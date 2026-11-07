US Adds 165,000 Jobs as Dollar and Yields Rise | Global Economy, Nov 7

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.69% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.84% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.69% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Saturday, November 7, 2026
Global Economy Briefing Market Reports

US Adds 165,000 Jobs as Dollar and Yields Rise | Global Economy, Nov 7

By · November 7, 2026 · 6 min read

Rio Times Global Economy Briefing

The Big Three

  • Wall Street splits as tech surges and the Dow slips The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.09% to 24,579 while the Dow fell 0.46% to 51,286. The S&P 500 added 0.31% to 7,377.
  • Yields and the dollar climb together The US 10-year yield rose 0.58% to 4.867% and the dollar index gained 0.72% to 102.279. That combination tightens conditions for emerging markets.
  • Brazil holds its benchmark interest rate (the Selic) at 13.75% The central bank paused after five straight quarter-point cuts, with a unanimous vote. A firmer dollar makes any restart of cuts harder to justify.
S&P 500
7,377
+0.31%
Tech lifts the broad index
Dow Jones
51,286
-0.46%
Lags the Nasdaq
Nasdaq Composite
24,579
+1.09%
Growth stocks lead
US 10-year yield
4.867%
+0.58%
Borrowing costs firm
Dollar index (DXY)
102.279
+0.72%
Pressure on EM currencies
Gold (US$/oz)
$4,066
-0.49%
Hurt by yields and dollar
VIX
25.64
-9.01%
Eases but stays elevated
EIA commercial crude
409.8M bbl
-0.9M
Week to 30 Oct
Global markets and the overnight economic tape.
The New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street, New York. (File photo)

United States

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict
Commercial crude stocks (EIA) 409.8M bbl about 410.7M Small draw, mild support for oil
Motor gasoline stocks (EIA) 209.0M bbl about 209.2M Marginal draw
Distillate stocks (EIA) 99.3M bbl about 102.9M Sharp draw, tight diesel
Non-farm payrolls (Oct, BLS) +165K +65K expected Far above forecast; September revised to +60K
Unemployment rate (Oct, BLS) 4.1% 4.2% expected Lower than forecast
Nonfarm Payrolls Private (Oct, BLS) +159K +64K expected Private hiring led the gain
Manufacturing payrolls (Oct, BLS) +19K +5K expected Factories added jobs
Government payrolls (Oct, BLS) +6K -5K expected Small gain against a forecast fall
Broad U-6 unemployment (Oct, BLS) 7.9% 7.6% expected Wider measure edged up
Michigan 1-year inflation expectations (Nov, prelim) 4.3% 4.7% expected Eased from 4.7% in October
Michigan 5-year inflation expectations (Nov, prelim) 3.4% 3.6% expected Eased from 3.5% in October
US 10-year yield 4.867% n/a Up 0.58% on the day

Europe & United Kingdom

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Indicator Actual Prior Verdict
Euro area retail sales (Sept, Eurostat) -0.7% -0.1% expected Much weaker than forecast; August was +0.4%

Asia-Pacific & Emerging Markets

Indicator Actual Prior Verdict
Japan 3-month bill auction 1.241 1.271 Lower yield, firm demand
China FX reserves (7 Nov) Est 3.4 trn US$ 3.4 trn US$ Flat expected
Japan FX reserves (8 Nov, 23:50 Lisbon) Due 1178.4 Watch dollar effect on valuations
Brazil Selic (4 Nov) 13.75% 14.00% Held after five cuts
Brazil Balance of Trade (Oct, MDIC) US$9.3B US$9B expected Above forecast; September was US$7.74B
Brazil CPI, 12 months to Sept 4.58% n/a Above the 4.5% band ceiling
Instrument Level Session
S&P 500 (US) 7,377 +0.31%
Ibovespa (Brazil) 168,498 +1.39%
USD/BRL 5.5053 +0.00%

Source: market close, 6 November 2026.

S&P 500 daily chart
US Dollar Index daily chart

Today’s Economic Calendar — Saturday, November 7, 2026

Time Country Event Consensus Prior
08:00 CN Foreign Exchange Reserves 3.4 3.4
23:50 JP Foreign Exchange Reserves 1178.4
Live Market IntelligenceGlobal Markets — Live BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Global Markets — Live Board

World
Nov 7, 2026 · 12:48
S&P 500 · benchmark
7,377 +0.31%
Market breadth · 15 names
27% advancing
4 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼
Currencies, rates & key inputs
EUR / USD
1.1143
-0.67%
US 10-yr
4.8590
+0.45%
VIX
25.64
-9.01%
Gold
4,075
-0.94%
Brent crude
98.32
+0.03%
Full instrument board
InstrumentLastChangeYoYPrev.HighLowVolume
SPX 7,377 +0.31%
NDX 26,990 +1.35%
DJI 51,286 -0.46%
RUT 2,754 +0.89%
US10Y 4.8590 +0.45%
VIX 25.64 -9.01%
DAX 25,820 -1.92%
FTSE 10,674 -1.01%
CAC 8,139 -0.81%
STOXX 648.33 -1.00%
NIKKEI 57,435 -5.96%
HSI 24,482 -1.27%
KOSPI 5,060 -6.02%
CSI300 4,054 -1.44%
NIFTY 25,030 +2.01%
TSX 35,789 +0.52%
GOLD 4,075 -0.94% +1.62% 4,114 4,116 4,035 166,431
SILVER 51.94 -0.56% +8.17% 52.23 52.38 51.20 45,936
Largest moves today
VIX 25.64 -9.01%
KOSPI 5,060 -6.02%
NIKKEI 57,435 -5.96%
NIFTY 25,030 +2.01%
DAX 25,820 -1.92%
CSI300 4,054 -1.44%
NDX 26,990 +1.35%
HSI 24,482 -1.27%
The session read
The S&P 500 rose 0.31%, with breadth negative — 4 of 15 names higher. NIFTY led, while KOSPI lagged.
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01 A split tape with a nervous undertone

