno, including the IPS, according to reports; other reports give a lower figure, so we treat the total as unconfirmed.

Our report on the pension institute and retirees covers pension payments. For the wider picture of banking, see our banking system guide and comparison with Brazil’s digital bank Nubank.

What Do Depositors Need to Know?

The deposit guarantee covers up to 75 monthly minimum wages, which the BCP puts at Gs 228.3 million (about US$38,000), per person and per institution rather than per account. Officials quote their own US$ conversion, which can differ slightly.

An emergency law passed this week lets the deposit guarantee fund (FGD) advance up to 40 minimum wages, about Gs 121.76 million (US$20,300). The BCP said payment starts within 24 hours and should finish within five business days.

The first group of savers, with balances up to Gs 10 million (US$1,667), began receiving money from 5 November. A second group with balances up to Gs 121.76 million follows.

To qualify you must owe nothing to Ueno and have an account at another bank, and payments go by direct credit, not over the counter. People linked to the bank are excluded; the BCP says it will announce later groups only through its official channels.

Savers can check which bank will receive their money on the BCP’s deposit-guarantee page. Our depositor guide and the report on the first payouts explain the steps.

What Does It Mean for the Guaraní, Banks, Investors and Neighbours?

The guaraní, Paraguay’s currency, weakened sharply against the dollar as the crisis unfolded. Our report on the dollar jump tracks the move, and the earlier guaraní surge shows what a strong currency did to exporters.

The BCP says the rest of the system is operating normally. The central bank calls Ueno a single case, not a general condition.

For investors, the open questions are the fate of Ueno’s US$350 million bonds and whether other Paraguayan borrowers will pay more to borrow abroad; see our note on bond risk. We found no statement from the International Monetary Fund or the US government as of 7 November.

In Argentina, the staff of Kaitel SRL, a unit of the Paraguayan ITTI group, were suspended without pay from 5 November to 4 December, with more than 900 employees affected according to reports. We found no confirmed figure on exposure in Brazil.

Travellers should note that Ueno card and app problems may continue. Our travel advice for US visitors covers entry rules.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market exchange, lists a market on who will win Paraguay’s next presidential election, with about US$12,000 traded. On 7 November at 6:44 a.m. ET the prices were Miguel Prieto 19.5%, Basilio Núñez 19%, Raúl Latorre 17.5%, Ricardo Estigarribia 11.5%, Pedro Alliana 11% and Arnoldo Wiens 9%.

These are bets, not polls, and the market is thin. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Happens Next?

Dated next steps in the Ueno case. Dates checked on 7 November 2026. Date What Status Sat 7 Nov Peña questioned by prosecutors; a judge then sets conditions Scheduled; one report gives 8 November 4 Dec End of Kaitel staff suspension in Argentina Return set for 5 Dec No date Senate vote on the new BCP head; payouts for larger balances Not announced Aug 2028 End of Alliana’s term Constitutional

The dates-to-watch article updates this list as courts and the BCP publish new steps. Dates can move, especially court hearings, so check the latest version.

What Is Not Known

The exact solvency ratio, the final size of the hole and the true value of the Vinanzas transfer are not confirmed. Neither is the number of directors held in custody or the measures a judge will set for Peña.

It is also unknown whether former economy minister Carlos Fernández will be formally charged, whether the Senate will ratify a new BCP head, and what happens to Ueno’s bonds and the 2.9 million accounts. No IMF or US government reaction had been found by Saturday 7 November.

Timeline: 2021 to Today

Key dates in the Ueno case, 2021 to 7 November 2026. Date Event 2021 Grupo Vázquez buys Financiera El Comercio and builds Ueno Jul 2023 Carvallo reported to leave Ueno’s chair; later heads the BCP Late 2023 Ueno begins operating as a full bank Jun 2024 Ueno absorbs Visión Banco Mar 2025 Peña reported to exit Ueno Holding (date disputed) Mar 2026 Ueno sells US$350 million of 2031 bonds 2026 Loan-portfolio sale to Vinanzas SA (size disputed) Late Oct 2026 Ueno announces US$100 million capital plan Mon 2 Nov BCP board finds solvency below half the minimum; resolution announced early 3 Nov Wed 4 Nov 27 people charged; emergency guarantee law; impeachment accusation filed Thu 5 Nov First payouts to savers begin Fri 6 Nov Senate removes Peña despite his resignation offer; Alliana sworn in; Peña charged; Carvallo surrenders Sat 7 Nov Peña questioning scheduled

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Ueno Bank in Paraguay?

Paraguay’s central bank began resolution of Ueno Bank on 2–3 November 2026 after its solvency fell below half the legal minimum. About 2.9 million clients lost access while savers are repaid in stages.

Is my money safe at Ueno Bank?

The deposit guarantee covers up to Gs 228.3 million per person. Payouts go in groups, so larger balances must wait for later dates.

Why was President Santiago Peña removed?

The Senate removed him on 6 November for poor performance in office over his links to Ueno and oversight of the bank. He denies wrongdoing and is under criminal investigation.

Who is Paraguay’s president now?

Pedro Alliana, the former vice president, was sworn in on the evening of 6 November 2026. He serves until August 2028.

Sources: Banco Central del Paraguay communiqués and deposit-guarantee notices (3–7 November 2026); Ministerio Público case statements; Paraguayan Senate and Chamber of Deputies proceedings of 4–6 November; Ueno Bank corporate announcements; Polymarket market data, read on 7 November 2026.