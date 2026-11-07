Paraguay Ousts President, Then Detains Him

Ceremony at the Palacio de López, the presidential palace in Asunción, on 15 August 2023, the day Santiago Peña and Pedro Alliana were sworn in. Photo: Ricardo Stuckert/PR (Lula Oficial), Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

PARAGUAY · POLITICS

Updated Saturday, 7 November, 7:40 a.m. ET · Source: Senate of Paraguay, Public Prosecutor’s Office, Central Bank of Paraguay

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Key Facts What happened Paraguay's Senate removed President Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November 2026; every senator present voted yes.

Who leads now Pedro Alliana, vice president since 2023, was sworn in that evening and serves until August 2028.

Custody Police detained Peña at home on suspicion of breach of trust; he has not been convicted.

What next Peña was due to give a statement on Saturday 7 November at 11 a.m. Asunción time.

Prediction markets Polymarket, a betting platform, prices Alliana at about 12% in its Paraguay presidential election market (7 November, morning ET).

Power Index Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 35.0 points (November 2026 edition).

Paraguay woke on Saturday with a new president, a former president under police guard and a frozen bank still unresolved. The Senate removed Santiago Peña on Friday 6 November 2026, and his vice president, Pedro Alliana, took the oath that evening.

Peña, a conservative who had led the country since August 2023, fell over the collapse of Ueno Bank, a private bank with about 2.9 million customers that the central bank took over this week. For US readers it matters because Paraguay is a major soy and beef exporter.

This update is part of our dossier, Paraguay Crisis: Pena Removal and Ueno Bank. For the full background, read Paraguay’s Ueno Bank Case Explained.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Paraguay ranks 10th of 14 with 35.0 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (55); weakest: future resources (13). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

How the Senate Voted

The Senate, the upper house of Congress, sat as a court in an extraordinary session on Friday and voted by name on whether Peña had performed his duties badly. Its own statement says the vote was unanimous among the senators present but gives no number, while press counts put it at 44 votes in the 45-seat chamber.

The charge was “mal desempeño de funciones”, or poor performance of duties, a ground for impeachment under Article 225 of the constitution. That article requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate, which is 30 of 45 senators, so the margin was far above the bar.

Peña had offered to resign on Thursday 5 November, but Congress did not accept it so the trial could go on. His lawyers, Adolfo Ferreiro and Ricardo Preda, argued that Congress had lost the power to judge him, and the Senate refused their request for a 72-hour delay.

Peña did not attend, and the session closed at 18:58 Asunción time under Senate president Basilio Núñez. He is the first Paraguayan president removed by impeachment since Fernando Lugo in 2012.

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What Alliana Did in His First Hours

Alliana took the oath at a joint session of both chambers, led by Núñez, to finish the term that runs from 2023 to 2028. Congress then chose Antonio Barrios, a senator, as vice president by unanimous show of hands.

In his speech Alliana said he wanted no one lukewarm in the mission, only results. He promised immediate action to repay Ueno savers, with special attention to the poorest.

Press accounts add that he told ministers to report to him daily and limited their foreign travel, but we could not confirm this on an official page. We have not seen any new cabinet appointments.

Where Peña's Custody Stands

Prosecutors ordered Peña's arrest within hours, and police detained him at his home in Asunción on Friday evening. Reports say he stays under house detention until he is brought before the prosecutors' economic crimes and anticorruption unit, with a statement due Saturday at 11 a.m.

After that the file goes to a guarantees judge, the court official who reviews arrests and decides on pretrial measures such as continued detention. The suspicions include breach of trust and influence peddling, and Peña is accused, not convicted of any crime.

Carlos Carvallo, who resigned as central bank president this week, surrendered the same night, as we reported. On Thursday 5 November a judge, Rodrigo Estigarribia, ordered pretrial detention for six Ueno executives, including the controlling shareholder Miguel Vázquez, and house arrest with ankle monitors for two others.

What It Means for Savers

A law passed unanimously by Congress on Wednesday 4 November lets the Deposit Guarantee Fund, the state scheme that insures bank deposits, advance up to 40 monthly minimum wages per depositor within 24 hours. Press reports put that at about Gs 121.7 million (about US$19,100 at about 6,360 guaraníes per US$, 7 November).

The central bank has already paid a first tranche of up to Gs 10 million (about US$1,570) per client, as we reported. Our depositor guide explains who qualifies.

Peña's pick for central bank president, Raúl Vera Bogado, has not been approved. The Senate sent his nomination to committee on 4 November, and we found no later vote.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based betting platform, lists a market on the winner of Paraguay's next presidential election, with US$12,020 traded as of the morning of 7 November (ET). It prices Alliana at about 12%, behind Miguel Prieto (about 21%) and Basilio Núñez and Raúl Latorre (about 18% each).

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

Soy and beef exporters gain if the handover keeps politics calm, and savers gain if repayments keep flowing. Households with money stuck in Ueno and any US firm that needs a stable government to sign contracts lose while the case drags on.

Two things would confirm a quiet transition: the guarantees judge's ruling on Peña's custody and a Senate vote on a new central bank chief. Our dates to watch tracks both.

What Is Not Known

The Senate has not published a vote count, so the figure of 44 rests on press counts. We also do not know the judge's decision on Peña's custody, the formal charges, or the final size of the hole in Ueno's accounts.

Estimates of state money frozen at Ueno differ widely, and we found no reaction yet from Washington or the International Monetary Fund. The presidency's website was unreachable, so we could not check Alliana's decrees.

More: Paraguay news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Paraguay’s president now?

Pedro Alliana, the former vice president, was sworn in before Congress on Friday 6 November 2026. His term runs until 15 August 2028.

Why was Santiago Peña removed?

The Senate declared him guilty of poor performance of his duties after Ueno Bank collapsed, and removed him. Every senator present voted yes.

Is my money at Ueno Bank safe?

The Deposit Guarantee Fund is advancing up to 40 monthly minimum wages per depositor, and the central bank began paying a first tranche on 5 November. Rules and limits are in our depositor guide.

Sources: Senate of Paraguay, removal of Santiago Peña; Senate of Paraguay, oath of Pedro Alliana; Senate of Paraguay, deposit guarantee law; Polymarket; read 7 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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