Wall Street ended with two different stories. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.09% to 24,579, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46% to 51,286.

The S&P 500 gained 0.31% to 7,377. Investors favoured technology growth over the Dow’s older industrial names.

The VIX fell 9.01% to 25.64. That is still a reading that signals real unease beneath the rally.

Bonds and currencies sent a firmer message. The US 10-year Treasury yield rose 0.58% to 4.867%, and the dollar index gained 0.72% to 102.279.

Gold slipped 0.49% to $4,066/oz. Higher yields and a stronger dollar normally cost bullion buyers.

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The trigger was the US jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Employers added 165,000 jobs in October against a forecast of 65,000, and unemployment fell to 4.1% from 4.2%.

Strong hiring cuts the odds of quick US rate cuts, which explains the firmer yield and dollar. The University of Michigan survey of households showed year-ahead inflation expectations easing to 4.3% from 4.7%.

02 Expensive money, and Brazil feels it first

A higher yield and a stronger dollar on the same day tell a simple story. Markets are pricing money that stays costly for longer.

A 10-year yield at 4.867% lifts borrowing costs for US companies and homebuyers. It also pulls capital away from emerging markets.

Brazil sits right in that line of fire. On 4 November the central bank held the Selic at 13.75%, ending five straight quarter-point cuts, and the vote was unanimous.

Inflation gave the board little room. Consumer prices rose 4.58% in the 12 months to September, according to IBGE, Brazil’s statistics agency, above the 4.5% ceiling of the tolerance band around the 3% target.

A dollar index up 0.72% adds pressure on the real. A weaker real raises import prices and makes cuts harder to defend.

Prediction market Polymarket gave 89.0% odds to no change at the 9 December meeting. It gave 5.7% to a quarter-point cut, as of 6 November, 11 pm ET.

03 Diesel draws and a quiet Asian bid for bills

The US Energy Information Administration reported commercial crude stocks of 409.8 million barrels for the week ending 30 October, down 0.9 million. Gasoline stocks fell 0.2 million to 209.0 million barrels (source: eia.gov, Weekly Petroleum Status Report).

The bigger signal is in distillates. Stocks fell 3.6 million barrels to 99.3 million, which points to tight diesel supply.

Diesel drives freight and farm costs. Brazil imports part of its diesel, so a tight market feeds straight into its inflation debate.

In Japan, the 3-month bill auction cleared at 1.241, against 1.271 previously. A lower yield signals steady demand for short-term paper.

Euro area retail sales fell 0.7% in September, far worse than the 0.1% fall economists expected (source: Eurostat, the EU statistics office). Brazil’s balance of trade showed a surplus of US$9.3 billion in October, a record-sized month for trade flows at US$66.3 billion (source: MDIC, Brazil’s trade ministry).

China’s foreign exchange reserves were due on 7 November, with a consensus of 3.4 trillion US dollars, unchanged. Japan follows on Sunday night at 23:50 Lisbon time, with the previous reading at 1178.4.

What to watch today and this week

  • Sunday 8 Nov: Japan foreign exchange reserves at 23:50 Lisbon time, previous 1178.4.
  • Monday 9 Nov: Brazil’s Focus survey (the central bank’s weekly poll of economists): do economists still see inflation above the band?
  • Next week: Minutes of the Copom, the central bank’s rate committee: how firm is the board on holding the Selic at 13.75%?
  • Thursday 12 Nov: IBGE October inflation for Brazil, the key test of the pause.
  • 9 December: Next Copom decision, with markets leaning to no change.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Nasdaq rise while the Dow fell?

The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.09% to 24,579 and the Dow fell 0.46% to 51,286. Investors favoured technology growth over the Dow’s industrial mix.

What is the US 10-year Treasury yield now?

It stands at 4.867%, up 0.58% on the day. It sets borrowing costs across the US economy and the global cost of capital.

Why does a stronger dollar matter for Brazil?

The dollar index rose 0.72% to 102.279. A strong dollar weakens the real, lifts import prices and complicates inflation control.

What did Brazil’s central bank decide?

On 4 November it held the Selic at 13.75% by unanimous vote. That ended five consecutive quarter-point cuts.

What is next for the Selic?

The Copom minutes arrive next week, IBGE inflation on 12 November and the next decision on 9 December. Polymarket gave 89.0% odds to no change as of 6 November, 11 pm ET.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.

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